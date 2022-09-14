The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Sept. 3 to Sept 12.
Sept. 3
• SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The App State volleyball team fell to Eastern Kentucky in three sets in their final match of the Wofford Tournament on Saturday. Following the conclusion of the tournament, freshman Maya Winterhoff and sophomore Lauren Pledger landed on the All-Tournament Team for their efforts on the court. Winterhoff had also made the Charleston Southern All-Tournament Team last weekend.
“Today wasn’t our day,” said head coach Sarah Rumely Noble. “We executed really well at times, but we couldn’t sustain our level of execution throughout the whole match. All in all, we are happy to come home with two wins on the weekend.”
Senior McCall Denny notched a double-double, tallying 12 kills and 16 digs, leading the team in both categories. Junior Sophie Cain earned all three of the Mountaineers’ aces and led the team with 21 assists. Cain also made 13 digs to mark her fourth double-double on the young season.
App State tallied more kills (46-41), assists (42-40), and digs (68-64) than the Colonels and broke even in aces with three each.
Sept. 4
• PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The App State field hockey team (3-1) fell short for the first time this season against Drexel (1-2) in a game that ended with a 2-1 score, 3-2 in the penalty shootout.
The Mountaineers held the Dragons to just one goal in 80 minutes of play. Goalkeeper Addie Clark tallied eight saves, four of which were in the 20 minutes of two overtime periods that saw 11 combined shots between the two teams.
The senior saved two more in the opening plays of the shootout. Clark leads the Mid-American Conference with 20 saves this season. She also leads the conference in shutouts (2) and goals against average with a percentage of .361, having given up just two goals in four games.
Just after a scoreless first half, Friederike Stegen scored the first goal of Sunday’s game on a corner play that was inserted by Pauline Mangold and set by Carli Ciocco.
• CLEMSON, S.C. – After waiting out a 2:50 pregame weather delay, App State suffered its first setback of the season, falling 3-0 to Clemson at Historic Riggs Field, Sunday.
The loss snaps the Mountaineers four-match unbeaten streak to begin the season. Senior goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston made a season-high 13 saves, including eight in the opening half of play.
The Mountaineers (1-1-3) were held to just two shots in the contest, one each from Shannon Studer and Skyler Walk. 19 different Mountaineers saw playing time in the match.
Clemson (3-1-2) got on the board in the 33rd minute when they were able to capitalize on a corner kick, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime.
The Tigers added a pair of goals in the second half, both coming off of rebounds, the first on a blocked shot in the 50th minute, and the final tally coming off a saved penalty kick by Eagleston, on which App State was unable to clear the rebound.
Sept. 5
• BOONE — Chase Brice was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week following a record-breaking performance from the App State quarterback in a season-opening thriller against North Carolina.
Brice set a school record with six touchdown passes while completing 25 of 36 throws for a career-high 361 yards in the 63-61 loss to North Carolina. In the fourth quarter alone, he guided App State to 40 points by passing for 203 yards with four touchdowns, including TD passes covering 28 and 26 yards in the final 31 seconds.
Brice, whose previous high was four touchdown passes, broke the App State record of five held previously by five quarterbacks: Taylor Lamb, DeAndre Presley, Armanti Edwards, Richie Williams and Pat Murphy (twice). Lamb had accomplished that feat most recently in a win against Savannah State.
• BOONE — App State Women’s Golf will compete in five fall tournaments, starting this Sunday, head coach Heather Brown announced. Brown will direct a group that includes four returners and five newcomers.
App State begins competition Sept. 11 for the three-day GolfWeek Fall Challenge in Pawleys Island, S.C. The remaining four events on the fall schedule are two-day tournaments with a Monday-Tuesday format.
The Mountaineers’ second event is the Elon Invitational that begins Sept. 19 in Burlington, and they play again the following week at the Aggie Invitational in Greensboro.
The Mondays of Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 feature opening-round appearances at the Buccaneer Classic in Goose Creek, S.C., and the Terrier Intercollegiate in Spartanburg, S.C.
Sept. 6
• BOONE — App State director of track & field Damion McLean announced the hiring of Daniel Isaacs as the program’s new pole vault coach on Tuesday.
“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Daniel to App State,” McLean said. “He has transformed programs for the better and has a proven record of success in recruiting, developing and mentoring student-athletes from high school to the college level. I know Daniel will guide our pole vaulters to success here at Appalachian State and within the Sun Belt Conference.”
“Coaching at App State is truly a dream come true for me,” Isaacs said, “I’m thankful to Coach McLean for the opportunity to be a part of an exceptional program. I’m especially grateful to be able to live in the place I love most around friends and family.”
Isaacs served as the pole vault coach at Sacramento State from 2012-15, coaching 19 Big Sky All-Conference performers. Under his direction, Blair Wallingford earned all-conference honors and competed at the NCAA First Round, leaving his mark in the all-time list. Four more athletes landed on the Sacramento State program’s all-time list.
Sept. 7
• BOONE — Season tickets for the 2022-23 App State men’s and women’s basketball season are on sale.
Season tickets are available for both renewals and new purchasers. The renewal deadline will be Oct 5. For new season tickets, orders will be taken immediately and allocations will begin after the renewal deadline of Oct. 5.
• NEW ORLEANS, La. — Freshman Ethan Lipham nabbed the season’s first Sun Belt Cross Country Men’s Runner of the Week accolade, the league announced Wednesday.
In his debut in the Black and Gold, Lipham was the first Mountaineer to cross the finish line at the Covered Bridge Open (Sept. 2), recording an 8K time of 25:49.43 to finish ninth overall. The Largo, Fla. native’s time helped the Mountaineers to a second-place team finish with 69 points.
• BOONE — App State’s Sept. 24 “Black Saturday” home game against James Madison is officially sold out of reserved seats, marking the third of seven home games so far this fall that have been announced as sellouts.
Student guest tickets will be available at $30 each the week of the game, while supplies last. App State students will receive information via email at the beginning of that week about how to reserve their tickets and purchase student guest tickets.
Sept. 8
• BOONE — Trailing 1-0 in the 53rd minute, junior Izzi Wood stepped up to the stripe and buried a penalty kick to tie the score for the Mountaineers. However, ETSU answered with a pair of goals late, and App State fell, 3-1, to the Buccaneers at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
App State (1-2-3) carried the momentum throughout the match, building a number of early opportunities on the attack which led to seven shots in the opening half, with Shannon Studer pressing forward from the back line, and Breckyn Monteith letting fly a pair of first half shots, including one on target.
Despite holding an 18-9 shot advantage in the contest, App State surrendered back-to-back goals in the 78th and 80th minutes, to put ETSU back in front.
Sept. 9
• BOONE — App State softball head coach Shelly Hoerner has announced the 2022 fall schedule, highlighted by six home contests.
The Mountaineers will open the fall season with a home game on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. against Caldwell. They will then travel to Duke on Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. before a string of three home contests.
App State is set to host Louisburg on Sept. 30 at 5 p.m., UNCG on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m., Emory & Henry on October 8 at 2 pm. and Milligan on October 9 at 2 p.m.
The Mountaineers will have their second and final road match during the fall slate at Lenoir Rhyne on October 14 at 6 p.m.
The Black & Gold will host Lees-McRae for their final fall game on October 21 at 6 p.m. before preparing for spring action.
All home games will be played at Sywassink/Lloyd Family Stadium.
• DURHAM, N.C. – App State field hockey had a historical defensive night on Friday despite falling just short of an upset against No. 16 Duke, 2-1. The Mountaineers (3-2) forced overtime for the third consecutive game, all on the road.
Senior goalkeeper Addie Clark earned a new career high in saves, stopping 13 of the Blue Devils’ 18 shots. Clark’s previous career high was 11 against Miami (OH) on Apr. 16, 2021.
Four of those saves came in the first half when the Blue Devils (3-2) had just six shots, including a goal from Hannah Miller that gave the home team a 1-0 lead at halftime.
• BOONE — The App State volleyball team defeated Texas A&M Commerce, 3-1, in its afternoon match and Furman in the nightcap, 3-2, on the first day of competition in its home tournament. The Mountaineers are now 5-3 on the season.
Action at the Mountaineer Classic continues bright and early on Saturday. Texas A&M – Commerce and Furman will kick things off at 10 a.m. before the Mountaineers close out tournament action against Presbyterian at 12:30 p.m. The 12:30 p.m. match will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
“I’m really proud of my team today,” said head coach Sarah Rumely Noble. “Winning two matches in a day is never easy and I’m proud of our fight. We faced some adversity after being up 2-0 against Furman, but I’m proud we found a way in the fifth set and pulled it out. We’re back at it tomorrow.”
Sept. 10
• BOONE — The App State volleyball team shutout Presbyterian, 3-0, in the final match of the Mountaineer Classic on Saturday. The Mountaineers went undefeated in their home tournament and are now 6-3 on the season.
“What a great weekend” said head coach Sarah Rumely Noble. “Getting three wins on our home court this weekend was awesome and we really felt the fans helping push us through the weekend. I’m proud of our effort. We got a lot better and we look forward to our last week of non-conference play next week.”
Sophomore Lulu Ambrose and senior McCall Denny earned spots on the Mountaineer Classic All-Tournament Team. Freshman Maya Winterhoff, who had been named to both the CSU and Wofford Tournament teams earlier this season, was named the Mountaineer Classic MVP for her efforts on the court.
Sept. 11
• BOONE — MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – App State sophomore Stephanie Barbosa headed a ball into the back of the net to tie the score at 1-1 in the opening half, but the College of Charleston delivered the final blow moments later, and the Mountaineers fell, 2-1, Sunday.
Barbosa was set up by freshman Shannon Studer who delivered a long-range cross into the box. Barbosa read the pass well, timed the bounce, and headed it over the fingertips of goalkeeper Katie Carrino in the 29th minute.
The Cougars scored the game-winning goal just four minutes later, as Jenna Snead was able to tally her first of the season to regain the lead before halftime.
App State finished the contest with 12 shots, including six on goal, led by Anna Kate Highsmith who came off the bench to put all three of her shots on target. Studer, Izzi Wood, and Lela Stark each finished with two shots apiece.
Sept. 12
• BOONE — Less than 48 hours after App State’s win at No. 6 Texas A&M, reserved seats have sold out for the Mountaineers’ home football game against Troy on Saturday.
Tickets for The Rock Garden — the premium on-field area in the north end zone — have also sold out for the Troy game this weekend. Later this week, an assessment of how many student tickets have been requested will determine if student-guest tickets become available for purchase.
This marks the fourth sellout among the seven home games on the 2022 schedule, joining the season-opening game against North Carolina as well as upcoming matchups against James Madison (Sept. 24) and The Citadel (Oct. 1) at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
