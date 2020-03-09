NEW ORLEANS — App State women's basketball junior guard Pre Stanley was named to the All-Sun Belt third team.
The honor was voted on by the league's coaches and media members. The league office announced the Sun Belt All-Conference Awards March 9.
Stanley garners her first postseason all-conference honor, as she was named preseason All-Sun Belt the last two seasons.
Stanley has got it done on both ends of the floor, where she is one of five players in the league to lead their team in scoring and steals.
The junior is averaging a career-high 14.3 points, 1.7 steals and shooting 76.9 percent from the free throw line in addition to her 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Stanley is sixth in the league in scoring, field goal percentage (38.2 percent), fourth in free throw makes (103), third in free-throw attempts with 137 and tied for seventh in steals.
She scored in double figures in 21 of 29 games with seven games of 20 or more points, which is tied for third in the league. Two of her highest scoring outings came in Sun Belt play, pouring in 25 points in an overtime win against Texas State and most recently tying a personal-high 28 points in the upset over Coastal Carolina in an 83-80 double-overtime victory.
The Rockledge, Fla., native is known to play her best down the stretch, averaging 17.6 points in the month of March and April while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor, 78.7 percent from the free throw line and 42.4 percent from beyond the arc.
