The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of May 17 to May 23.
May 17
• PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. – App State battled to the very end, but it was unable to complete a comeback in a 4-2 loss to Wyoming in a wild first round of the Universal Tennis NIT Championship on Wednesday.
Like many matches this season for the Mountaineers, the day was filled with weather and drama between No. 4 seed App State (13-9) and No. 5 seed and No. 70 nationally ranked Wyoming (15-10).
The Cowgirls won the doubles point with 6-3 wins on courts one and three, meaning the Mountaineers would need to win four of six singles courts to capture the team victory and advance to Friday’s semifinals.
After Ellie Murphy dropped her match on court six to make the deficit 2-0, Olwyn Ryan-Bovey got the Mountaineers on the board with a 6-4, 6-3 win on court five to pull within one.
Savannah Dada-Mascoll earned a hard-fought 7-5, 6-3 win over Wyoming’s Maria Oreshkina on court two to tie the team match at 2-2.
After Wyoming gained back a 3-2 lead on Noesjka Brink’s win over Maggie Pate at No. 3, the rains started to pour on the Peachtree City Tennis Center, forcing the final two singles matches to move indoors.
After a nearly hour-long weather delay, the No. 1 and No. 4 singles matches resumed indoors with both Helena Jansen and Erika Dodridge in tight third and deciding sets. Dodridge took a 4-2 lead in her final set, but Jansen was taken down by Wyoming’s No. 1 player, Sophie Zehender, by a score of 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 to conclude the match.
May 18
• BOONE — App State men’s basketball rising senior CJ Huntley recently was selected to represent the Sun Belt Conference on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee’s (MBOC) Student-Athlete Engagement Group.
“I am honored and consider it a privilege to be selected for this opportunity to represent the SBC,” Huntley said. “I look forward to being able to provide input on various topics related to our sport along with other student-athletes.”
Huntley will be joining a team of representatives, one from each Division I conference, to share his perspective on key initiatives, policies and legislation that impact the sport of men’s basketball.
The engagement group will regularly meet virtually to provide broad-based feedback on issues the MBOC is reviewing, including but not limited to transfers, recruiting, name, image, and likeness, playing seasons and championship experiences.
• NEW ORLEANS, La. — Five Mountaineers earned All-Conference honors for their performances at the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships, the league announced Thursday. Junior Calbert Guest garnered first-team accolades, seniors Jonah Morris and Mariah Atwater secured second-team honors, and senior Jada Branch and junior Niejel Wilkins earned third-team nods.
• BOONE — Four Mountaineers have qualified for the NCAA East Preliminary Round, as announced on the NCAA website on Thursday. Senior Jada Branch and juniors Calbert Guest, Chris Wainscott, and Niejel Wilkins have been accepted into the competition.
The NCAA East Preliminary Round will be hosted by North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla. on May 24-27.
• PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. – In its final match of the 2023 season, App State capped its first postseason appearance with a 4-0 victory over UC San Diego in Thursday’s consolation draw of the inaugural Universal Tennis NIT Championship.
The Mountaineers finished the campaign with a 14-9 overall record and were tied for third in the final Sun Belt standings. The 14 wins are tied for the second-most in a season in program history.
• TROY, Ala. – CJ Boyd hit his eighth home run in his last nine games, but the Mountaineers offense was held in check Thursday night, as App State fell 3-2 to Troy in the series opener at Riddle-Pace Field.
After the Trojans scored all three runs in the second inning, Boyd was quick to answer, launching a solo home run to left, his 13th of the season, in the top of the third inning to make it a 3-1 ballgame.
The Mountaineers (26-22, 15-12) added one more run in the fourth. Luke Drumheller worked a four-pitch walk to begin the inning, and Hayden Cross reached on an infield single. With one out, Dylan Rogers came through with an RBI single through the left side to make it 3-2.
May 19
• SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Long-time assistant coach of the App State men’s basketball team, Patrick Moynihan, has been announced as the new head coach of Spartanburg Methodist College.
Moynihan has been an assistant to head coach Dustin Kerns for the last six seasons, including two years at Presbyterian and four years at App State.
“We are really excited for Patrick,” Kerns said. “Spartanburg Methodist made a slam-dunk hire! He has worked really hard and has done a great job for App State basketball. He has been my assistant for all six years of being a head coach and I am so grateful for his contributions. He is going to be an outstanding head coach and I couldn’t be happier for my friend, Patrick Moynihan.”
During his time in the High Country, Moynihan has helped lead the Mountaineers to three winning seasons, including a Sun Belt Championship in 2021 that led to the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000. Prior to that season, Moynihan was named to the NABC Under Armour 30 Under 30 Team, which honors 30 of the most outstanding coaches under the age of 30.
• BOONE — App State director of track & field and cross country Damion McLean announced the 2023-24 signing class on Friday.
“With the new facility, recruits are able to see the new vision that App State Track & Field and Cross Country has of the future,” said head coach Damion McLean. “The overall class of these young ladies and men will make an impact early and throughout their academic and athletic careers here on the mountain. The commitments we’ve heard from this group are astonishing, and as a coaching staff, we are excited to get to work with such talent.”
The full list of signees can be found at appstatesports.com/news/2023/5/19/womens-track-field-track-field-cross-country-welcomes-15-to-2023-24-signing-class.aspx.
• TROY, Ala. — App State fell to Troy in the middle game of the series at Riddle-Pace Field, 7-5, in a back-and-forth ballgame Friday night.
CJ Boyd led the game off with his ninth home run in the last ten games giving the Mountaineers an early lead. The 1-0 ballgame would last until the sixth inning when Hayden Cross reached on a leadoff double, and made his way to third after a wild pitch. Golston Gillespie then hit an RBI single to right field, putting the Mountaineers up 2-0.
May 20
• TROY, Ala. — App State baseball clinched the No. 6 seed in the Sun Belt tournament with a 12-8 victory over Troy in the team’s regular season finale on Saturday.
With the win, the Mountaineers (27-23, 16-13 SBC) bypass the single-elimination round of the tournament and will play on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET against No. 3 seed Troy (38-18, 18-12 SBC). App State tied for its best Sun Belt placement since 2021, when the squad finished sixth with an 11-10 record.
The visiting Mountaineers earned the victory thanks to consistent hitting across the lineup, including a go-ahead, three-run homer from Luke Drumheller in the sixth inning, and a standout relief performance by Jackson Steensma, who had the best game of his young career while pitching more than two innings for the first time.
May 22
• NEW ORLEANS – App State starting pitcher Xander Hamilton and outfielder CJ Boyd have been named first-team All-Sun Belt honorees, the conference announced today. It marks the second time that App State has garnered multiple first-team selections since joining the conference in 2015.
