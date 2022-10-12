The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Oct. 4 to Oct. 10
Oct. 4
• DULUTH, Ga. — Recording his first top-five finish for App State, Colin Browning tied for fourth place with a 1-under tournament total of 215 at the Georgia State Invitational, and Lukas Jönsson tied for 14th place.
The highlight of the 54-hole event was a 5-under 67 in the second round from Browning, who tied his best App State round by making six birdies and one eagle on Monday afternoon. He began Round 2 on the back nine and made the turn with a 5-under 31 thanks to three birdies and an eagle on the par-five 15th hole.
Browning led the field by shooting 8 under and averaging 4.33 strokes on the par-five holes this week.
App State used a team round of 285 in Round 2 to climb five spots to fifth in the 16-team field, and the Mountaineers ended up placing 10th overall at 26 over (299-285-306—890). Jönsson had a 2-under 70 with one eagle and one birdie in the second round. Addison Beam came in next for the Mountaineers, with a second-round 73 serving as his best score of the week.
Oct. 6
• BOONE — App State Athletics, in partnership with INFLCR, is pleased to announce the launch of the App State Exchange, a platform that will complement the department’s NIL program and help Mountaineer student-athletes maximize their Name, Image and Likeness opportunities.
The App State Exchange is a custom-designed platform for local and national businesses to connect and engage directly with Mountaineer student-athletes for NIL opportunities. Companies can find out information and register for the App State Exchange at appstatesports.com/exchange.
“The new App State Exchange will greatly enhance and streamline the process of connecting businesses with student-athletes in the High Country,” App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “We are excited to continue to provide our student-athletes with excellent resources to maximize their NIL opportunities and build their personal brand while representing App State’s growing national brand.”
A free service for both student-athletes and businesses, a business can register on the App State Exchange and have access to a searchable database of student-athletes with the ability to filter that database through a variety of criteria. Each business that is compliant with App State’s NIL guidelines can message the student-athlete directly in the application or request contact information to begin discussions about any potential NIL transaction.
“We’re excited to provide the technology for Mountaineer student-athletes to grow their NIL business and maximize their wallet share while doing it,” said INFLCR Founder Jim Cavale. “With the App State Exchange, the Mountaineers and AD Doug Gillin are staying ahead of the curve as NIL continues to evolve.”
• BOONE — In an evenly-fought defensive battle Thursday night in Boone, Georgia State was able to net the lone goal of the match in the closing moments, and defeated App State, 1-0.
The Mountaineers (3-6-4, 2-3-0) held the advantage in shots, 12-11, led by four from freshman Shannon Studer, and three from junior Izzi Wood.
Wood nearly connected on a goal early in the match, as goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston booted a ball from her own goal box, 70 yards the other way. Wood was able to gain control on one bounce and dribble it into the Georgia State goal box, but it was poked away by a Panther defender as she went to shoot.
Eagleston recorded five saves in the match giving her 319 in her career, which ties her with Caroline Clarke (2007-10) for third all-time.
• ATLANTA, Ga. – The App State volleyball team emerged victorious from a five-set battle against Georgia State in Atlanta, Ga. on Thursday, defeating the Panthers, 3-2.
“I’m really proud of this group for the intensity they played with and the confidence in the fifth set today,” said head coach Sarah Rumely Noble. “It was a battle and we stayed true to who we are all the way through the match. We get better as a team every time we play and I’m excited to get to play again tomorrow.”
Senior McCall Denny posted a team-high 14 kills on the night, followed by freshman Maya Winterhoff, who tallied 11. Sophomore Lulu Ambrose led the Mountaineers in aces, serving up three, while senior Sarah Missroon totaled seven blocks during the match. Senior Sam Bickley posted a double-double, hitting double digits in assists (23) and digs (13). Bickley led the Mountaineers in the assists category and tied with freshman Alyssa McBean in the digs category.
Oct. 7
• BOONE — App State head men’s basketball coach Dustin Kerns announced the hiring of Raheem Martin to the program on Friday.
Martin comes to the High Country to join Kerns’ staff as the program’s director of recruiting for the 2022-23 season.
The Greensboro College graduate will oversee the program’s recruiting efforts and assist the coaching staff with selecting and developing student-athletes. He most recently served as the coordinator of student-athlete development at the University of Arkansas after spending two years there as a graduate assistant.
“I would like to thank Coach Kerns and the men’s basketball program for this incredible opportunity to work at such an amazing institution,” Martin said. “I am honored to be a part of the Mountaineer family.”
Martin joins an organization that has grown and stood out in the Sun Belt Conference since Kerns took the reins prior to the 2018-19 season. Coming off its third-consecutive winning season, App State captured the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and is fresh off its second consecutive year of playing in a national postseason tournament.
Kerns on Martin: “We are thrilled to add Raheem Martin to our coaching staff,” Kerns said. “He is a North Carolina native and has had great experiences in basketball. While on the Arkansas coaching staff, he helped the Razorbacks to two straight Elite Eights. He had a successful playing career at Greensboro College and has built great relationships in this state. Please welcome Raheem, his wife Abby and their two children, Sawyer and Ezra.”
During his time at Arkansas, Martin worked with NBA lottery pick Moses Moody, All-American JD Notae and 2022 NBA draft pick Jaylin Williams. Prior to Arkansas, Martin spent one season as an assistant coach at Greensboro College (2019-20) and one season as an assistant coach at Richard Bland College (2017-18).
• ATLANTA, Ga. – The App State volleyball team came out on top after a second five-set thriller against Georgia State in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, defeating the Panthers, 3-2 (25-23, 28-30, 17-25, 25-19, 15-8). App State also defeated Georgia State on Thursday night with a final score of 3-2 (25-16, 26-28, 25-17, 22-25, 15-10).
“What a gutsy weekend from this team,” said head coach Sarah Rumely Noble. “Two five-set wins on the weekend is unbelievable. I couldn’t be prouder. We made some big time plays in the fifth set and it was a great weekend for us.”
Sophomore Lulu Ambrose led the Mountaineers in kills, totaling a season-high 20 kills, which matches her career high of 20 kills in a single match, set in 2021 against Little Rock. Senior McCall Denny and freshman Maya Winterhoff followed close behind with 15 kills apiece. Denny also posted 12 digs for a double-double. Denny and Ambrose led App State in aces, both serving up two over the course of the match. As she had on Thursday, senior Sarah Missroon led the Black and Gold in blocks, tallying eight on the afternoon. Fellow senior Sam Bickley tallied a team-high 25 assists. Junior Sophie Cain notched a double-double, following Bickley in assists with 23 and posting a team-high and season-high 19 digs.
The Mountaineers outpaced the Panthers in points (83-75), kills (61-54), blocks (16-12), and assists (57-48).
• BOONE — App State field hockey defeated Mid-American Conference opponent Bellarmine 3-2, midway through the second overtime period on Friday night.
Charlotte Bosma, who returned from injury just two weeks ago, secured the game-winning goal in the 77th minute, thanks to an assist from Pauline Mangold.
“Having Charlotte back on the field is amazing for our team,” head coach Meghan Dawson said. “She brings so much intensity and accountability onto the field and opens up opportunities for all of our players.”
Sarah Farrell had a breakout night for her season, scoring the first two goals of her senior stint. She scored the first goal of the game in the 13th minute.
Oct. 8
• CONWAY, S.C. – In its second event of the fall season, App State Tennis was dominating in doubles play at the Lynn Stevens Memorial Invitational, hosted by Coastal Carolina.
Head coach Ashleigh Antal’s Mountaineers won two of three doubles matches against the host Chanticleers on Friday before going 6-1 in doubles Saturday against Charleston Southern and Queens University.
“I’m really proud of our competing and spirit this weekend,” Antal said. “This was a great benchmark of where we are already in the season. I’m very happy with the progress we’ve made. The spirit of this group is fantastic. I’m excited for another opportunity next week for us to get better.”
The duo of Erika Dodridge and Virginia Poggi went a perfect 3-0 on the weekend, including a 6-2 win against Coastal on Friday and 6-2 and 6-3 wins over Queens and Charleston Southern, respectively, on Saturday.
Maggie Pate and Savannah Dada-Mascoll won a pair of matches over Coastal (6-3) and Queens (6-0). Helena Jansen and Ellie Murphy captured wins over Queens (6-0) and Charleston Southern (6-3).
In singles action, the Mountaineers racked up 11 victories over the two-day event, led by Jansen in the No. 1 spot with a 3-0 record. Poggi, Dodridge and Dada-Mascoll collected two victories apiece, while Pate and Riley Collins also notched individual victories.
Oct. 9
• STATESBORO, GA. – App State fell to Georgia Southern 2-0, despite earning 10 shots, five shots on goal and three corner attempts on Sunday afternoon.
In the 20th minute of the game, Kerry Eagleston saved an opposing shot for the 320th time in her career, moving her up to third all-time at App State. Eagleston had six total saves on the day.
The Mountaineers responded to two first-half goals by the Eagles with six shots in the opening period and four more in the second.
Izzi Wood led the Black & Gold in opportunities with three shots, two of which were on goal. Breckyn Monteith earned two shots with one on target in 85 minutes of action.
In the backfield, Eagleston, Kaitlyn Little and Skyler Walk played all 90 minutes in the game, shutting out the Georgia Southern offense in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.