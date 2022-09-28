The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Sept. 19 to Sept 26.
Sept. 19
• NEW ORLEANS — After contributing to team wins, App State’s Christan Horn and Nick Ross claimed Sun Belt Conference weekly awards.
Horn was the Offensive Player of the Week and Ross was the Defensive Player of the week.
Mountaineers sophomore wide receiver Christan Horn made the catch that punctuated App State’s 32-28 win after hosting College GameDay on Saturday morning. With App State trailing 28-26 with 2 seconds on the clock, redshirt senior quarterback Chase Brice heaved a fourth-down Hail Mary attempt that Dalton Stroman tipped at the 5-yard line to a streaking Horn, who followed a Kaedin Robinson block into the end zone for the miraculous 53-yard game-winning touchdown. Horn, a Columbia, S.C., native, finished with career highs of five catches and 98 yards in the 32-28 win.
Mountaineers junior defensive back Nick Ross paced the App State defense with a career-high 12 tackles and a pass breakup in the miraculous 32-28 win over Troy. The Kennesaw, Ga., product led the Mountaineer defensive unit that held the Trojans to just seven second-half points and 57 total rushing yards in the conference opener. Ross and the App State defense held one of the nation’s top passing attacks to 73 yards under their season average of 375 entering the game.
Sept. 20
• DAVIDSON, N.C. — App State Men’s Golf tied for fifth place in the 17-team River Run Collegiate, with Addison Beam tying for third place on the individual leaderboard and Herman Huus placing 15th.
Beam’s final-round, career-best 66 included seven birdies to give him a 2-under total for the 54-hole event (72-76-66—214). Only one round over the two days, a final-round 65 from Old Dominion’s Kaijun Mu, topped Beam’s effort Tuesday.
Huus finished at 2 over (72-74-72—218) as App State posted a 15-over total (292-301-286—879) to share fifth place with George Mason. Tournament champion Davidson finished three shots ahead of runner-up East Carolina and 12 shots ahead of the Mountaineers, who were one shot off the lead at the end of the first round.
Lukas Jönsson and Sverrir Haraldsson each tied for 46th place, as Haraldsson opened with a 72 and Jönsson closed with a 72. Colin Browning rounded out the Mountaineers’ lineup.
• BURLINGTON, N.C. — Led by a 29th-place finish from Meghan Mitchell and a 31st-place showing from Ekaterina Prokhorova, who shot 73 in the final round, App State Women’s Golf placed eighth at the Elon Invitational.
Elon won the team title by 25 strokes in a field with 11 teams, and App State’s best team round of 306 occurred in the second round.
Mitchell, Prokhorova and Layla Meric led the way with 76s in Round 2, followed by Shani Brynard’s 78. Competing individually, Jacquelyn Taylor fired a 77 in Round 2.
In Round 1, Andrea Diaz (75) and Mitchell (76) had the best scores for the Mountaineers.
Sept. 21
• NEW ORLEANS, La. — Freshman Ethan Lipham earned his second career Sun Belt Cross Country Men’s Runner of the Week honor on Wednesday.
Lipham clocked a personal best 8K time of 25:19.13 to garner gold at the Firetower Project Run (Sept. 16), leading the Mountaineer men’s squad to a first-place team finish with a score of 20. His time was a 30-second improvement from his season debut on Sept. 2.
• BOONE — App State’s unprecedented season rolls along with the announcement that reserved seat tickets have sold out for the Oct. 29 Homecoming game against Robert Morris and the Nov. 19 Heroes Day/Senior Day matchup with Old Dominion.
The only tickets available for either game are in the Rock Garden premium on-field area in the north end zone. Purchase Rock Garden tickets here.
Sept. 22
• NEW ORLEANS — The Sun Belt Conference placed more than 2,000 student-athletes to the Commissioner’s List and Academic Honor Roll for the 2021-22 school year, and App State had a league-high 211 selections on the two lists.
The Mountaineers had 91 Academic Honor Roll selections to tie Troy for first place in that category. With 120 members of the Commissioner’s List, App State and South Alabama were the two universities with more than 110 in that category.
The Commissioner’s List honors student-athletes who earned a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) or better during the 2020-21 academic year. The Academic Honor Roll honors those student-athletes who maintained a GPA between 3.00 and 3.49 for the academic year.
“We celebrate the academic achievements of these remarkable student-athletes,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said. “We’re extremely proud of their ability to shine at academics while competing in their sports at the highest level.”
Sun Belt student-athletes charted a combined average GPA of 3.19 for the 2021-22 academic year.
All Sun Belt programs in the sports of women’s cross country, women’s golf, women’s soccer and volleyball boasted an average GPA of 3.0 or better. Across the entire Sun Belt Conference, women’s golf student-athletes recorded the highest collective GPA at 3.57.
• BOONE — App State women’s basketball announced a change to its non-conference schedule on Thursday. The Mountaineers’ season opener against Charlotte at Halton Arena in Charlotte, N.C. has been moved from Monday, Nov. 7 to Tuesday, Nov. 8. Game times for this season will be announced at a later date.
• BOONE — With the match tied at 1-1 in the 81st minute, senior Hayley Boyles fed a cross in from the right wing, and freshman Shannon Studer delivered it into the back of the net to lift App State over Coastal Carolina, 2-1, Thursday at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
Studer’s goal came less than a minute after the Chanticleers (1-6-2, 0-2-0) had tied the score, and went down as her second game-winning goal in as many games, after she scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over ULM on Sunday. She now has accounted for six points on the season with two goals and two assists.
App State opened the scoring in the 46th minute when senior Emma McGibany scored her first goal of the season, putting away a cross from junior Breckyn Monteith, to give App State a 1-0 advantage.
The Mountaineers (3-3-4, 2-0-0) out-shot the Chanticleers 20-7, including a 5-2 advantage in shots on goal. Monteith led the way with seven shots. App State also took all four corner kicks in the match.
While goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston only made one official save, she did smother a rebound with two minutes left that prevented an own goal from being scored off a Coastal Carolina set piece.
Sept. 23
• BOONE — App State field hockey snagged its first conference win of the season on Friday, defeating CMU 7-1.
“I’m proud of our team for coming back, fighting and working together after three games that finished within one goal,” head coach Meghan Dawson said.
Graduate student Friederike Stegen started the scoring trend for the Mountaineers (4-3, 1-1 MAC) by punching in her sixth goal of the season by way of Anna Smarrelli’s assist.
The Chippewas (1-7, 0-2 MAC) tied the game 10 minutes into the first quarter with a goal scored by Kate Biglin.
In the second quarter, App State shocked CMU with three straight goals in less than one minute of action.
“We’ve been working on diversifying our attack to build on our corner success with other types of looks on offense,” Dawson said.
• HARRISONBURG, Va — The App State volleyball team opened Sun Belt Conference action on Friday in Harrisonburg, Va., falling, 3-0, to James Madison
The Mountaineers will return to the court at 1 p.m. on Saturday for their second clash with JMU. The match will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
Sophomore Lulu Ambrose led the team in kills, posting 12. Senior Sam Bickley and junior Sophie Cain tallied 16 assists each while senior McCall Denny and freshman Kenady Roper posted 13 digs apiece. Cain led the team in aces with two and senior Sarah Missroon notched three blocks.
The Mountaineers led the Dukes in digs (43-41).
Sept. 25
• BOONE — App State field hockey scored two goals in the fourth period to force overtime against No. 15 Wake Forest, but fell short in the extra period, 3-2.
This was the second time that the Mountaineers (4-4, 1-1 MAC) forced overtime against a ranked ACC opponent this season after their game against No. 16 Duke earlier in the month.
The Demon Deacons (6-3, 0-1 ACC) started the game with two goals in the first period. Both defenses held their opponents to zero goals in the second and third periods as the Mountaineers entered the fourth down 2-0.
Henriette Stegen scored her second goal of the weekend, and her career, to cut the deficit in half on a goal that was assisted by Charlotte Bosma with 7:36 left in the game.
Two minutes later, Sarah Farrell dished the ball to Rachel Fleig who punched in her first goal of the season, tying the game at two goals apiece. Farrell is now tied for second on the squad in assists with two.
Addie Clark, Allison Corey and Grace Ball played all 60 minutes of regulation on the defensive side, not allowing any goals for the last 55 minutes of play, assisted by Jillian Orcutt and Fien Zwaan in the backfield.
• HUNTINGTON, W. Va. – App State scored a pair of goals in less than a two-minute span in the second half, but Marshall scored with less than four minutes to play, and the Mountaineers fell, 3-2, dropping their first match in Sun Belt play.
Trailing 2-0 after 56 minutes of play, App State (3-4-4, 2-1-0) began their comeback, with Katie Fuller scoring her first goal of the year in the 59th minute. The tally came off a corner kick service from Stephanie Barbosa, and Fuller used her body to juggle the ball into the back of the net.
Just 108 seconds later, Breckyn Monteith received a pass near the top of the Marshall box, and was able to turn past her defender and bury a strike into the bottom left corner to tie the score at 2-2. Barbosa picked up the assist on the play.
Shortly thereafter, App State went up a player, as Marshall’s Cassidy Bell was sent off in the 64th minute following her second yellow card of the match.
Junior goalkeeper Jazz Salters, who replaced starting goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston in the 59th minute following Fuller’s goal, made a pair of outstanding saves late to keep the match knotted at 2-2. However, with just under four minutes to play, Herd forward Morgan White was able to beat Salters up high for her second goal of the match.
After being held to just one shot in the opening half, the Mountaineers responded with eight shots in the second stanza, including five on target. Izzi Wood led the way with three shots, all on target, for the Mountaineers.
• GREENSBORO, N.C. – App State opened the fall tennis season at the UNC Greensboro Invitational with an impressive showing in both singles and doubles over the three-day event.
Competing against teams from UNCG, Campbell, Davidson, East Carolina, Elon and Gardner-Webb, App State’s Helena Jansen and Maggie Pate tied for first in the top flight of singles competition, while the Mountaineers’ duo of Olwyn Ryan-Bovey and Riley Collins finished best in the top flight of doubles.
“I’m very pleased with the way we competed this weekend,” said third-year head coach Ashleigh Antal. “We had a great showing across the board, and we have a solid foundation to build from. I want to specifically highlight our new additions to the roster – Maggie Pate, Riley Collins and Savannah Dada-Mascoll. They all had a fantastic impact this weekend. Overall, I’m really happy with where we are this early in the year. I’m looking forward to the progress we’ll make over the rest of the fall season.”
