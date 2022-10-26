The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Oct. 18 to Oct. 24
Oct. 18
• NEW YORK — The Joe Moore Award for the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football revealed its 2022 Midseason Honor Roll of 22 groups, including App State’s offensive line.
Through the first six games under the direction of first-year App State offensive line Geep Wade, with an All-America offensive lineman in Shawn Clark serving as the head coach, the Mountaineers have relied heavily on the work up front from Cooper Hodges, Anderson Hardy, Damion Daley, Isaiah Helms, Troy Everett and Bucky Williams.
The voting committee had the following to say about App State’s line: “One of the most consistent outside zone teams in the country. Consistent year in and year out. Demonstrate great technique and teamwork down after down. App’s OL consistently maxes out their physical ability, embodying so much of the ‘5 as 1’ mentality that is at the core of the Joe Moore Award identity.”
• ST. LOUIS, Mo. – App State field hockey won its fifth consecutive game on Monday afternoon, defeating Lindenwood 4-1.
This was the fifth time that the Mountaineers (9-5, 3-2 MAC) have scored four or more goals this season.
Bridget Donovan led the pack with the game of her year, scoring both the second and third goals of her career. The freshman struck first in the ninth minute to give App State a lead over the Lions (6-7) that would never go away.
Pauline Mangold assisted Friederike Stegen for the Mountaineers’ second goal of the game. Stegen is now tied for the most goals in the MAC with 12, while Mangold has earned second place in the assists category with seven, behind teammate Carli Ciocco who has 10 this season.
Donovan opened the second half with her second goal of the game, and Lise Boekaar scored a goal in the fourth period that gave the Mountaineers a 4-0 lead.
The Lions were able to capture one goal with six minutes to go in the game.
• CLEVELAND, OHIO – App State field hockey swept the Mid-American Conference awards this week, as Sarah Farrell was named Offensive Player of the Week and Addie Clark was named Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
The two seniors were awarded for their efforts in the Mountaineers’ 4-0 win over Longwood and their 2-0 win over Saint Louis last weekend. Both players have been crucial pieces to App State’s current five-game winning streak.
“I’m extremely proud of the work that both of these student-athletes have been putting in to get better on the field and be leaders within our team,” head coach Meghan Dawson said. “This weekend they both performed extremely well to help our team win games.”
• GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — App State Women’s Golf placed eighth at the Buccaneer Classic hosted by Charleston Southern.
True freshman Andrea Diaz tied for 25th place with a 238 total put together by rounds of 81, 78 and 79 on the par-72, 6,185-yard Crowfield Golf Course just outside of North Charleston. Meghan Mitchell had seven birdies while tying for 31st place, with three birdies in each of the first two rounds. She shot 78-81-83—242.
Jacquelyn Taylor tied for 35th with a 79-82-83—244 total, and Hannah Wang tied for 47th with an 85-81-91—257.
Charleston Southern won the team title by six strokes, and CSU’s Caroline Engelbredt had a 4-over total to win the individual title by one stroke.
Oct. 20
• BOONE — Reigning league champion App State has three members on the 2022-23 SoCon Wrestling Preseason All-Conference team in Jon Jon Millner (149 pounds), Cody Bond (157 pounds) and Caleb Smith (125 pounds).
After going 7-0 in SoCon duals last season with dramatic wins against Campbell and Chattanooga, the Mountaineers are No. 2 in the preseason coaches poll with 57 voting points, just behind the Camels (59 points) and ahead of the Mocs (55 points).
Of the nine first-place votes, Campbell led the way with four, followed by Chattanooga with three and App State with two.
• HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Izzi Wood notched her fifth goal of the season, while Kerry Eagleston posted her sixth shutout of the year, as App State earned a 1-0 victory over Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Thursday.
Wood scored in the 14th minute of play, finishing into the low far corner, after receiving a feed from Breckyn Monteith at the top of the 18-yard box.
Eagleston made a handful of timely saves for the Mountaineers (5-7-4, 4-4-0), including one just moments after Wood’s goal. Southern Miss (1-8-3, 1-4-2) played a free kick into the box resulting in a shot that ricocheted off the crossbar. Eagleston turned aside a follow-up chance from point-blank range to keep App State in front.
The shutout was the 18th of her career, and the sixth of the season, which matches her total from a season ago, and moves her within one shutout of matching the single-season program record.
App State only tallied five shots in the match, with their best chance, outside of the goal, coming on a left-footed effort from Emma McGibany in the opening minutes of play.
Oct. 21
• CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The App State men’s and women’s cross country team rounded out regular season competition on Friday at the Wildcat Invite, hosted by Johnson & Wales. The men’s and women’s squads clinched first in the team standings, with the women scoring 24 points and the men scoring 31 points.
Six Mountaineers placed in the top-10 in the women’s 5K. Sophomore Annie Amundsen set pace for the Black and Gold, clocking a time of 18:48.7 to place second. Amundsen was followed by fellow sophomore Kirstin Towle, who took third with a time of 19:04.8, and senior Abby Lee, who clocked a time of 19:07.6 (PR) to place fourth. Freshman Reilly Barber stopped the clock at 19:09.5. Sophomores Catherine Berault and Abby Granburg rounded out the top-10 with Breault finishing ninth (19:42.2) and Granberg taking 10th (19:43.9).
On the men’s side, four Mountaineers placed in the top-10, led by Caleb Kirchoff, who crossed the finish line with a time of 25:36.3 to place sixth. Following Kirchoff was fellow junior Ben Datte (seventh, 25:38.2), and sophomores Calbert Guest and Jonah Morris placed eighth (25:41.7) and ninth (25:44.0, PR), respectively.
• BOONE – App State field hockey earned its sixth straight win on Friday night, defeating Ball State 1-0 in double-overtime. The Mountaineers most recently had six consecutive wins in 2019, making the current streak the second of its kind since 1985, when the Black & Gold closed the season with six victories.
Anna Smarrelli scored a diving goal for the win in the 77th minute of play off of Friederike Stegen’s assist after five scoreless periods.
While the Mountaineers (10-5, 4-2 MAC) out-shot the Cardinals (7-8, 4-2 MAC) 20-4, Ball State held its own on the defensive end, saving seven shots throughout the game.
“I am really proud of our team for fighting through the scrappy ups and downs of the game,” head coach Meghan Dawson said. “Ball State was a really good defensive team that forced us to get creative around the goal.”
• BOONE – The App State volleyball team capped the weekend with its second 3-0 (25-21, 25-10, 25-20) sweep of Marshall on Saturday. The afternoon match marked the Back and Gold’s sixth consecutive win. The Mountaineers are now 13-8 (6-4) on the season.
“We played really good volleyball this weekend and we played as a unit,” said head coach Sarah Rumely Noble. “We were locked in and we get better every time we put the uniform on. I love coaching this team.”
Oct. 23
• BOONE – In their most dominant offensive performance of the season, App State closed out their home season with a, 3-1, victory over Louisiana, clinching a berth in the Sun Belt Tournament.
Katie Fuller scored two first half goals for the App State (6-7-4, 5-4-0), and Izzi Wood put the game away with a second half tally, her sixth of the season.
Fuller’s first goal was scored in the 30th minute when she headed home a cross from Breckyn Monteith, who collected an assist for the second straight match. Then, less than a minute before halftime, Fuller connected on a second header, this time it came off a service from Stephanie Barbosa. The goals were Fuller’s second and third of the campaign.
Wood’s goal came on a thru ball from Emma McGibany, who picked up her first assist of the season.
Louisiana (3-8-5, 2-5-2) broke up the shutout in the 74th minute on a breakaway goal from Megan Bradley.
App State controlled the majority of the match, out-shooting the Ragin’ Cajuns 16-8. Wood led the way with seven shots, including four on target, on the way to their third straight win.
• BOONE – App State field hockey fired away 24 shots on Senior Day and defeated Queens 10-1.
This was the seventh straight win for the Mountaineers (11-5, 4-2 MAC), which ties the second-longest winning streak in program history, set during the team’s second season (1969). The longest streak was set the year before when App State rattled off 11 straight wins during its first season (1968).
App State’s 10 goals were also the second-most in program history. The Mountaineers scored 13 in a shutout win over Clemson in 1977.
Six different Mountaineers got on the board, including Sarah Farrell, Pauline Mangold and Bridget Donovan who each had two goals.
• SPARTANBURG, S.C. — App State Women’s Golf closes its fall schedule Monday and Tuesday at the Terrier Intercollegiate hosted by Wofford.
The Mountaineers’ five-player lineup will include Andrea Diaz, Jacquelyn Taylor, Meghan Mitchell, Layla Meric and Ekaterina Prokhorova.
There are 36 holes scheduled for Monday and 18 more scheduled for Tuesday at Carolina Country Club.
The field includes golfers from App State, Wofford, South Dakota, Boston University, USC Update, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Longwood, Samford, Gardner-Webb, UNC Asheville, IUPUI, Tennessee Tech, Winthrop, Presbyterian, The Citadel, USC Beaufort and North Alabama.
