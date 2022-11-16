The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Nov. 8 to Nov. 14.
Nov. 8
• CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Facing last year’s Conference USA Champions and NCAA Tournament squad Charlotte on the road in its season opener, the App State women’s basketball team dropped a 98-94 heartbreaker in double overtime Tuesday.
Despite the loss, graduate transfer Lauren Carter and freshman Chaé Harris made strong debuts for the Mountaineers.
Carter set a single-game career high of 25 points, sinking 6-of-8 shots from behind the 3-point line, which is also single-game high for the High Point, N.C., native who previously played at Campbell and Morehead State. In her collegiate debut, Harris dropped in 22 points and went 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. She also made a team-high seven rebounds on the night.
“Obviously I’m really proud of our team and the way that we battled with adversity, even before the game, just having some players out, coming ready to play and really playing three quarters of really good basketball,” said head coach Angel Elderkin. “The fourth quarter we were not ourselves. Obviously Charlotte had a lot to do with that, but we still continued to battle. We still continued to fight.”
After four quarters of regulation, the score was knotted at 74-74. App State battled throughout the first overtime period, with sophomore Emily Carver sinking crucial free throws, graduate student Brooke Bigott making a layup and earning the and-1, and Harris making back-to-back layups to send the game to a second overtime at 85-85.
A jumper from Harris gave the Mountaineers a slight edge over the 49ers to start the second OT period. Free throws from Charlotte’s Mikayla Boykin put the 49ers up 90-89. Another jumper from Carver put App State up 91-90, but Boykin returned to the line to return the lead to the home team at 92-91. Carter made a layup through contact, got fouled and made the ensuing free throw to put App State up again 94-92, but Charlotte followed with six unanswered points to secure the home win.
The Mountaineers were perfect from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and through both overtime periods and shot 75 percent from the line for the entirety of the game. App State tallied 28 points off the bench, including Harris’ 22.
Redshirt senior Janay Sanders and Carver also finished in double figures for the Mountaineers with 17 and 15 points, respectively.
App State took a 20-15 lead in the first quarter and continued to build off its lead in the second quarter, going into halftime with a 39-28 advantage over the 49ers.
At the end of the third quarter, App State had a 67-48 lead, but Charlotte managed the comeback to send it to overtime. Boykin and Dazia Lawrence led the 49ers with 30 and 29 points, respectively.
Nov. 9
• BOONE – App State softball has added eight newcomers to the 2023-24 roster, head coach Shelly Hoerner announced Wednesday.
“We are excited about this 2023 class,” Hoerner said. “We have spent much time getting to know them on and off the field, which will help us coach them to great success. We want to know what makes them tick so we can get the most out of them. These eight exemplify what we are all about at App State softball: blue-collar, grit, competitive and ‘ALL IN’-culture players. Their talent will continue to help elevate our program to what we have already been building here on the mountain. We love what they bring to the field and their character even more.”
The softball team added: Grace Barrett from Milton, Ga. / Cambridge High School; Ava Beamesderfer from York, Pa. / Central York High School; Taylor Chumbley from Georgetown, Ind. / Floyd Central High School; Macy Hamby from Ellijay, Ga. / Gilmer High School; Brooke Kennerly from Mount Ulla, N.C. / West Rowan High School; Jenna Samuel from Slidell, La. / Northshore High School; Summer Simpson from Mocksville, N.C. / Davie County High School; and Jaylee Williams from Bear Creek, N.C. / Chatham Central High School.
• BOONE – App State head volleyball coach Sarah Rumely Noble announced the addition of five athletes to the team’s incoming 2023 class on Wednesday. Joining the Mountaineers for the 2023 season as true freshmen will be Caroline Farthing, Delanie Grevengoed, Akila Hardie, Ava Leahy, and Taylor McNear.
“I am so excited about our 2023 class,” said Noble. “The athleticism that this class possesses is going to make an immediate impact on our team. They are driven and motivated to take App to the top.”
The volleyball team added: Caroline Farthing | Defensive Specialist/Libero | Boone, N.C. | Watauga HS; Delanie Grevengoed | Outside Hitter | South Holland, Ill. | Chicago Christian HS; Akila Hardie | Middle Blocker | High Point, N.C. | Southwest Guliford HS; Ava Leahy | Middle Blocker | Charlotte, N.C. | Providence HS; and Taylor McNear | Defensive Specialist/Libero | Holly Spring, N.C. | Green Hope HS.
Nov. 11
• BOONE – App State men’s basketball won its second game of the season with a 79-74 overtime victory over N.C. Central.
This was the 19th game under head coach Dustin Kerns that the Mountaineers won after trailing at the half.
The Mountaineers (2-0) trailed the Eagles (0-2) 33-28 after the first half where they forced nine turnovers.
After zero points and just eight minutes of play due to foul trouble in the first half, Donovan Gregory sparked App State’s comeback, opening the second half with a gritty and-one finish, and scoring or assisting on the Mountaineers’ first 11 points of the second half.
Gregory finished with 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
N.C. Central held a short advantage as App State continued to climb until the Black & Gold forced a 9-0 run to tie the game at 54 with six minutes left in regulation. That scoring run saw a physical driving layup by Terence Harcum, a pull-up mid-range jumper from Tyree Boykin, a layup by Gregory, and a three-pointer from Harcum that caused an uproar in the Holmes Center crowd that would not cease from that point on.
The teams began to brawl back and forth. After an N.C. Central basket, Gregory dished to Justin Abson who slammed home a dunk, plus the foul to make the score 57-56, N.C. Central. Gregory then ripped the ball out of an Eagle player’s hands, leading to a fast-break bucket from Harcum to take the lead for the first time since the 10-minute mark in the first half.
With 10 seconds to go, App State was up 64-61 when N.C. Central’s leading scorer, Justin Wright, hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to force overtime.
Boykin opened the overtime period with his second drawn charge of the game. He immediately followed it with his fourth three-pointer on the night. The Clarksville, Tenn. native finished with a team-leading 20 points.
After a layup from N.C. Central’s Eric Boone, CJ Huntley kept App State’s momentum going with a catch-and-shoot three-pointer to put the Mountaineers up, 70-66.
The Eagles turned it over, leading to a pull-up jumper from Boykin that increased the lead to six.
After another three-pointer from Wright, Huntley answered with his fourth triple of the game with two minutes to go. The junior forward finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, a steal and a block.
• LOUISVILLE, Ky. — App State junior Oliver Wilson-Cook and sophomore Linnea Maynard led the charge for the Mountaineers in the men’s 10K and women’s 6K, respectively, at the NCAA Southeast Regional in Louisville, Ky. on Friday.
Wilson-Cook placed 56th individually in the men’s race with a personal best 10K time of 31:01.1. Junior Ben Datte and sophomore Chase Burrell were next to cross the finish line, clocking personal bests of 31:40.4 and 31:40.6 to place 82nd and 83rd, respectively. Sophomore Dwayne Lillie clocked a 10K personal best of 32:02.3 to place 99th overall. The men’s squad placed 14th in the team standings with 418 points. The men’s team also placed 14th at last season’s regional meet.
In the women’s 6K, Maynard clocked a time of 22:33.3, finishing 114th overall. Next to cross the finish line was junior Annie Amundsen, who stopped the clock at 22:44.1 (PR) and sophomore Karsyn Kane, who clocked a time of 22:46.5 (PR). In the team standings, App State placed 26th with 695 points.
• RICHMOND, Ky. – Playing its second straight road game to open the 2022-23 women’s basketball season, App State fell 95-63 to Eastern Kentucky on Friday night.
Redshirt senior Janay Sanders led the Mountaineers with 13 points and three assists, while graduate transfer Lauren Carter and sophomore Emily Carver added 10 points apiece.
App State forced EKU into 17 turnovers with the Mountaineers collecting seven steals, but it was the Colonels’ hot shooting that determined the outcome in this matchup. EKU shot 48.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from behind the 3-point line, making 12 of 28 3-point attempts.
Danielle Rainey drained eight 3-pointers on her way to 30 points, while Antwainette Walker added 26 for the Colonels.
The Mountaineers fell into an early hole as the Colonels led 15-4 after the first five minutes.
App State used a Brooke Bigott 3-pointer and Sanders free throw to cut the lead to three at 21-18 in the second quarter, but that was as close as the visiting team would get the rest of the night.
EKU beat App State for the second straight year. The Colonels came away from Boone with an 89-84 double-overtime victory last season.
• BOONE – The App State volleyball team swept Louisiana on Friday, 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 26-24), improving to 17-9 (10-5 SBC). The Mountaineers have won 10 of their last 11 matches, which is the best stretch of play for App State since a program-record-tying 16 straight wins during the 2015 campaign.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our team tonight in earning the sweep over Louisiana,” said head coach Sarah Rumely Noble. “Our offense was balanced and we fought hard on defense.”
Senior McCall Denny and sophomore Lulu Ambrose split the team lead in kills, posting 12 each. Denny also led the team in digs with nine. Missroon posted a team-high four blocks, while Bickley recorded a team-high 20 assists. Bickley, junior Sophie Cain, and freshman Alyssa McBean each served up an ace.
App State outpaced Louisiana in points (60-51), kills (48-36), blocks (9-7), assists (43-33), and digs (45-44).
Nov. 12
• BOONE – Jon Jon Millner won a title at 149 pounds as App State had four Mountaineer Invitational finalists on Saturday in Varsity Gym.
In the open division, with younger wrestlers competing, the Mountaineers had three champions in Kaden Keiser (149), Joe Zovistoski (184) and Carson Floyd (197). App State’s other finalists in the Invitational were Caleb Smith (125), Sean Carter (133) and Heath Gonyer (141), while Mason Fiscella took third in his heavyweight debut.
In a 149-pound bracket with four wrestlers ranked in the top 25 nationally, Millner went 4-0 with three bonus point wins. He posted an 8-0 major decision against Air Force’s Dylan Martinez in the final after needing only 3 minutes, 25 seconds to pin 22nd-ranked Kody Komora of Kent State in the semifinals and 66 seconds to pin Gardner-Webb’s Sam Harris in a quarterfinal match.
Millner’s toughest match against in the opening round, as he was tied at 1-all with Virginia’s Michael Gioffre before recording takedowns with 1:21 left and nine seconds left in a 5-3 decision.
Carter went 3-1, and Smith had a 2-1 record. Gonyer’s 3-1 showing included a 7-5 semifinal win in which he overcame a 5-0 deficit by getting a reversal early in the third period and posting a tiebreaking takedown with 1:01 left in the Sudden Victory period against Ohio’s Kyran Hagan. Gonyer also had a Sudden Victory takedown in his 7-5 decision against Kyren Butler of Virginia in his first match.
Keiser had a 4-0 record in his bracket, with a finals meeting against fellow freshman Kai O’Dell, and Floyd went 3-0. Zovistoski won two matches to place first in his bracket.
Fiscella won his final three matches in the Invitational bracket for heavyweights, and Chopper Mordecai had three wins in a fourth-place finish at 174.
O’Dell and OJ Bost (165 pounds) were finalists and runners-up in their Open brackets.
BOONE – The App State volleyball team defeated Louisiana, 3-1 (24-26, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20), on Saturday to cap the regular season with a record of 18-9 (11-5 SBC), and 9-2 at Holmes. App State has won 11 of its last 12 matches, which is the best stretch of play for the Mountaineers since a program-record-tying 16 straight wins during the 2015 campaign.
The Mountaineers honored seniors Sam Bickley, Sarah Missroon, and student assistant coach Morgan Flores post-match.
“What an incredible senior day, getting the win and being able to honor three incredible people – Sarah, Sam, and Morgan,” said head coach Sarah Rumely Noble. “I couldn’t be happier with how we finished conference play, but we still have a lot of volleyball left in us as we head into the Sun Belt Tournament next week.”
Senior McCall Denny posted a double-double, her 11th of the season, leading the Mountaineers in the kills (15) and digs (12) categories. Bickley, and freshmen Alyssa McBean and Maya Winterhoff each served up two aces. Bickley held the team high in assists (23) and also recorded the second-most digs (8) on the afternoon. Winterhoff tallied a team-high six blocks, while Missroon had the second-most with three. Missroon also had eight kills on the day.
App State led Louisiana in points (65-60), kills (48-47), aces (8-5), and blocks (9-8).
