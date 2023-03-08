The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of March 1 to March 6
March 1
• PENSACOLA, Fla. – The App State women's basketball team opened play at the Sun Belt Tournament with a second round victory over No. 7 seed Louisiana, 51-38, on Wednesday. The No. 10 seeded Mountaineers will advance to Friday's quarterfinal, where they will face No. 2 seed Texas State at 7:30 p.m. CT (8:30 p.m. ET).
"Obviously proud is just an understatement of how I feel right now of our group," said head coach Angel Elderkin. "Especially to hold a team to 38 points defensively and just kind of grind it out. We talked last year that tough teams win in March and our play every day moving forward was that we develop that mentality. There were so many moments during the game that that shined through. So, really great feeling, obviously just proud. We'll celebrate and then we'll be ready to move on to the next."
Redshirt senior Janay Sanders and sophomore Emily Carver each netted a team-high 12 points and freshman Chaé Harris scored 11 points. Harris went 3-for-3 from the arc, while Sanders shot a perfect 6-of-6 from the line. Junior Faith Alston pulled down a team-high eight rebounds, while Sanders and senior Taylor Lewis recorded six each. Lewis also recorded five of the Mountaineers' six blocks.
App State held Louisiana to a mere four points in the first quarter and one 3-point bucket over the duration of the game. Wednesday's game also marked the first game since the Mountaineers' home opener against Lees-McRae on Nov. 14, that the Black and Gold held their opponent to under 40 points. The Mountaineers caused 18 Louisiana turnovers and scored 18 points off turnovers. The Mountaineers also tallied 19 points off the bench.
Louisiana scored first for a 2-0 lead, but Alston put App State on the board with a trey for the sole lead change of the game, putting App State up, 3-2. The Mountaineers held tight to their lead, outpacing the Ragin' Cajuns for the remainder of play. A trey and free throw from Harris, as well as layups from sophomores Zada Porter and Mariah Frazier, and Sanders extended App State's lead to 13-4 at the end of the first period.
The Mountaineers faced a scoring drought during the second period as Louisiana steadily closed the deficit, but Sanders snapped the drought with a layup, putting the Mountaineers up 15-9. Harris came in clutch with back-to-back treys, but Louisiana mustered a half-court buzzer beater, its only 3-point bucket of the game, to cut App State's lead to 21-14 at the half.
In the third quarter, Carver was responsible for nine of the Mountaineers' 15 points, drilling a pair of free throws, back-to-back layups, as well as a 3-point bucket. Alston executed a three-point play to put App State up, 34-26. A pair of free throws from Sanders extended the Black and Gold's lead to 36-28 to close the period.
Sanders opened the fourth quarter with a pair of free throws as well a jumper to keep the Black and Gold ahead, 42-34, over the Ragin' Cajuns. The Mountaineers went on a 9-0 run as Frazier made a layup, Sanders and Porter hit jumpers, and Carver contributed a trey. A quartet of free throws from Alston and Sanders with 26 seconds left in regulation sealed the deal for the Mountaineers, as they took the victory, 51-38, to advance to the quarterfinal.
March 2
• BOONE — Jon Jon Millner of regular season champion App State has repeated as SoCon Wrestler of the Year, making it three straight years that a Mountaineer has won the award.
Millner was joined on the 10-wrestler All-SoCon team by four teammates who also went unbeaten in league duals: Caleb Smith, Ethan Oakley, Tommy Askey and Will Formato — who was the 2021 SoCon Wrestler of the Year.
App State true freshman Carson Floyd (22-8 overall, 7-1 in league duals at 197 pounds) earned the SoCon Freshman of the Year honor and was joined on the All-Freshman Team by fellow starter Luke Uliano (5-3 in SoCon duals at 184 pounds).
Millner, who is 26-3 overall at 149 pounds after going 8-0 in conference duals, is the first repeat SoCon Wrestler of the Year since App State's Denzel Dejournette from 2016-17 and just the fourth wrestler to be a four-time All-SoCon selection. The first three were The Citadel's Aaron Walker (2014-17), Chattanooga's Nick Soto (2012-15) and VMI's Leslie Apedoe (1996-99).
The only other repeat winners of SoCon Wrestler of the Year were App State's Travis Drake (2001-02), Apedoe (1998-99) and VMI's Charlie Branch (1994-95).
Millner, Smith (8-0 in league duals at 125 pounds), Oakley (7-0 at 133 pounds), Askey (8-0 at 157 pounds) and Formato (8-0 at 165 pounds) will all enter the SoCon Championship as No. 1 seeds. The five All-SoCon selections are App State's highest total since the 2002-03 team accounted for seven of the league's 10 winners.
The tournament will run all day Saturday at the Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, with doors opening at 9 a.m. and competition starting at 10 a.m. Semifinals are tentatively scheduled for noon, followed by consolation matches at 2:30 p.m. and consolation finals at 5:30 p.m. before the championship finals begin at 7 p.m.
•
PENSACOLA, Fla. — App State men's basketball fell in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament to South Alabama, 68-61.
The game saw six ties and six lead changes as the Mountaineers fought hard for the full 40, bringing the game within one possession in the final minute. Four App State players scored in double-figures, led by Terence Harcum with 17 points, including five 3-pointers.
The Jaguars started hot with a 9-0 run that got them out a 14-5 lead early.
App State responded with an 11-0 run of its own, led by Xavion Brown, who stepped up after Donovan Gregory got in early foul trouble, scoring or assisting in 12 of the team's first 14 points.
The teams traded leads for the rest of the first half before Harcum, who had previously made one 3-pointer, took over and scored 11 points in the last seven minutes before the break. The sophomore tallied another trio of shots behind the arc during the run, as well as a crafty finish at the rim to give his team a three-point advantage at halftime. The Black and Gold held the Jaguars without a field goal from the 5:07 mark to the 2:11 mark of the first half.
The squads traded buckets throughout the second half, starting with a quick five points by Gregory to open the period.
The Mountaineers trailed by seven with a minute and a half to go, right as CJ Huntley found the open lane for a dunk off of a turnover. Brown assisted Gregory on the next play to cut the lead to three, but South Alabama's Owen White hit a dagger behind the arc with 26 seconds left to give his team the win.
In a fierce battle against Kevin Samuel, Justin Abson grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds. Brown hustled from start to finish, posting 10 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal.
March 3
• PENSACOLA, Fla. – The App State women's basketball team fell short to No. 2 seed Texas State, 56-47, in the final quarterfinal game of the day on Friday. App State went 11-20 (6-12 SBC) during the 2022-23 campaign.
"I'd like to start off by giving Texas State credit. We are not typically a team that turns the ball over and I think that was something that hurt us today. Their changing defenses created a little bit of an issue for us, but I do think our team fought really hard," said head coach Angel Elderkin.
"Honestly, I felt like we couldn't get out of our own way. I think our effort was there. Our execution wasn't as sharp as it's been, but something we talked about with this tournament was rebounding. I thought our kids really took that to heart by winning the rebounding battle, which is something that's been a deficiency of ours. As a coach, you talk about free throws and turnovers and the game is just so simple it just comes down to the little things and Texas State got to those better than us tonight."
Redshirt senior Janay Sanders and freshman Alexis Black each scored 11 points. Sanders went 5-of-5 from the line and contributed three rebounds. Redshirt junior A'Lea Gilbert led the team with six rebounds, while junior Faith Alston and sophomore Mariah Frazier each pulled down five. Alston also dished out a team-high four assists.
App State shot 87.5 percent from the line and recorded 41 rebounds as well as 18 points from the bench. The Mountaineers held the Bobcats to eight points in the third period.
Black put the Mountaineers on the board with a 3-point play, cutting into Texas State's early 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter. A layup from Gilbert and trey from Black cut the deficit to 12-8, but the Bobcats pulled away to 19-8 at the end of the quarter.
App State came back in the second period as freshman Chaé Harris and Alston made layups. Sanders sunk a pair of free throws and sophomore Emily Carver landed a 3-point bucket. As sophomore Zada Porter hit a jumper, the Mountaineers closed the deficit to 23-19. A trey from Black cut the lead to 28-22.
Sanders, Alston, and Frazier combined for nine points in the third quarter. Despite scoring droughts for both teams, Black capped the quarter with a last-second jumper, bringing the Mountaineers within four of the Bobcats' lead (37-33).
In the fourth and final quarter, Gilbert made it to the hoop for a layup and Carver made a three-point bucket, cutting Texas State's lead to 41-38. A pair of free throws from Sanders as well as a layup, closing the gap to 44-42. Frazier made it past the defense for a layup, keeping the Mountaineers within two at 46-44. Texas State responded with an 8-0 scoring run to pull away to 54-44. Sanders made a layup and the free throw that followed to push the score to 54-47, but it wasn't enough as Texas State made one last layup to take the 56-47 win to advance to Sunday's semifinal round.
March 4
• KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – App State softball dropped its first two games of the Tennessee Classic on Saturday, falling to Belmont, 5-0, and No. 6 Tennessee, 8-0 in five innings.
Game 1 Recap (Belmont 5, App State 0)
The Mountaineers' six-game winning streak came to an end after a hot start by the Bruins. Belmont scored all five of its runs through the first three innings, right before Kaylie Northrop came in to relieve.
Northrop pitched the final 4.2 innings, allowing no runs and striking out four batters.
Taylor Thorp tallied two hits to lead the Black and Gold, and Kayt Houston recorded a hit for the ninth consecutive game. Houston is 14th in the Sun Belt with 19 hits on the year.
Game 2 Recap (No. 6 Tennessee 8, App State 0, 5 innings)
The Mountaineers never allowed more than two runs in an inning by the team that posted 19 the night before, sixth-ranked Tennessee.
After a 2-0 first inning by the Lady Volunteers, App State held the tournament host scoreless through six outs before Tennessee tallied a series of runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Alannah Hopkins was one of three pitchers to see playing time, striking out her first batter, Kiki Milloy, who is Tennessee's top hitter, statistically.
•
BOONE — In the home opener at Smith Stadium, the Mountaineers couldn't have asked for a better ending than the one Hayden Cross delivered.
Trailing by a run in the bottom of the ninth inning, with the bases loaded and two outs, the fifth-year catcher lined the second pitch he saw just beyond the reach of the Runnin' Bulldogs diving center fielder, lifting App State to a 12-11 win.
Cross has now hit safely in all nine games this season, going 2-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored.
The walk-off double was the final swing in a game that seesawed back and forth multiple times in the late innings, featuring two ties and seven leads changes in the contest, with the Mountaineers ultimately improving to 8-1 on the year.
Cross wasn't the only Mountaineer who provided some late-game heroics. Dylan Rogers broke a 6-6 tie with a solo home run to right-center field in the seventh, and after the Mountaineers fell behind 8-7, Luke Drumheller drilled a three-run shot to right in the eighth to put App State ahead, 10-8.
Despite the final score, this was a game that was devoid of offense early, as neither team scored until the fourth inning, and combined for just two hits through the first three frames.
Xander Hamilton started the ballgame for the Mountaineers and struck out four in five innings of work.
App State first got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, as Alex Aguila lined a double to left-center, scoring Hunter Wilder and Golston Gillespie.
After Gardner-Webb answered with four runs in the top of the fifth. The Mountaineers responded with four of their own in the bottom half of the frame. With one out, Austin St. Laurent reached on an infield single, and with an 0-2 count, Cross ripped an RBI double into the right field corner. Drumheller then fell behind 0-2 as well, and he too came through with an RBI double to score Cross. Later in the frame the Mountaineers loaded the bases and plated runs on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly.
App State finished with 12 hits in the contest, with Drumheller and Aguila each enjoying three-hit games.
Jackson Steensma (win, 1-0) got the final two outs of the ninth inning, picking up a strikeout to earn his first career win.
March 5
• BOONE — App State was unable to overcome a hot start at the plate from Gardner-Webb on Sunday, in a 19-6 loss for the Mountaineers at Smith Stadium.
App State (8-2) scored five of their six runs in the seventh inning. Braxton Church began the rally by being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Luke Drumheller followed with a double off of the left field wall to score Andrew Terrell and Austin St. Laurent, who reached on a hit by pitch and walk respectively. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded again, Dylan Rogers coaxed a walk to force in another run. Then with Hunter Wilder batting, Drumheller came into score on a pickoff attempt that sailed into center field.
The Mountaineers were held to just seven hits in the ballgame, and went just 2-for-22 with runners in scoring position.
The pitching staff was highlighted by Grey LaSpaluto who retired the side in order in a scoreless eighth, striking out two. Jake Beaty recorded all three outs in the ninth, and has yet to allow an earned run in four outings with the Mountaineers.
The Runnin' Bulldogs (6-5) tallied 16 hits on the afternoon, scoring in seven of the nine innings they batted.
•
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – App State softball turned the weekend around on Sunday with a 5-1 defeat over Jacksonville State and a 4-3 victory against Belmont in extra innings. The Mountaineers finished the Tennessee Classic with a record of 2-2.
Kaylie Northrop improved her record to 5-0 in the circle this year, pitching a complete game against the Gamecocks and coming in during the bottom of the ninth against Belmont to pitch the final two innings and finish off the Bruins. The junior has an ERA of 1.14 this season, the best in the Sun Belt.
McKenzie McCullen and Kayt Houston combined for 11 hits across two games, three runs and seven RBI.
Game 1 Recap (App State 5, Jacksonville State 1)
The Mountaineers led from start to finish against the Gamecocks, opening the top of the first with a pair of runs. Houston led off her successful day with a single to center-field. Shortly after, Taylor Thorp hit the go-ahead RBI double, followed by an RBI single from McCullen.
McCullen struck again in the third inning, slamming a three-run homer to left-center that brought in Houston and Thorp, making the score 5-0.
The Mountaineer defense was strong throughout the morning, allowing no runs and just two hits through the first five innings. The Bruins would finally bring in a run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Black and Gold responded and did not allow a runner on base in the seventh.
Northrop pitched all seven innings and struck out eight batters for the second time this season, posting her fourth win.
In addition to her big-hitting outing, McCullen also led the team with nine putouts at first base, followed by Kylie LaRousa with eight from the catcher's position.
Game 2 Recap (App State 4, Belmont 3, 10 innings)
In their first 10-inning game since March 23, 2021, the Mountaineers got revenge in a 4-3 win over Belmont, who had shut out the Black and Gold on Saturday, 5-0. Back in 2021, App State's last game that lasted as long ended with the same score when the squad defeated Western Carolina, 4-3 after 10 rounds.
After two scoreless innings to start the game, Houston and Thorp reached base before McCullen stepped to the plate. The senior singled to center-field to bring in App State's first run of the game.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Bruins broke their offensive cold spell and tied the game at 1-1. The Mountaineers responded in the top of the fifth thanks to another RBI single from McCullen that brought in Sidney Martin, who had advanced to third on a single by Thorp.
App State led, 2-1, until the bottom of the sixth when the Bruins snagged a pair of runs that shifted the pressure onto the Mountaineers.
Kaley Coltrain remained cool and hit a home run in the top of the seventh to force extra innings. It was her fourth homer as a Mountaineer.
After six innings of pitching, Sejal Neas was relieved by Delani Buckner, who pitched until Northrop came on during the last two. Buckner and Northrop allowed no runs, giving their team chances on offense to secure the final go-ahead run that would finally take place in the top of the 10th.
Kylie LaRousa opened the 10th inning with a single toward center-field. Abby Cunningham and Addie Wray hit back-to-back sacrificial bunts to send LaRousa to third base with two outs and preseason All-Sun Belt selection Houston at the plate. The junior hit an RBI single to shortstop, allowing LaRousa to score the game-winning run.
