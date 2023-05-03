The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of April 25 to May 1.
April 25
• NEW ORLEANS – App State freshman phenom Savannah Dada-Mascoll has been named to the All-Sun Belt first team in singles ahead of this week’s women’s tennis conference tournament in Peachtree City, Ga.
In her first collegiate season by way of Yorkshire, England, Dada-Mascoll burst onto the scene with a 13-3 overall singles record, including an 8-2 mark against Sun Belt opponents. She has spent most of the season at the No. 2 spot in App State’s lineup behind senior Helena Jansen, who earned singles first-team honors last year.
April 26
• NEW ORLEANS, La. — App State junior Calbert Guest was named the Sun Belt’s Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.
Guest clocked a personal best of 8:57.83 to place sixth in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Wake Forest Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C. on April 21. Guest’s time moves him to fifth in the App State all-time list for the event.
• BOONE — App State Director of Golf Heather Brown has left the women’s golf program, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced Wednesday.
“I want to thank Heather for her hard work over the last 15 years,” Gillin said. “Our vision for App State Women’s Golf is to annually compete for a conference championship and an NCAA Regional berth.”
An App State alum who was a team MVP during her four years playing for the Mountaineers, Brown returned to her alma mater in 2008 and completed her 15th season as head women’s golf coach in 2022-23. She led App State to 20 team victories and oversaw 21 individual titles from a combined 10 golfers.
• MADISON, Miss. — Lukas Jönsson led App State Men’s Golf in all three stroke play rounds and tied for 12th place at the Sun Belt Championship tournament held at Annandale Golf Club.
A fifth-year senior from Sweden, Jönsson made the turn Wednesday at 2 under through the first 45 holes and completed the 54-hole portion of the event with a 1-over total (71-72-74–217). As a team, the Mountaineers placed 12th with a 35-over total (297-299-303—899).
Ranked No. 26, Georgia Southern’s 3-under total led the four teams that advanced to the match play semifinals, with South Alabama (2 under), Troy (6 over) and Louisiana (6 over) also qualifying. South Alabama’s Hugo Thyr was the individual medalist at 8 under.
April 27
• BOONE — App State alum Dom Parisi has returned to his alma mater as an Assistant Athletics Director for Development.
Parisi, who has spent the last two years as a Director of Development at Wyoming, will direct the operations of the Mountaineers Athletic Fund’s Yosef Club and contribute to the revenue generation of App State Athletics by managing the membership portion of the MAF.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dom back home,” said Patrick Ransdell, Deputy Athletics Director for External Relations. “He has a high-caliber work ethic and a passion for App State, which shows when you interact with him. I am confident that he will help App State continue to break new fundraising records.”
Parisi arrived in Boone as an App State freshman in 2010 and remained in the High Country through June 2021. He was an Assistant Director of Annual Giving from 2019-21.
“I am beyond excited to return home to the beautiful mountains of Boone, North Carolina,” Parisi said. “I never fully understood how special the High Country is until I left. It is hard to put into words how honored I am to come back and work for the Mountaineers Athletic Fund to make sure our current and future student-athletes enjoy an experience even better than mine. I’m excited to continue giving my all for App State!”
• BOONE — The App State women’s basketball team will add junior transfer J’Mani Ingram to its 2023-24 signing class, head coach Angel Elderkin announced on Thursday. Ingram is the fifth addition to the incoming class and joins the Mountaineers after making stops at Winthrop and Pearl River Community College.
During the 2022-23 campaign, Ingram collected Player of the Week, All-Region, First-Team All-State, and Region 23 All-Tournament team accolades at Pearl River Community College. The North Augusta, S.C. native started 15 of the 27 games she appeared in and averaged 13.6 points per game. She also totaled 163 rebounds on the season.
April 28
• BOONE — Katie Pate, who was hired as App State’s Assistant Athletics Director for Development in 2021, has been promoted to Associate Athletics Director for Development.
In her new role, Pate will lead the major gifts strategy of the Mountaineers Athletic Fund.
“Katie Pate is a rockstar,” said Patrick Ransdell, Deputy Athletics Director for External Relations. “I am thrilled to have her with our team for the foreseeable future in this elevated role. Katie is going to enhance our fundraising as we embark on many capital needs for our athletics programs. She not only can raise money, but she builds relationships with donors as well as anyone I have ever been around.”
Since her arrival in Boone, Pate has helped App State Athletics set fundraising records while engaging with a growing donor base. A former college coach, she has also served as a women’s basketball analyst on the Mountaineers’ ESPN+ broadcasts.
“This is a very exciting transition,” Pate said. “Thank you to Director of Athletics Doug Gillin and Patrick Ransdell for your leadership and invitation to serve our community in an elevated capacity. It’s a privilege to work alongside so many that have forged the Mountaineer way.
• BOONE — In an afternoon ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the Randy Marion Track & Field Facility, past and present Mountaineers gathered in the Mark E. Ricks Athletics Complex with Chancellor Everts, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin, University dignitaries, the Marion family, former head coach John Weaver, Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Damion McLean and other current App State coaches. Seniors Jada Branch and Oliver Wilson-Cook had the honor of cutting the ribbon.
On the first day of competition at the App State Open, sophomore Daiyanna Cooper posted a personal best and facility record of 56.86m (186’ 7”) in the women’s hammer throw. Cooper remains second in the App State all-time list. Fellow sophomore Graysen Arnold posted a personal best of 45.78m (150’ 2”) to place second, while sophomores Jaeda Harris and Cierra Woods took fourth (39.18m (128’ 7”)) and fifth (38.76m (127’ 2”)), respectively. Junior Chris Wainscott set the facility record with a first-place finish in the men’s hammer throw with a toss of 56.36m (184’ 11”).
April 29
• HARRISONBURG, Va. – App State softball dropped the final two games of its series against James Madison, 6-2 and 8-5.
• BOONE — The App State track and field team closed competition at the App State Open, its first outdoor home meet since the 2018 season, on Saturday with 22 event wins. The Mountaineers totaled 71 top-five finishes on the weekend in their final regular season meet.
“The first meet brought out a lot of emotions, but I’m very excited for the athletes to experience something they’ve been waiting for,” said director of track & field/cross country Damion McLean. “Having alumni here to enjoy it with this team means a lot. This facility is state of the art, one of the best in the state, and definitely the best in the conference.”
• BOONE — A big seventh inning for JMU proved to be too much for the Mountaineers to overcome on Saturday, dropping the middle game of the three-game series to the Dukes, 19-8, at Smith Stadium.Andrew Terrell led the Mountaineers at the plate, going 3-for-3, including a game-tying home run in the fourth inning, and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Terrell has combined for six hits across the first two games of the series.
April 30
• BOONE — With the score tied in the bottom of the 10th inning, CJ Boyd clocked an opposite-field, two-run missile into the visitor’s bullpen to give App State a 9-7 victory Sunday and a series win over James Madison at Smith Stadium.
The walk-off victory was the fifth for the Mountaineers (21-19, 11-9) this season, and it marked the second extra-inning win of the year. App State has now won five Sun Belt series, its most since joining the conference. App State’s 21 overall victories on the season eclipse last year’s win total with 10 regular season games remaining.
May 1
• BOONE — App State Volleyball season tickets for the 2023 campaign are now on sale as of May 1.
“We are excited for another great season of volleyball in Holmes,” said head coach Sarah Rumely Noble. “This team is dynamic, fast, and plays with a ton of energy. You don’t want to miss the opportunity to see this team compete and follow them all season with season tickets.”
