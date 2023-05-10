The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of May 2 to May 9
May 2
• BOONE — App State batted around in two separate innings Tuesday night at Smith Stadium, riding the explosive offensive output to a 14-6 victory over ETSU, to split the season series with the Bucs.
The Mountaineers (22-19, 11-9) jumped on the scoreboard for the first time in the second inning. With one out, Dylan Rogers singled up the middle and Alex Reed followed with a walk. Alex Aguila then laced a two-run double down the line in left field to put App State on the board. Later in the inning with two outs, the Mountaineers saw six consecutive batters reach base, helped by a Buccaneers’ error that extended the frame. Ultimately, the Mountaineers sent 12 men to the plate and scored six times.
Seth Whitley (win, 1-0) made his first start of the season and tossed two scoreless innings without giving up a hit. Whitley allowed just a hit batter and an error, but stranded both in the second. He also picked up a strikeout.
May 3
• NEW ORLEANS, La. — App State senior Jada Branch was named Sun Belt Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.
Branch posted a leap of 13.35m (43’ 9.75” +2.5 wind) to clinch first in the women’s triple jump at the App State Open on April 28. Branch also set the Randy Marion Track & Field facility record for the women’s triple jump with her second leap (3.10m (42’ 11.75”)). The Stafford, Va. native also took third in the women’s long jump with a leap of 5.96m (19’ 6.75”).
• LYNCHBURG, Va. – App State junior Calbert Guest placed second overall in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier meet on Wednesday.
Guest stopped the clock at 8:56.13 for a new personal best in the event. The Fort Collins, Colo. native moves to fourth in the App State all-time list in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase category.
May 4
• BOONE — The App State women’s basketball team will add junior transfer Samantha LaFon to its 2023-24 signing class, head coach Angel Elderkin announced on Thursday. LaFon is the fifth addition to the incoming class and joins the Mountaineers after starting her career at Marshall.
“I chose App State because of the way the staff cares about their players on and off the court, creating a family atmosphere,” LaFon said.
LaFon appeared in 31 games off the bench during the 2022-23 campaign, netting 65 points and 59 rebounds. She went 51.9 percent from the field and recorded a season-high seven rebounds against Arkansas State on Jan. 28.
“We are thrilled to welcome Samantha LaFon to our Appalachian State family. Sam brings us not only experience post play in the Sun Belt Conference, but also a hunger to be a part of something bigger than herself. Her competitive drive to be the best student athlete will impact our program immediately,” Elderkin said.
• App State Volleyball head coach Sarah Rumely Noble announced the 2023 volleyball schedule on Thursday. The fall season will feature two home tournaments and eight home conference battles. The schedule can be found at appstatesports.com/sports/womens-volleyball/schedule.
• BOONE — App State softball dropped a pair of games against Coastal Carolina on Thursday, 7-1 and 4-3.
May 5
• BOONE — App State softball’s five seniors led the Mountaineers to a 7-1 victory over Coastal Carolina to conclude the 2023 season on Friday.Emily Parrott, Mary Pierce Barnes, Kaley Coltrain and McKenzie McCullen combined for five of App State’s 12 hits after being celebrated before the first pitch. At least one of the four was involved in all seven runs scored. Kapri Toone earned the win in the circle during her final contest in the Black and Gold.
Toone and the defense held the Chanticleers scoreless through the first three innings, thanks to a trio of strikeouts by the graduate transfer.
CONWAY, S.C. – App State’s offense put up six runs in the first three innings, and Xander Hamilton was nearly untouchable on the mound, striking out a program-record 15 in eight scoreless, one-hit innings, en route to a 11-0 win Friday over 8th-ranked Coastal Carolina at Spring Brooks Stadium.
The win for the Mountaineers (23-19, 12-9) was their first victory against a ranked opponent since taking down 24th-ranked Wake Forest in Winston-Salem in 2020, and it marked the highest ranked opponent that App State has beaten since it knocked off 8th-ranked NC State to begin the 2013 season.
Hamilton (win, 8-2) didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning. The looping, leadoff single to center was the only hit he would allow on a night in which he broke his own single-game strikeout record, as he yielded just seven baserunners in eight scoreless innings. Hamilton upped his strikeout total to 94 on the season while setting the program’s single-season strikeout record.
The Raleigh, N.C., native was dominant the entire night. He rolled a double-play ball to erase a leadoff walk in the first inning, and he went on to strike out at least two batters in six of the next seven innings, fanning the side in the eighth. The Mountaineers are now 10-2 when Hamilton starts, including a 7-1 mark in Sun Belt play.
Coastal Carolina had scored at least one run in 92 consecutive games, and it hadn’t recorded less than five hits through the first 43 games of this season.
App State’s offense wasted no time getting on the board in support of Hamilton. CJ Boyd led off the ballgame with a double to the gap in right-center, and after advancing to third on wild pitch, he came into score on a Xavier Moronta sacrifice fly.
App State plated three more runs in the second, ignited by Dylan Rogers’ leadoff single. With two outs, Andrew Terrell and Boyd hit back-to-back singles to push Rogers across the plate. Moronta then followed with a two-run double to center to make it 4-0. Rogers and Moronta both extended their hitting streaks to eight straight games.
The Mountaineers turned to the long ball to pad their lead in the third. Hayden Cross led off the frame with a towering home run to right field, his sixth of the season, to put the Black and Gold ahead 5-0. With two outs in the inning, Alex Reed cranked his second home run of the season to increase the advantage to 6-0.
Cross has now reached base safely in 31 consecutive games.
App State continued to add on runs through the middle innings. Cross led off with a single to right in the fifth and came in to score on a Reed RBI single two batters later. In the sixth, Boyd walked and Moronta was hit by a pitch, setting up Luke Drumheller for an RBI single through the left side to make it 9-0.
Golston Gillespie joined the fireworks in the eighth inning, launching a solo home run to right field to put the Mountaineers ahead 10-0. The redshirt senior has now hit 13 home runs this season, which moves him into a tie for fifth-most in a single campaign in program history.
The Mountaineers scored one more time on a throwing error in the top of the ninth.
After Hamilton took the mound for the bottom of the ninth and walked the leadoff batter, the Mountaineers turned to Seth Whitley, who recorded the final three outs to finish off the shutout.
May 6
• CONWAY, S.C. – After trailing by four runs midway through the contest, App State fought back to tie the score in the top of the ninth inning, but No. 8 Coastal Carolina was able to prevail in extra innings, 6-5, to force a rubber game in the series.
With the Chanticleers leading 5-1 in the sixth, the Mountaineers (23-20, 12-10) began to chip away. Hayden Cross was hit by a pitch, Dylan Rogers singled up the middle, and Alex Reed reached on an infield hit to load the bases. Alex Aguila then walked in a run, and Andrew Terrell followed with a sac fly. CJ Boyd capped the inning with an RBI single, to trim the deficit to 5-4.
The score remained that way until the top of the ninth. With the Mountaineers down to their final three outs, Xavier Moronta led off the inning with an opposite-field home run to left, his second of the season, to tie the score at 5-5.
May 7
• CONWAY, S.C. – Luke Drumheller made App State history on Sunday, starting his 200th consecutive game, while making his 217th career appearance in the Mountaineers 11-4 loss to the Chanticleers at Spring Brooks Stadium.
Drumheller became the first Mountaineer in program history to start 200 consecutive games, while he is now tied with Tyler Zupcic (2010-14) for second all-time in games played, trailing only Hector Crespo (2010-13), who suited up 225 times for the Black and Gold.
