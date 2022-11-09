The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 7.
Nov. 3
• CLEVELAND, OHIO – App State field hockey earned a cumulative nine postseason Mid-American Conference awards, the conference announced on Thursday.
Meghan Dawson was named Coach of the Year, and Friederike Stegen was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year. Stegen and Anna Smarrelli were named first-team All-MAC, while Pauline Mangold, Sarah Farrell and Addie Clark were named second-team All-MAC. Lise Boekaar and Henriette Stegen were named to the All-MAC freshman team.
“I am so proud of our group for all the awards they have earned,” Dawson said. “The individuals that have gotten recognized have been working hard all year to make our group better. I always tell our team that anytime someone gets an individual award, it represents all the hard work our entire group has done. All of these awards and recognitions show how strong our team is, the work they’ve done all season, and the strong mentality they have held all season long.”
Stegen led the App State offense to its most successful season since 1981 by attaining a conference-leading 30 points, made up of 12 goals and six assists. Stegen’s dynamic abilities have forced opposing defenses to strategize against her all season. Yet, she scored against both of the top two teams in the MAC this year and assisted the crucial double-overtime goal against Ball State to keep the Mountaineers in the race for a tournament seed. The Germany native also had four assists in one game, the second-most by anyone in the nation this season. Against an impressive Rider team, Stegen proved her skill by dribbling through defenders to score the game-winner in double-overtime. Finally, the midfielder is ranked ninth or better in the MAC in every offensive category.
Smarrelli scored nine goals and two game-winners this season, the sixth-most in the MAC in each category. The graduate student forced overtime against No. 16 Duke and also had the diving goal that ended the double-overtime thriller against Ball State to keep App State alive in the race for a spot in the tournament.
Mangold facilitated a high clip of App State’s offense this year, scoring seven goals and assisting eight, combining for 22 points, the sixth-highest in the MAC. Her assist rate was the third highest in the conference and the senior also had three game-winning goals. In the midfield, Mangold rarely subbed out. She averaged 58 minutes per game as a catalyst for App State’s nine-game win streak.
Farrell had a career season for App State this year by scoring seven goals and earning two game-winners, ranking in the top 10 in the MAC for each category. Most notably, Farrell punched the Mountaineers’ ticket to the conference tournament by scoring the game-winner against Ohio. The senior also had three games with two goals this season, two being against MAC opponents. Farrell won Offensive Player of the Week in October for her two goals against Longwood.
Clark was a two-time Defensive Player of the Week this season for her career year in the cage. The senior led the MAC in shutouts with a whopping six and had a save percentage of .792, the second-most in the conference and the eighth-best clip in the nation. Also, her goals allowed average of 1.05 is the eighth lowest in the nation. Clark never allowed more than three goals in a game and had 11 games with one or fewer goals allowed.
Boekaar scored three goals on five shots this season, leading the Mountaineers in shot percentage at 60%. She also had four assists and 15 starts, including eight starts during App State’s historic nine-game winning streak. The freshman averaged 46 minutes per game to help the Black & Gold to its 13 wins.
Nov. 4
• OXFORD, OHIO – App State field hockey punched its ticket to the Mid-American Conference championship for the first time ever on Friday by defeating the No. 2 seed in the tournament, Kent State, 1-0 in the semifinals.
This was the 10th straight win for the Mountaineers (14-5, 5-2 MAC), continuing their second-longest winning streak in program history. The Black & Gold won 11 in a row during their inaugural season in 1968. App State’s 14th win also ties the school’s record for most wins in a season, set in 1978.
“This is a huge win,” head coach Meghan Dawson said. “Kent State has an excellent program that defeated us earlier this season. Being able to show the growth that we’ve had by coming out today and winning is a significant milestone for our program.”
After a scoreless first half that saw just two shots from each team, Carli Ciocco found the ball in the middle of a scramble and dished it to Charlotte Bosma who had two defenders in front of her. Bosma immediately shot it past both Kent State players into the goal for the only score of the game.
Bosma, who missed the first six games of the season due to injury and came back to score four goals, had one word to describe her team’s mindset going into the championship game tomorrow.
Addie Clark recorded her seventh shutout this year, alongside Grace Ball and Allison Corey who each played all 60 minutes for the Black & Gold. App State has recorded the seventh-most shutouts of any team in the country this season, and Clark now ranks fourth in the nation in save percentage (.796) and goals allowed per game (1.00).
• RALEIGH — App State Wrestling started the 2022-23 season by taking four of 10 matches from No. 9 NC State, which claimed a 26-12 victory in front of a big opening-night crowd at Reynolds Coliseum.
A top-30 team entering the season, the Mountaineers got three-point decisions from Jon Jon Millner (149 pounds), Will Formato (165), Caleb Smith (125) and Sean Carter (133), with Formato and Carter prevailing in overtime. Smith recorded a tiebreaking takedown in the final minute of his match, and Millner pitched a shutout.
Winning against the Wolfpack for the second straight year, the 26th-ranked Carter ended the dual with a 3-1 (SV-1) victory against 11th-ranked Kai Orine thanks to a takedown with 1:04 left in their two-minute overtime period. Carter had a third-period takedown overturned, but he still came out on top after each wrestler traded escapes in regulation.
Formato’s 3-2 (SV-1) victory against Don Cates ended with a one-point penalty against Cates for a second stall call in overtime. Cates posted an early takedown, and Formato tied the match with an escape after that takedown and an escape early in the second period. The wrestlers began the third period on their feet — Formato is extremely tough on top.
Millner recorded takedowns in the first and third periods of his 6-0 win against Jackson Arrington.
The other most competitive matches occurred at 174, with Will Miller recording a third-period takedown in his dual debut, a 12-8 loss to Brock Delsignore, and in the heavyweight division, where Jacob Sartorio trailed 5-3 in the third period of an 8-3 loss to Owen Trephan. Miller, Sartorio and Luke Uliano (184 pounds) all made their dual debuts for the Mountaineers.
Returning starters Heath Gonyer, Cody Bond and Wyatt Miller dropped matches against wrestlers ranked No. 22, No. 6 and No. 17 nationally.
• BOONE — The App State volleyball team edged past Georgia Southern, 3-2 (25-23, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11) on its home court on Friday. The Mountaineers improve to 15-9 (8-5 SBC) on the season with three remaining regular season matches.
“We had a hard-fought match,” said head coach Sarah Rumely Noble. “We battled for every point and believed in playing App State Volleyball. Everyone on our team made a big time play in a big moment. I’m really proud.”
Sophomore Lulu Ambrose led the Mountaineers with 21 kills and was followed by senior McCall Denny, who earned a double-double with 20 kills and led the team in digs with 19. Freshman Maya Winterhoff held the team-high in aces (4), and was third on the team for blocks (3) and kills (10). Seniors Sarah Missroon and Sam Bickley posted the team-highs in the blocks (4) and assists categories (28), respectively.
Nov. 5
• The App State volleyball team defeated Sun Belt rival Georgia Southern, 3-2 (25-17, 19-25, 27-25, 25-27, 15-11) on Saturday afternoon. The Black and Gold improve to 16-9 (9-5 SBC) on the season with two home matches remaining before the Sun Belt Tournament. With this weekend’s pair of wins over Georgia Southern as well as a win over Old Dominion on Oct. 29, App State is on a three-match win-streak.
“I’m incredibly proud of my team,” said head coach Sarah Rumely Noble. “Today’s match was gritty and we played our brand of volleyball. It’s always hard coming off an emotional high like last night, but we came in today with great composure and confidence.”
Senior McCall Denny notched 15 kills to lead the Mountaineers in the kills category as well as 15 digs for a double-double, her second on the weekend. Freshman Alyssa McBean posted the team-high in both the aces and digs category, notching two aces and 20 digs. Senior Sarah Missroon posted nine total blocks and junior Sophie Cain led the Mountaineers in assists with 26. Senior Sam Bickley recorded a double-double with 25 assists, the second-most for the Mountaineers, and 14 digs, the third-most on the team.
• OXFORD, OHIO – App State field hockey finished the 2022-23 season as the Mid-American Conference runner-up after a 3-1 loss to Miami (OH) on Saturday in the championship game.
This was the first championship appearance for the Mountaineers after a historic season where they finished 14-6 and earned 10 consecutive wins.
After three goals from Miami’s Paula Peña Martinez, Friederike Stegen dribbled through several RedHawk defenders before dishing it inside the circle to Rachel Fleig, who quickly shot in the Mountaineers’ lone goal on the afternoon.
Fleig scored six goals this season, the most in her career. Stegen, the all-time leader in assists at App State and MAC Offensive Player of the Year, had her seventh assist of the season and 31st of her career.
The Mountaineers outshot the RedHawks 13-10 and forced 11 penalty corners to Miami’s three.
Stegen, Anna Smarrelli and Allison Corey were named to the All-Tournament team for their collective ability to deflect opposing offenses and facilitate scoring opportunities over the weekend.
• SALEM, Va. — Triston Norris won the heavyweight title in the Freshman/Sophomore division as eight App State wrestlers placed at the Southeast Open on Saturday.
Norris posted a 4-0 record with two pins and a 4-2 decision in the final round against Aiden Lacoma thanks to tiebreaking takedown with 1:34 left. By the time Lacoma got a one-point escape with 30 seconds left, Norris had built up more than a minute in riding time to earn a bonus point for the two-point margin.
Norris had pins in 12 and 58 seconds, plus a 5-1 decision.
Norris and Carson Floyd, wrestling at 197 pounds in the Freshman/Sophomore division, were App State’s two finalists. Making his college debut as a true freshman, Floyd recorded pins in 1:39 and 3:22 before reaching the final with a 14-1 major decision. He dropped an 8-5 decision to Virginia Tech’s TJ Stewart in the final.
The Mountaineers’ top showings in the Open division were fourth-place finishes from Tommy Askey (157 pounds) and Jacob Sartorio (heavyweight). OJ Bost placed sixth at 165.
