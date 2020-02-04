BOONE — App State women’s basketball junior Pre Stanley was named the College Sports Madness Sun Belt Player of the Week, as announced on Feb. 3.
Stanley garners the first weekly award of her career. She led the Mountaineers to their first Sun Belt sweep of the season with wins over Georgia State (65-37) and Georgia Southern (83-75), respectively.
The Rockledge, Fla., native led the Mountaineers in scoring, steals, tied for the lead in assists and led Appalachian State in field goal percentage with at least 20 shot attempts.
Against Georgia State, Stanley set the tone early scoring 12 of her game-high 15 points in the first half, helping contribute to the Mountaineers’ largest victory of the season. She became the 26th player in school history to reach the 1,000-point milestone and the first player since Maryah Sydnor (2011-14) to accomplish the feat before their junior season.
In the win over App State’s rival, Stanley did it all as she tied the game-high with 18 points, dished out a personal-best seven assists and grabbed five off the glass. With the score tied 50-50 in the third period, Stanley hit back-to-back buckets to give App State the commanding lead. Through the two contests, Stanley averaged 16.5 points, five assists, 3.5 rebounds and shot 44.4 percent from the field.
The Mountaineers defeated Georgia Southern for the 11th time in the past 14 meetings.
