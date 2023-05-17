The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of May 9 to May 16
May 9
• NEW ORLEANS – Following one of the top pitching performances in program history, App State right-handed pitcher Xander Hamilton has been named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week, the league announced today.
Hamilton earned the victory in the Mountaineers’ 11-0 triumph over No. 8 Coastal Carolina on Friday, recording a program-record 15 strikeouts over a career-high eight innings of work against the league’s top offense. Hamilton yielded just one hit in the ballgame, a bloop single to center field to begin the fourth inning.
• NEW ORLEANS — App State softball junior Kayt Houston has been named second-team All-Sun Belt, the conference announced Tuesday.
The outfielder from Rock Hill, S.C. has garnered all-conference honors for the second consecutive season, receiving first-team honors in 2022, and becomes the second player in program history to be named to an all-Sun Belt squad in multiple years.
May 10
• BOONE — Head coach Emily Dinsmore and the App State field hockey staff have announced the addition of eight future Mountaineer student-athletes.
“I am so excited for the class of 2023 to join our team this fall,” Dinsmore said. “Not only are they great athletes, but they are also great people. They will be a very exciting class to watch over the next four years.”
May 11
• MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. –In the men’s 10,000 meters, senior Oliver Wilson-Cook and sophomore Chase Burrell finished fourth (30:33.92) and fifth (31:19.92), respectively. Wainscott registered a fifth-place finish in the men’s hammer throw with a toss of 57.65m (189’ 1”).
Seven Mountaineers advanced to Saturday’s finals in the men’s and women’s 1,500 meters, men’s 400-meter hurdles, and women’s 200 meters. Junior Jasmine Donohue stopped the clock at 4:33.41 to finish third in the women’s 1,500-meter prelim, while Atwater and Smith took fifth (24.12, PR) and eighth (24.25, PR), respectively, in the women’s 200-meter prelims.
Freshman Christian Gore placed eighth in the men’s 400-meter hurdle prelim, stopping the clock at 53.65. Morris and juniors Rylan Haskett and Dwayne Lillie took eighth (4:01.12), ninth (4:01.22), and 11th (4:02.18), respectively, in the men’s 1,500-meter prelim.
May 12
• MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – App State junior Calbert Guest’s first-place finish in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase highlighted the second day of action at the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Friday. Through two days of competition, the Mountaineers have tallied six top-five finishes. With eight of 21 events scored, the men stand fourth in the team standings with 40 points and the women are tied for 11th.
In the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, Guest led the pack, stopping the clock at 8:54.06 for a new personal best and the SBC title. He remains fourth in the App State all-time list for the event and closes out the night ranked 35th in the NCAA East Prelim qualifying list. Senior Jonah Morris finished sixth (9:21.18) and graduate student Jonah Bird finished eighth (9:32.95). Senior Claire Mason rounded out the top-10 in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 11:39.71.
Junior Braden Underwood recorded a personal best clearance of 4.91m (16’ 1.25”) to place fourth in the men’s pole vault. Underwood’s clearance ties him with fellow junior Matthew Bigelow at eighth in the App State all-time list. Bigelow finished seventh overall with a clearance of 4.76m (15’ 7.25”).
In the men’s shot put, juniors Chris Wainscott and Nathan Karl placed fifth (17.48m (57’ 4.25”)) and seventh (17.01m (55’ 9.75”)), respectively. Junior Siby Yao and senior Taylor Smith finished seventh (5.77m (18’ 11.25”)) and ninth (5.73m (18’ 9.75”)), respectively, in the women’s long jump.
Senior Mariah Atwater advanced to Saturday’s women’s 400-meter final after finishing second in the prelim with a time of 55.15. Freshman Harrison Robinson advanced to the Saturday final of the men’s 110-meter hurdles after clocking a time of 14.45 to finish seventh in the prelim.
May 13
• BOONE — App State overcame a big Arkansas State rally and an hour-and-a-half rain delay, plating the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning, to win the series opener 7-6 in a contest that stretched into the early hours of Saturday morning at Smith Stadium.
Five innings into the ballgame the Mountaineers (24-21, 13-11) were in the driver’s seat. App State led 4-0 behind a pair of solo home runs from CJ Boyd, and another dominant strikeout performance from Xander Hamilton, who allowed just five baserunners in his first five innings while striking out eight.
• BOONE — In the final home series of the season, a pair of Mountaineer seniors – Alex Reed and Jeriah Henry – rose to the occasion, helping the Mountaineers to an 11-10 comeback win over Arkansas State, to claim their sixth Sun Belt Series of the year.
Trailing 10-7 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Mountaineers (25-21, 14-11) began to rally. They had already come back to tie the ballgame after a 4-0 deficit in the first inning, but this time had little margin for error.
App State promptly loaded the bases to begin the home eighth on a double from Xavier Moronta, followed by a Luke Drumheller single and a Hayden Cross walk. After an A-State pitching change, Golston Gillespie just missed a grand slam, settling for a sac fly on a flyout to the warning track, on which all three runners advanced. Then with two outs, Reed destroyed a 1-1 pitch, belting it off the video board in right field for his third career home run, all of which have come in the last month of play, giving App State its first lead of the ballgame at 11-10.
In the top of the ninth App State turned to Henry (save, 1), who picked up back-to-back strikeouts to begin the inning, and set down the third batter he faced on a flyout to left field to earn his first career save, sealing the App State victory.
CJ Boyd tied the score in the second on an RBI groundout, but the Red Wolves hit a third inning home run to go back in front.
Grey LaSpaluto was outstanding in relief. The right-hander entered in the first inning and tossing a career-high 5.1 innings in relief, allowing just two runs and striking out two. Dante Chirico (win, 2-1) picked up the victory with three strikeouts in two innings of work.
• MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The App State men’s and women’s track and field team capped action at the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Saturday. Seniors Mariah Atwater, Jonah Morris, Jada Branch, and junior Niejel Wilkins found their way to the podium after finishing in the top-three in the women’s 400 meters, men’s 1,500 meters, and women’s and men’s triple jump, respectively.
The Mountaineers totaled 12 top-five finishes over the weekend. In the team standings, the men finished fifth with 75 points, while the women’s squad finished 10th with 28 points.
Atwater posted a second-place finish in the women’s 400 meters, clocking personal best of 54.41. Atwater remains second in the App State all-time list for the event, following Breanna Alston’s 2014 school record of 54.00. In the men’s 1,500 meters, Morris stopped the clock at 3:59.20 for a personal best and second-place finish. Following Morris were juniors Dwayne Lillie and Rylan Haskett, who placed fifth (4:00.15) and sixth (4:00.54), respectively.
Wilkins and Branch landed third in the men’s and women’s triple jump. Wilkins recorded a leap of 15.15m (49’ 8.5”) in the men’s competition, while Branch posted a leap of 12.86m (42’ 2.25”) in the women’s.
Senior Oliver Wilson-Cook clocked a time of 14:40.58 in the men’s 5,000 meters to place sixth overall. Junior Jasmine Donohue also posted a sixth-place finish, stopping the clock at 4:35.27 in the women’s 1,500 meters.
May 14
BOONE, N.C. – Andrew Terrell’s final swing at Smith Stadium is one he’ll remember forever.
With the Mountaineers leading the Red Wolves 12-4, with the bases loaded and two-outs in the seventh inning, the fifth-year senior drilled a pitch over the wall in left-center field for a walk-off grand slam to complete a series sweep, run-ruling Arkansas State, 16-4, in the finale.
With the victory the Mountaineers (26-21, 15-11) have clinched a berth in the Sun Belt Tournament, May 23-28 in Montgomery, Ala.
In the second, Jonathan Xuereb singled with one out and Terrell walked to put two aboard. Boyd then ripped a double to left-center field to tie the score at 2-2. Xavier Morotna then laced a go-ahead single to right, and Boyd later scored on a wild pitch to give the Mountaineers a 4-2 lead.
App State then doubled their scoring output with a four-run fourth. Terrell led off with a walk, and Boyd followed with his second homer of the ballgame, a two-run blast to left field to make it 6-2. Boyd finished the series going 7-for-15 with four home runs and seven RBIs.
Later in the inning Luke Drumheller and Alex Reed hit back-to-back singles, and with the bases loaded, following a walk to Golston Gillespie, Dylan Rogers lined a two-run double off the right field wall to make it 8-4.
After the Red Wolves plated two runs and put two on-base in the top of the seventh inning, Skylar Brooks (save, 1) entered to pick up back-to-back strikeouts to record his first save of the season.
