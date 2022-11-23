The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Nov. 15 to Nov. 20.
Nov. 15
• BOONE — Tess McCain was announced as Director of Performance Nutrition for App State Athletics on Tuesday.
“We are excited to bring Tess on board to continue to enhance our performance nutrition efforts for App State student-athletes,” said Director of Athletics Doug Gillin. “We are leaders in the college athletics space in providing our student-athletes with the very best nutrition and education on fueling their bodies for optimal health and performance. Tess will play a key role in our pursuit of excellence across all sports.”
McCain had already spent more than two months working part-time for the Mountaineers as an Olympic Performance Dietitian.
Prior to coming to Boone, McCain worked as a Clinical Dietitian at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas, where she provided medical nutrition therapy. She also works remotely as a Nutrition Coach with DM Nutrition Fit.
Originally from Signal Mountain, Tenn., McCain earned her undergraduate degree in nutrition with a concentration in dietetics from the University of Tennessee in 2020. She then obtained a master’s degree in nutrition science in 2021 from UAB.
While in school in Knoxville, McCain worked with Tennessee student-athletes on customized pre-workout nutrition and post-workout recovery regimens. In Birmingham she completed clinical hours working in in-patient and out-patient child nutrition programs including in an ICU unit.
McCain is North Carolina Licensed Dietitian, in addition to being an Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Member, and is certified in social and behavioral research as well as being CPR certified.
“I am extremely passionate about this position and so grateful for the opportunity to be the Director for Performance Nutrition,” McCain said. “Appalachian State and these athletes are special and I am excited to be a consistent resource for them to help meet individual nutrition goals and perform at their highest level.”
• NEW ORLEANS, La. — App State freshman Maya Winterhoff was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and nabbed Second-Team All-SBC honors alongside senior McCall Denny, the league announced Tuesday. Winterhoff is the first Mountaineer to earn the Freshman of the Year accolade since App State joined the conference in 2014.
Winterhoff holds the team-high in aces (35) as well as blocks (98). She also stands third in the team standings for kills, tallying 244. Winterhoff earned her first career double-double on Oct. 14 at ULM with 10 kills and 11 digs. The Charlottesville, Va. native ranks 38th nationally in hitting percentage (.374) and ranks sixth in hitting percentage against SBC opponents (.331). The middle blocker ranked second in hitting percentage (.331), third in kills per set (2.16), third in aces (0.34), and third in points per set (2.98) among the league’s freshmen for conference play. Winterhoff has started all 27 matches and appeared in all 109 sets this fall.
Denny has posted 11 double-doubles on the year and leads the team in kills (329). She also has the second-most digs on the team (248) and second-most aces (31). The High Point, N.C. native recorded a single-match season of high 20 kills and 19 digs against Georgia Southern on Nov. 11. The six-rotation player has started all 27 matches and played in all 109 sets this season.
Nov. 16
• BOONE — App State Soccer seniors Kerry Eagleston and Emma McGibany have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team, selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC).
Eagleston and McGibany advance to the ballot for CSC Academic All-America recognition, which will be announced in early December.
A native of Winston-Salem, N.C., Eagleston maintains a 3.80 GPA while working toward her degree in social work and wrapping up her minor in psychology. On the field, she is one of the most decorated goalkeepers in program history, ranking third all-time in saves (349) and shutouts (18). This season Eagleston led the Sun Belt with 93 saves, while her .809 save percentage was good for third in the conference. She also posted six shutouts this season which ranked fifth in the Sun Belt, and her 1.17 goals-against average was seventh in the league.
McGibany maintains a perfect 4.0 GPA as a chemistry major with minors in biology and business. The Tallahassee, Fla., native played in 71 matches across her four seasons with the Mountaineers, scoring three goals and adding five assists. This season, the senior forward netted a goal to help the Mountaineers to a 2-1 victory at home over Coastal Carolina. McGibany added an assist in App State’s 3-1 victory over Louisiana that clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Tournament.
This duo represents a squad that continues to excel academically. The team finished the spring 2022 semester with a 3.71 GPA, the best mark in program history.
• BOONE — App State has announced its baseball schedule for the 2023 season.
Fans will get their first look at the Mountaineers February 17-19 when they play a three-game weekend series against Queens at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory.
Head coach Kermit Smith’s Mountaineers will play 28 home games this season at Beaver Field at Jim and Betty Smith Stadium, beginning February 25 when they take on North Carolina A&T.
“We are excited about our 2023 schedule,” Smith said. “We look forward to playing in front of our amazing fans in Boone, as well as in Hickory, Shelby and across the region. Playing quality opponents throughout the year is essential to preparing our team for the Sun Belt Conference and postseason play.”
The non-conference home schedule is highlighted by weekend series against Gardner-Webb (March 3-5) and Campbell (March 10-12).
Prior to the contest on Saturday, March 11, the Mountaineers will host their annual baseball brunch, in which they will honor the 50th anniversary of the 1973 conference championship squad. Registration information will be released at a later time.
App State will also host Big 12 foe West Virginia in a midweek two-game set March 14-15 and square off with the College of Charleston on March 21. The Black and Gold will also tangle with Wake Forest on April 11 and renew their rivalry with ETSU on May 2 at Smith Stadium.
Playing in one of the premier baseball conferences in the country, App State will host five weekend series in Sun Belt play this season, taking on Georgia State (March 24-26) and ULM (April 6-8) before battling newcomers Old Dominion (April 21-23) and James Madison (April 28-30). The Mountaineers with wrap up conference play with Arkansas State (May 12-14).
The Mountaineers’ road slate is highlighted by a meeting with Duke in non-conference play on March 7 in Durham. App State will also take on regional foes High Point, North Carolina A&T, UNC Asheville and Queens. The Mountaineers will also take on Wake Forest in Shelby, N.C. on April 26.
In Sun Belt play, the Black and Gold will travel to take on Marshall (March 17-19), Louisiana (March 31-April 2), Georgia Southern (April 14-16), Coastal Carolina (May 5-7) and Troy (May 18-19).
Five 2023 opponents made the NCAA tournament last year, including Sun Belt members Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana, as well as Campbell and Wake Forest.
Nov. 17
• BOONE — App State’s women’s basketball team led for more than 26 minutes Thursday against Norfolk State, which has followed a WNIT appearance with a strong start to November, and the Spartans used a late run to pull out a 70-65 win against the Mountaineers at the Holmes Center.
Janay Sanders went 11 of 13 from the line and tied her career high of 25 points to lead App State (1-3). She matched her single-game high from a home win nine months ago against Texas State.
Lauren Carter posted 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks, while Faith Alston also reached double figures with 10 points in her season debut. Brooke Bigott secured a season-high nine rebounds against the Spartans, who improved to 3-1 on the heels of a 30-point win at College of Charleston, a six-point loss at Penn State and a 125-19 win to open the season.
App State, which led by as many as 15 points in the first half, took its final lead when Bigott drilled a 3-pointer for a 60-58 edge with 4:47 remaining. Norfolk State used an 8-0 run to carry a six-point lead into the final 20 seconds.
“I was really proud of our team’s effort tonight,” App State head coach Angel Elderkin said. “I think we took a step in the right direction. We obviously didn’t come out on top, but we showed a lot of toughness with some things we’ve really been dialing in on in practice in terms of winning loose balls and boxing out — little things I thought our team really brought to the table.
“Give credit to Norfolk State. They’re a very good program, a postseason team, a place we want to be. I thought they did a really good job of weathering the storm when we made the run.”
The Mountaineers trailed 22-18 early in the second quarter but responded with a 20-2 run over the next four minutes. Sanders scored eight points during that run, including a 3-pointer that followed 3s by Zada Porter and Carter.
Alston’s 3-pointer with 3:55 left in the half produced a 41-26 advantage, and a 27-point second quarter contributed to the Mountaineers taking a 45-36 lead into the break.
Norfolk State held App State to four third-quarter points to pull even, and the Spartans finally moved ahead on a layup with 5:01 left in the game. Bigott’s big long-range jumper 14 seconds later turned a one-point deficit into a two-point lead, and Norfolk State prevented the Mountaineers from scoring for the next four and a half minutes.
A 3-pointer from Sanders cut a six-point deficit in half with 17 seconds left, and Norfolk State went 4-for-4 at the line the rest of the way.
App State shot 16 of 21 from the line and scored 18 points off 14 turnovers from the Spartans.
Nov. 18
• BOONE — App State women’s basketball coach Angel Elderkin announced the addition of three athletes to the 2023 signing class on Friday. Lexi Bugajski, MaKenzie Drout, and Anaya Harris will join the Mountaineers next season as true freshmen.
“It is with great excitement that we welcome MaKenzie Drout, Lexi Bugajski, and Anaya Harris to our App State Women’s Basketball program,” said Elderkin. “Each of these young ladies bring a passion for the game, as well as a commitment to excellence both on the court and in the classroom. I cannot wait to immerse them into our Boone Community.”
The following players signed to play at App State: Lexi Bugajski | 6-0 | New Berlin, Wis. | New Berlin Eisenhower HS; MaKenzie Drout | G | Kimberly, Wis. | Kimberly HS; Anaya Harris | G | Raleigh, N.C. | North Raleigh Christian Academy.
• BOONE — Donovan Gregory scored a season-high 21 points, but App State (3-1) dropped a tight 63-58 decision to Campbell (2-1) for its first loss of the young season.
After trailing 29-24 at the half, the Mountaineers made a pair of second-half runs, including a 13-3 run capped by a Gregory layup that gave App State a 49-47 lead with 7:06 left in the game.
The Camels would not let the App State lead grow any larger, though. After trading baskets by Campbell’s Devon Dunn (who led the Camels with 18 points), App State’s CJ Huntley and Campbell’s Jesus Carralero, the Camels maintained a two-score lead for most of the final four minutes of action.
Nov. 19
• BOONE — App State men’s basketball (3-2) fell just short for the second time this season in a 71-67 loss to Kennesaw State (4-1) on Saturday night.
The Mountaineers went on a 13-4 run in the second half to erase a six-point deficit and gain a seven-point lead but were not able to come out on top.
Justin Abson blocked four shots on the night to increase his total to 15 through his first five collegiate games, which ranks him fifth in the country in blocks through the first two weeks of the season.
The Mountaineers showcased their depth, outscoring the Owls 29-13 in points off the bench. Christopher Mantis started the trend by scoring eight consecutive points in the first half that helped the Mountaineers gain an 18-13 advantage. Mantis’ run consisted of two three-pointers and a driving layup through contact.
Nov. 20
• MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The App State women’s basketball team suffered a 72-51 setback to Big 12 contender West Virginia on Sunday. Sunday’s Mountaineers vs. Mountaineers battle was one of two games against Power Five contenders on App State’s non-conference slate this year.
Junior Faith Alston led the Black and Gold, scoring a team-high 10 points, which also tied her season high. Alston went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe and notched two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Off the bench, sophomore Zada Porter had the second-most points (9) and went 3-for-3 from the free throw line. The Roanoke, Va. native also pulled down six rebounds and dished out two assists. Redshirt junior A’Lea Gilbert and graduate student Lauren Carter tied for a team-high seven rebounds each. The Black and Gold recorded 29 points off the bench.
“Like I shared with the team after the game, I’m very optimistic. I think we’ve had a tough stretch of games and I think in all of our games we’ve learned something and we’ve grown. That’s really the objective of our non-conference schedule,” said head coach Angel Elderkin.
“One thing I highlighted with them was our board play. It continues to improve, our defense continues to improve, so although it might be growing pains, we’re having a lot of growth moments, which is really positive.”
WVU jumped to an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter. A jumper and free throw from Porter brought App State within one (8-7). West Virginia’s Savannah Samuel drained a 3-pointer, which Gilbert promptly answered with a 3-pointer of her own to keep the Black and Gold within one (11-10). Another WVU three extended the gap to 14-10. Freshman Alexis Black made a jumper to close out the quarter, putting App State within two at 14-12.
West Virginia built off its momentum for the remainder of the game, creating a deficit App State couldn’t recover from. WVU’s Kylee Blacksten, Madisen Smith and Jayla Hemingway, combined for 42 of the Old Gold and Blue’s points.
• BOONE — App State men’s basketball overcame a halftime deficit for the 20th time under head coach Dustin Kerns in an 83-74 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday.
The Mountaineers (4-2) outscored the Lions (3-3) 52-39 in the second half when they shot 60% from the field, 40% from three, and made 13 of their 14 free throws.
During that second-half run, Justin Abson blocked three shots, giving him 18 through the first six games of his career. His total is the second-highest in the nation and first among freshmen this season. Abson finished with eight points, four rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal.
Dibaji Walker led the Black & Gold in scoring with 17 points on 7-10 shooting. He made three three-point field goals and also grabbed six boards and a steal. Donovan Gregory followed with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
After a back-and-forth first half that ended with a score of 35-30 in favor of the Lions, Walker came into the second half with a steal that led to a three-point shot from Carvell Teasett. Teasett finished with eight points, two three-pointers and a team-leading plus-minus of 20.
• PHILADELPHIA — Led by individual titles from Jon Jon Millner (149 pounds) and Will Miller (174 pounds), App State Wrestling enjoyed a strong showing Sunday at the PRTC Keystone Classic in The Palestra.
With 13 of the Mountaineers’ wrestlers placing, App State totaled 115 points to finish fourth in an 11-team field, as No. 11 Virginia Tech and No. 20 Penn posted the highest point totals. Tommy Askey (157) and Will Formato (165) went 5-1 to place third in their brackets.
Ranked second nationally in his weight class, Millner improved to 10-0 this season and 102-21 in his career with a 5-0 showing in Philly. He became the seventh App State wrestler to record 100-plus career wins and is now at No. 6 on the program’s career wins list.
In a bracket that included three top-15 wrestlers, Millner used takedowns in the first and third periods to secure a 5-2 decision in the 149-pound final against 15th-ranked Doug Zapf, a two-time NCAA qualifier from Penn. Millner opened the event with two first-period pins and two major decisions by a combined score of 24-2.
Miller, a sophomore, earned the first tournament win of his college career by claiming a 6-0 decision against Rider’s Shane Reitsma in the 174-pound final. Miller delivered a takedown with 1:20 left in the first period, finished that period on top, rode out the entire second period, got an escape early in the third period and ended the match with another takedown.
Bond, Fiscella and Keiser all went 4-2, while Bellis’ 3-2 record included a third-period pin of Drexel’s Antonio Mininno, a 2020 NCAA qualifier. Mordecai also went 4-2, and the Mountaineers had three heavyweights place in the top seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.