The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Oct. 25 to Oct. 31
Oct. 25
• SPARTANBURG — App State Women’s Golf wrapped up its fall schedule by finishing 13th at the Terrier Intercollegiate.
Ekaterina Prokhorova led the way with a 76 in difficult conditions on Tuesday, when only two of 88 rounds weren’t over par, and Layla Meric posted the best 54-hole total on the team. She tied for 40th place.
Through 36 holes, Meric was tied for 16th place thanks to consecutive rounds of 76. All five Mountaineers shot 78 or better in Round 2, paced by 75s from Prokhorova and Jacquelyn Taylor. Meghan Mitchell and Andrea Diaz had matching 78s, contributing to the best team round of the fall outside of a strong 54-hole showing in Greensboro.
USC Upstate won the team title at 9 over, and USC Upstate’s Praew Nontarux was the medalist with a 1-over total.
Oct. 26
• NEW ORLEANS, La. — Junior Annie Amundsen and senior Caleb Kirchhoff were named the Sun Belt Cross Country Women’s and Men’s Runners of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.
Amundsen set pace for the Mountaineers in the women’s 5K at the Wildcat Invite, hosted by Johnson & Wales in Charlotte, N.C. on Oct. 21. The Naperville, Ill. native clocked a time of 18:48.7, placing second overall. Amundsen’s time helped the women’s squad to a first-place team finish with 24 points.
Kirchhoff led the Mountaineer men to a first-place team finish with 31 points in the men’s 8K at the Wildcat Invite. The Indian Trail, N.C. native stopped the clock at 25:36.6 to finish sixth individually.
Oct. 27
• SAN MARCOS, Texas – In a physical defensive battle in the season finale, Texas State scored in the 77th minute to edge App State, 1-0.
The Mountaineers will be the number 7 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament, where they will face off with Marshall, the 10 seed, at 5 p.m. ET in Foley, Ala. on Monday.
Neither team produced many offensive chances in the opening half of play, but both ratcheted up the intensity in the second stanza. Breckyn Monteith recorded the best opportunity for the Mountaineers (6-8-4, 5-5-0) on the night, when she rifled a shot that deflected off the hands of the Bobcats (12-4-2, 5-3-1) goaltender and out for a corner kick, early on in the second half. Shannon Studer and Emma McGibany also tallied shots on goal for the Mountaineers.
Texas State produced a flurry of second half opportunities with less than 20 minutes to play, and ultimately came away with the lone goal of the contest on a Kiara Gonzales header with less than 14 minutes to play. The Bobcats recorded 13 of their 17 shots in the second half.
Kerry Eagleston recorded three saves on the night for the Mountaineers, including smothering a ball on the goal line midway through the second half.
Studer, Monteith, Katilyn Little, and Skyler Walk each played all 90 minutes for the Mountaineers, while Carly Lantz earned her first start of the season along the back line.
Oct. 28
• ATHENS, OHIO – App State field hockey earned its second-longest winning streak in program history while clinching a spot in the Mid-American Conference Tournament by defeating Ohio 2-1 on Friday afternoon.
The Mountaineers (12-5, 5-2 MAC) won their eighth straight game and finished regular season play with five conference wins. The longest streak ever was earned during the team’s inaugural season, when the Black & Gold won their last 11 matchups in 1968.
App State will be the No. 3 seed in the tournament, competing alongside Miami, Kent State and Ball State. This is the squad’s first appearance in the tournament since 2019 when they defeated Central Michigan and Ohio before falling to Miami in the quarterfinals.
Henriette Stegen had the game’s opening goal in the 12th minute of the first period. Anna Smarrelli had a shot on goal that was saved and quickly rebounded by Carli Ciocco who dished it to Stegen to give App State the lead.
This was Stegen’s third goal of the season, marking 15 combined goals between the Stegen sisters in 2022. The assist was the 12th of the season for Ciocco, the fifth-most of anyone in the nation. The senior is also now tied for first in App State history in the single-season assists category.
Midway through the third quarter, the Bobcats (8-9, 3-4 MAC) responded with a goal to tie the game, 1-1. The Mountaineers fired off seven shots to Ohio’s one during the next eight minutes in an aggressive attempt to retake the lead, which they did at the 47-minute mark. Three of those seven shots came from Charlotte Bosma.
Sarah Farrell scored an unassisted game-winner with 13 minutes to go to lead App State to victory. This was Farrell’s seventh goal of the season.
Addie Clark, Grace Ball, Allison Corey and Fien Zwaan held back the Ohio offense for the rest of the game, all having played the full 60 minutes on defense. Clark had seven saves, bringing her save percentage to .789, the second most in the MAC.
• FOLEY, Ala. — The App State men’s cross country team finished second overall with 46 points at the Sun Belt Championships in Foley, Ala. on Friday. The women’s squad placed fifth overall with 117 points. Six Mountaineers collected All-SBC accolades for their performances on the course.
Setting pace for the Mountaineers in the men’s 8K race was junior Oliver Wilson-Cook, who placed fifth overall with a time of 24:28.2 to earn first-team All-SBC accolades. Graduate student Ryan Brown was next across the line, clocking a time of 24:40.9. Brown was followed by sophomores Garrett Bivens (24:44.9, 9th place), and Chase Burrell (24:45.2, 10th place). Brown, Bivens, and Burrell garnered second-team all-conference accolades. Junior Ryan Teuscher, who placed 14th with a time of 25:07.8, earned a third-team all-conference nod.
South Alabama Kirami Yego took the individual crown in the men’s 8K with a time of 22:55.9 and Arkansas State nabbed the team title with 32 points.
Setting pace for the Mountaineers in the women’s 5K was sophomore Linnea Maynard, who posted personal best with a time of 17:43.5, placing 15th overall. Maynard finished the race with third-team all-conference honors. Fellow sophomore Karsyn Kane took 19th with a personal best time of 18:06.7. Senior Madison Christy and junior Annie Amundsen also clocked PRs with times of 18:74.6 and 18:23.3 to place 24th and 26th, respectively.
New SBC member Southern Miss took the team title in the women’s race with a score of 44 points and Coastal Carolina’s Molly Jones took the individual crown with a meet record of 16:29.5.
Oct. 29
• NORFOLK, Va. – The App State volleyball team fell 3-0 (13-25, 27-29, 24-26) to Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va. on Friday. The Mountaineers are 13-9 (6-5 SBC) after the Monarchs snapped the Black and Gold’s six-match win streak that spanned the month of October.
Senior McCall Denny posted a team-high 12 kills on the night. Denny tied with fellow senior Sarah Missroon and junior Meghan Dombrowski for the team-high in the blocks category, each posting two. Freshman Alyssa McBean led the team in aces with three, as well as digs, tallying 13. Leading the team in assists was junior Sophie Cain, who recorded 13 on the night.
ODU jumped to an early 5-3 lead in the first set after a 4-0 run. A kill from Missroon and block from Missroon and Denny tied things up at 5-5. The Monarchs went on another 4-0 run, followed promptly by a five-point run to extend the lead to 14-6. The Mountaineers answered with kills from Missroon and sophomore Lulu Ambrose, as well as a pair of aces from McBean to narrow ODU’s lead to four (14-10). Old Dominion jumped ahead to 21-10 after seven consecutive points, and despite a late kill from Ambrose and two errors from the Monarchs, ODU took the set, 25-13.
Early in the second set, App State tied things up at 3-3 after a block from Missroon and Denny, which was followed by a kill from Missroon and two ODU errors that bumped the Mountaineers up, to a 6-3 lead. Tied at 10-10, the Black and Gold edged past the Monarchs with a block from Dombrowski and freshman Maya Winterhoff, followed by a kill from Winterhoff to take a tight 12-10 lead. The Mountaineers and Monarchs went point for point late in the set. After App State scored three consecutive points that included a kill from junior Madison Baldridge and back-to-back aces from Denny, Old Dominion tied things up at 24 all. A kill from Missroon tied the score at 25-25. Ambrose slammed down one last kill before ODU capped the set with a 3-0 run and score of 29-27.
• NORFOLK, Va. – The App State volleyball team defeated Old Dominion, 3-1 (25-21, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13) on Saturday in Norfolk Va. The Mountaineers improve to 14-9 (7-5 SBC) on the season.
“I’m really proud of the response we had today and the adjustments we were able to make,” said head coach Sarah Rumely Noble. “We played really well collectively as a team and were determined to get it done today.
Sophomore Lulu Ambrose led the charge against the Monarchs, notching 13 kills on the afternoon. Junior Sophie Cain led the team in aces with a season high of six, and freshman Maya Winterhoff held the team-high in blocks with five. Senior Sam Bickley and Cain held the team-high in assists, posting 23 apiece. Freshman Alyssa McBean led the Mountaineers in the digs category with 19. Senior McCall Denny earned a double-double with 12 kills and 13 digs, the second-most on the team in both categories.
Oct. 30
• DAVIDSON, N.C. – App State field hockey earned its ninth consecutive win and sixth shutout of the season on Sunday by defeating Davidson, 3-0.
Not only is this the second-longest winning streak in program history, but 13 wins ties for the second-most wins in program history. App State went 14-4-4 in 1978 under the leadership of Jan Watson. This is the first time that the Black & Gold have won 13 games since 1981.
The Mountaineers (13-5, 5-2 MAC) allowed no shots on goal from the Wildcats (4-15, 3-6 A-10) and saw goals from Charlotte Bosma, Pauline Mangold and Henriette Stegen.
Twelve minutes into the game, Bosma struck first after receiving a pass from Carli Ciocco and dribbling through several Davidson defenders to get open for the goal.
After a long scoring break, Mangold rebounded a saved shot on a corner play and tapped it into the goal, giving App State a comfortable 2-0 lead with five minutes remaining.
Three minutes later, Stegen hit the dagger to end the game thanks to a running assist from Bridget Donovan.
Defensively, Grace Ball, Addie Clark, Allison Corey and Fien Zwaan allowed only two shots in their combined 240 minutes of play, neither of which were on goal.
Oct. 31
• FOLEY, Ala. – Picked to finish 13th out of 14 teams in the Sun Belt to begin the season, App State more than doubled its conference win total from 2021, and battled to the final whistle in the opening round of the conference tournament, before ultimately falling 2-1 to Marshall.
The 110 minutes needed to decide a winner between the 7th-seeded Mountaineers and the 10th-seeded Thundering Herd was indicative of how even the match was throughout. App State out-shot the Herd 15-14, and the teams were tied with five shots on goal apiece. It was also a physical match throughout, with the teams combining to be whistled for 47 fouls and five yellow cards.
Shannon Studer capped a stellar freshman campaign with her third goal of the season in the final minute of the opening half. It was initiated by a free kick from Skyler Walk, who served the ball into the box before Mumu Guisasola redirected the ball to Studer for the finish.
Marshall evened the score in the second half when Makai Laguines was able to put away a goal on a counterattack in the 59th minute.
Both teams saw quality opportunities over the duration of regulation. Breckyn Monteith finished with four shots and two on goal for the game, while Izzi Wood added three shots and one on target.
Less than two minutes into the first extra period, Kat Gonzalez curled a ball into the top right corner to put Marshall in front, 2-1.
Seven Mountaineers played over 90 minutes in the contest with Studer, Walk, Monteith, and Olivia Cohen playing all 110 minutes.
Kerry Eagleston recorded three saves in her final start in goal. She concludes her App State career with 352 saves and 18 shutouts, both marks rank third in program history.
The Mountaineers close the 2022 season with a record of 6-9-4 overall and 5-5 in Sun Belt play.
