The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.
Sept. 27
• CLEVELAND, OHIO – App State field hockey earned two Mid-American Conference awards this week, as Henriette Stegen was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week and Addie Clark was named Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
Stegen scored the first two goals of her career this weekend, both at crucial moments in App State’s impressive 1-1 split at home. On Friday, the freshman forward scored for the first time as a Mountaineer to give App State a two-goal advantage in the second period in what would turn out to be the squad’s first conference win of the season against Central Michigan.
“I am extremely pumped for Henriette to share this award,” head coach Meghan Dawson said. “She found her stride this weekend and connected two extremely important goals for our team. Both goals were gritty and she put a ton of pressure on the opponents’ goalkeepers throughout the weekend.”
“I am so happy to see Addie get this recognition,” Dawson said. “She is one of the hardest workers on our team and is always resilient, anchoring our defense and making big plays week after week.”
• GREENSBORO, N.C. — App State Women’s Golf took runner-up honors at the Aggie Invitational held at Bryan Park this week.
The Mountaineers took second in the five-team field thanks to four top-13 finishes, highlighted by Ekaterina Prokhorova (7-over total of 76-72-75—223) placing sixth and fellow freshman Andrea Diaz tying for seventh. Meghan Mitchell finished 12th, and Jacquelyn Taylor finished 13th.
Taylor opened the tournament with a career-best, 1-under 71 that included four birdies. She was tied for fourth after one round and in fifth place after 36 holes.
Prokhorova shot an even-par 72 in Round 2. Diaz and Mitchell led the team with matching 74s in the final round of the 54-hole event.
App State posted a 37-over total (295-302-304—901) to finish nine strokes ahead of third-place Alabama State. Western Carolina finished with a 16-under total.
• SAPPHIRE, N.C. — Led by a tie for ninth place by Addison Beam — his third top-10 finish in three events this fall — App State Men’s Golf tied for 12th at the J.T. Poston Invitational hosted by Western Carolina.
Beam closed with an even-par 71 to finish at 1 over for the event (74-69-71—214). Lukas Jönsson shot a final-round 69 to lead the Mountaineers on Tuesday, and he tied for 31st overall (72-78-69—219).
Beam had nine birdies and 36 pars of 54 holes.
Herman Huus’ best effort was a second-round 72, which included an eagle on the par-4 12th hole, and Sverrir Haraldsson shot 73 in his second round. Aidan Browning, a true freshman, made his debut in the Mountaineers’ lineup and totaled 10 birdies over three rounds.
Sept. 28
• BOONE — With nonconference duals against four ACC programs, including two that will be contested in Varsity Gym, plus Boone visits from SoCon counterparts such as Chattanooga and Campbell, App State Wrestling unveiled an impressive 2022-23 schedule Wednesday.
Coming off a 9-2 season that featured an unbeaten run to a SoCon regular-season title and a top-30 finish at the NCAA Championships, head coach JohnMark Bentley returns eight wrestlers who have been successful starters in the 10-man lineup. That includes the return of a two-time All-American in Jon Jon Millner and five other wrestlers who have either qualified for the NCAAs or held a top-33 ranking in their weight class.
A schedule with nine home dates in Varsity Gym and another SoCon Championships appearance at the Holmes Convocation Center in Boone concludes with the NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Okla. FloWrestling has given App State a preseason tournament ranking of No. 21 in the nation.
The nonconference portion of the schedule includes a Jan. 13 trip to Boone from Virginia Tech, which was No. 8 in the final NWCA poll of 2021-22, and a Jan. 24 visit from Duke. App State opens the season with a Nov. 4 road dual at NC State, which was No. 4 in the final NWCA poll, and makes a Dec. 15 trip to North Carolina, which ended the regular season at No. 23. Binghamton, which had four NCAA qualifiers last season, also comes to Boone.
Of App State’s eight SoCon duals, the Mountaineers will host Bellarmine (Dec. 20, as part of a doubleheader also involving Queens), Chattanooga (Sunday, Feb. 5), a Senior Day doubleheader against Presbyterian and Davidson (Sunday, Feb. 19) and Campbell (on a yet-to-be-determined date). The postseason begins March 4 with another Saturday date for the SoCon Championships.
Sept. 29
• BOONE — The App State volleyball team fell to Coastal Carolina, 3-1, on Thursday in Boone.
Senior McCall Denny led the Mountaineers in kills, tallying 12 kills on the night. Fellow senior Sam Bickley led the team in aces (2) as well as assists (22). Freshman Maya Winterhoff tallied a team-high of six blocks and fellow freshman Kenady Roper notched 19 digs. App State tallied 57 digs, 45 kills, 44 assists, seven blocks and five aces.
The Mountaineers came back from a two-point deficit early in the first set, overtaking the Chants with a 5-0 scoring run that included kills from Denny, senior Sarah Missroon, and sophomore Lulu Ambrose as well as an ace from Denny. The Chants answered with a eight-point run to take the lead 15-9. Steadily, the Black and Gold chipped away at Coastal Carolina’s lead, building off two three-point runs to tie the score at 17 all. With the Chants up by one (18-17), App State went on another 5-0 scoring run with an ace from Winterhoff and four errors from the Chants to take the lead 22-18. The Chants struggled to recover as junior Meghan Dombrowski and Missroon extended the lead to 24-21. Ambrose secured the set, 25-22, for the Mountaineers with a final kill.
Tied at one set each, the Mountaineers and Chanticleers went point-for-point early in the third set. A kill from Denny tied things up at 8-8 and the Mountaineers took the lead 10-9 with back-to-back kills from Dombrowski and Denny. The Mountaineers extended their lead of 15-13 with a kill from Ambrose and ace from Roper, and later lead 17-14 after another kill from Ambrose and error from the Chants.
Up two sets to one, Coastal Carolina built off an early lead. App State tied things up at 4-4 with a kill from Dombrowski and again at 9-9 with an ace from Bickley followed promptly by a CCU error. The Mountaineers took the lead (11-10) after back-to-back kills from Winterhoff and Dombrowski. Coastal Carolina went on a seven-point scoring run to extend its lead to 21-13.
Sept. 30
• BOONE — App State linebacker and captain Tyler Bird has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Of the 156 semifinalists for the Campbell Trophy, more than half have already earned their bachelor’s degrees.
Each nominee for the Campbell Trophy must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.
Bird has played in a team-leading 57 career games, and he made the first two starts of his career in the last two games. He ranks sixth on the team this season with 11 tackles to go along with one sack and one fumble recovery.
He has totaled 73 tackles, two sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three passes defended since making his debut as a true freshman in 2018.
Bird graduated cum laude in December with a 3.67 GPA as a management major. Currently in graduate school for business administration, he is on pace to earn his MBA this December. In addition to Dean’s List honors, he has been a recipient of the Eloise & Jim Brakefield Award that goes to a graduating football student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average among all student-athletes.
Outside of football and his academic pursuits, Bird has traveled to local schools to read on Dr. Seuss National Reading Day and participated in building a house for a local Habitat for Humanity project, among a longer list of volunteer efforts.
• OXFORD, OHIO — App State field hockey earned two impressive goals to cut the lead to one in the second period, but fell just short of the leading team in the Mid-American Conference, losing to Miami (OH), 3-2.
After a first period that saw the RedHawks (7-4, 3-0 MAC) go up by three goals, the Mountaineers (4-5, 1-2 MAC) came out on a mission in the second quarter.
In the 23rd minute, Lise Boekaar shot the ball near the goal, allowing Rachel Fleig to net her second goal of the season on a deflection.
Five minutes later, Friederike Stegen cut the lead to one on a goal that was assisted by Carli Ciocco and Hadley Kuzmicky on a corner play. This was Stegen’s eighth goal of 2022, breaking her personal record for goals in a season.
• HARRISONBURG, Va. — App State conceded a goal four minutes into play on Friday, and despite a flurry of chances in the closing minutes, the Mountaineers fell, 1-0, to JMU at Sentara Park.
Senior goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston made six saves, with the lone blemish on her line being the early-game finish from Lidia Nduka, who finished on a JMU (7-2-3, 3-0-1) counter-attack.
Stephanie Barbosa and Lela Stark each tallied a shot on goal for App State (3-5-4, 2-2-0), which upped their pressure offensively in the second half. Junior Breckyn Monteith had, perhaps, the team’s best scoring opportunity, blasting a shot from the top of the 18-yard box, but it ricocheted off a JMU defender.
Defenders Shannon Studer, Katie Schumacher, and Skyler Walk played all 90 minutes in the contest for the Mountaineers.
• BOONE — The App State volleyball team fell, 3-2, to Coastal Carolina on Friday.
“Despite a tough loss, this team gets better every match we play,” said head coach Sarah Rumely Noble. “We played really hard and went toe-to-toe with a very talented Coastal Carolina team. I’m proud of our fight and our demeanor through the match.”
Oct. 1
• LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The App State men’s and women’s cross country team capped competition at the Live In Lou Cross Country Classic at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Ky. on Saturday. The men’s team placed sixth in the team standings with 259 points, and the women’s squad placed 32nd with 865 points.
Senior Ryan Brown was the first Mountaineer to cross the finish line in the men’s 8K gold race, clocking a personal best time of 24:07.4, to place 30th individually. Freshman Ethan Lipham bested his previous personal best by a full minute with a time of 24:10.0 to finish 35th and junior Oliver Wilson-Cook stopped the clock at 24:23.1, improving his personal best by 30 seconds, and landing 58th overall.
In the women’s 5K gold race, the Mountaineers were led by sophomore Linnea Maynard, who stopped the clock at 18:21.0 to place 138th. Following close behind Maynard was junior Jasmine Donohue, who clocked a 5K time of 18:21.2, finishing 139th overall. Sophomore Karsyn Kane posted a time of 18:47.2 taking 203rd.
Oct. 2
• BOONE — App State field hockey scored two goals in the fourth quarter to defeat Lock Haven 3-2 on Sunday.
After the Bald Eagles (9-2, 2-1 A-10) struck first in the 10th minute, the Mountaineers (5-5, 1-2 MAC) earned a corner opportunity. Pauline Mangold inserted Allison Corey’s set, leading to Friederike Stegen’s ninth goal of the season.
Lock Haven earned its second goal before the halftime break, holding a 2-1 lead until the beginning of the fourth.
Stegen found the cage a second time with 10 minutes remaining, assisted by Mangold and Carli Ciocco to tie the game. Stegen has 10 goals on the season, leading the Mid-American Conference. That was Ciocco’s ninth assist, the most in the MAC and the second most in App State history for a season.
Seven minutes later, Rachel Fleig scored the game-winning goal off of Bridget Donovan’s assist.
“We have been practicing a lot on working together and implementing two-touch hockey into our offense, getting everyone touches,” Fleig said.
Addie Clark earned her fifth second-half shutout of the season after holding the Bald Eagles back in the last two periods of the game, allowing her team to take the lead.
“This is a special group because they care for each other, compete and are doing things that this program has never seen before,” head coach Meghan Dawson said.
