The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of March 21 to March 27
• BOONE — Jackson Steensma struck out the side in the ninth inning to complete a four-out save, helping App State secure a 4-3 victory over the College of Charleston at Smith Stadium on Tuesday.
Steensma (save, 3) was summoned with two aboard in the eighth inning, including the tying run at third base. He needed just one pitch to get a flyout to center field and escape the jam with the lead intact. Then, after beginning the ninth inning with a looking strikeout, Steensma followed with back-to-back swinging strikeouts, and needed just 14 pitches to record the final four outs of the win.
With the game tied 2-2 in the seventh inning, Golston Gillespie came through with a two-out, two-run single to right field, scoring Austin St. Laurent and CJ Boyd to put the Mountaineers in front, 4-2. Gillespie also opened the scoring with a second-inning home run, his sixth of the season. He finished the day 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs.
Collin Welch returned from injury to make the start for the Mountaineers (11-8, 2-1). The right-hander faced the minimum in three innings, helped by a pair of runners called out on the bases in the third. Welch allowed just one hit and one walk and lowered his ERA to 0.82 on the season.
Dante Chirico followed with two innings of work, allowing just an unearned run in the fourth inning. Grey LaSpaluto worked a scoreless sixth inning, and Caleb Cross (win, 3-0) earned the win in relief.
App State took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases, and plating a run on an Alex Aguila RBI single. Despite leaving nine men on base, the Mountaineers went 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position, while holding the Cougars to just 1-for-9.
• BOONE — App State fell to North Carolina on Tuesday, 5-3, in a back-and-forth brawl.
Sejal Neas and the App State defense did not allow a runner on base until the top of the fifth, allowing Sidney Martin to secure her team’s lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third.
Both teams were scoreless through the first two frames, despite a double by Addie Wray, her first of the season and fifth of her career.
The Mountaineers struck first in the third after a single by Mary Pierce Barnes. Kayt Houston reached on a fielder’s choice before Martin bombed it past center-field. Martin has tallied 12 RBI this season, the fourth-most on the team.
The Tar Heels tallied their first hit in the sixth inning, where they would score all five of their runs. Kaylie Northrop relieved Neas and secured the last two outs to end the inning. North Carolina led, 5-2, in the middle of the sixth.
The Mountaineers responded with an aggressive inning at the plate, loading the bases and bringing in one run. Wray brought pinch-runner Claire Carson home with a walk-RBI to cut the lead to two.
Kaylie Northrop struck out all three batters in the top of the seventh to give her team one last chance, but the Mountaineers would not be able to make noise in the final frame.
Neas and Northrop struck out four batters apiece, as Northrop improved her season ERA to 2.03.
March 23
• BOONE — In Emily Dinsmore’s first staffing hire as head coach of the App State field hockey program, she has added Michael Warari as an assistant coach.
“I am so excited to add Michael Warari to the coaching staff,” Dinsmore said. “He is an excellent technical and tactical coach with the ability to develop student-athletes both on and off the field. Michael is known in the field hockey community for his character, integrity and passion. His success at Vassar, along with other institutions he has coached at, speaks for itself. He is committed to continuous growth and I know our student-athletes will grow tremendously under his direction and guidance. It is an honor to have Michael, his wife Emily and their son Samuel join our App State family!”
Warari comes to the High Country after 10 seasons as head coach of Vassar, a Division III field hockey program where he became the all-time winningest head coach in program history with a record of 118-50 (.702). Before his arrival, the program had tallied 12 consecutive losing seasons. Since he became head coach in 2013, they have showcased a winning record in every season.
“My family and I are thrilled to join the App State field hockey community,” Warari said. “We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to what is to come.”
Warari’s teams have won two Liberty League championships and subsequently advanced to the NCAA tournament in each of those years, advancing to the Sweet 16 in 2018. Warari has also been awarded the Liberty League Coaching Staff of the Year three times, the North Atlantic Regional Coach of the Year and ECAC Coach of the Year in 2018. He has produced the only two All-Americans in the history of Vassar’s field hockey program.
Before his successful tenure at Vassar, Warari served as an assistant coach at Dickinson College for one year after spending three seasons as an assistant at Messiah College. Coaching under legendary coach Jan Trapp, the all-time wins leader in Division III, Warari helped the Falcons to a combined 72-10 record, including 31-0 against conference foes. During that time, Messiah appeared twice in the NCAA Division III Championship Game with Warari on the sidelines.
Additionally, Warari served as the head coach for the club field hockey team while at Messiah, where he led his squads to a 27-12-1 record over four years at the helm. He also served as an assistant basketball coach for the Falcons from 2006-2009.
Warari served a term as director of Key State Field Hockey, while also leading the Harrisburg site of the USAFH Futures Hockey program. Warari has attained his USAFH Level 1 Futures Coaching Certification, and his USAFH Level 2 High Performance Coaching Accreditation and Certification. Before his coaching career, Warari started for the Kenyan Junior National Field Hockey Team and was voted MVP for the Aga Khan Club Field Hockey Tournament in 1996. He then transitioned from field hockey to track, where he starred for the Cornerstone University track and field team from 1999-2002.
A 2002 graduate of Cornerstone with a degree in religion and business administration, Warari also earned his masters of divinity from Cornerstone in 2006.
• RALEIGH — App State senior Oliver Wilson-Cook as well as juniors Calbert Guest and Dwayne Lillie competed in the men’s 5,000 meters on the first day of the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, N.C. on Thursday.
Wilson-Cook stopped the clock with a personal best of 14:34.45, placing sixth in his heat and 117th overall out of 205 competitors.
Guest clocked a time of 14:47.36 and placed 13th in his heat, while Lillie clocked a time of 14:58.19.
March 24
• LAFAYETTE, La. — App State softball dropped the first of three games at No. 23 Louisiana, 8-0, on Friday. The game ended with a run rule after five innings.
The Mountaineers (15-9, 0-2 SBC) held the Ragin’ Cajuns (22-9, 4-0 SBC) scoreless through the first two innings with Delani Buckner in the circle. Buckner struck out three batters on the day, increasing her season total to 26.
Louisiana caught fire in the third and scored six runs, followed by one apiece in the next two innings.
Offensively, App State secured four hits from Kayt Houston, Sidney Martin, McKenzie McCullen and Kennedy Upshire. McCullen punched her fifth double of the season in the top of the fourth.
• ROCK HILL, S.C./RALEIGH, N.C. — The App State track and field team kicked off action at the Adidas Winthrop Invitational on Friday with seven event wins and 23 top-five finishes. Junior Jasmine Donohue also closed out competition at the Raleigh Relays as she competed in the women’s 5,000 meters.
Adidas Winthrop Invitational | Rock Hill, S.C.
Kicking off action at Winthrop, sophomore Daiyanna Cooper recorded a toss of 52.16m (171’ 1”) to garner gold in the women’s weight throw, which moved her to fifth in the program all-time list. Senior Celia Agee garnered gold in the women’s pole vault with a clearance of 3.45m (11’ 3.75”). In the men’s 200 meters, sophomore Miles Stephens placed first with a time of 21.57, which matched his personal best, set last season at the Georgia Tech Invitational.
The Mountaineers took the top three spots in the men’s pole vault, men’s 5,000 meters, and women’s long jump. In the men’s pole vault, junior Taylor Fox landed first (4.65m (15’ 3”)), followed by sophomore Matthew Bigelow (4.65m (15’ 3”), PR), and junior Braden Underwood (4.50m (14’ 9”)).
In the men’s 5,000 meters, junior Ryan Teuscher, senior Jonah Morris, and sophomore Rylan Haskett took the top three spots with personal best times of 15:17.00, 15:25.80, and 15:26.77, respectively. Freshman Ethan Lipham rounded out the top five with a personal best of 15:31.49 in the men’s 5,000 meters.
Junior Siby Yao led the Mountaineers in the women’s long jump, recording a leap of 5.95m (19’ 6.25”), which placed her first in the event and ninth in the all-time list. Yao was followed by seniors Taylor Smith (5.84m (19’ 2”)) and Jada Branch (5.57m (18’ 3.25”)), who took second and third, respectively. Fellow senior Djamila Peterson placed fifth with a leap of 5.46m (17’ 11”).
In the women’s 5,000 meters, sophomore Linnea Maynard set pace for the Black and Gold, stopping the clock at 18:28.51 to finish first. Senior Madison Christy clocked a time of 18:32.07 to place second, while sophomores Catherine Breault and Abby Granberg took fourth (19:16.48) and fifth (19:56.33), respectively.
In the men’s 400-meter hurdles, junior Jabari Dalton secured second with a time of 54.58, while freshman Christian Gore recorded a personal best of 55.13 to place fourth.
In the women’s 200 meters, Smith posted her second silver finish of the day, stopping the clock at 24.36. Freshman Daye Talley recorded a personal best of 25.41 to finish fifth overall in the women’s 200 meters.
Junior Yates Hall came within 0.08m of his personal best in the men’s high jump, recording a clearance of 1.90m (6’ 2.75”) to place fourth overall.
Raleigh Relays | Raleigh, N.C.
At the Raleigh Relays, Donohue clocked a personal best of 17:01.34 in the women’s 5,000 meters, finishing third in her heat and 86th overall out of 170 competitors. The Charlotte, N.C. native’s time places her sixth in the App State all-time list for the event.
• BOONE — Inning by inning, App State’s offense kept producing runs. And pitcher Xander Hamilton kept putting up zeroes.
Playing their first Sun Belt Conference home game of the season, the Mountaineers led wire-to-wire in a 10-7 victory against Georgia State, which arrived in the High Country with a 3-0 league record.
App State (12-8, 3-1) scored in each of the first six innings, and Hamilton didn’t allow a run in five of those frames as the Mountaineers built a 9-2 lead heading to the seventh.
Pitching into the seventh inning for the first time this year, Hamilton improved to 4-1 by striking out nine batters and allowing five hits in a season-best 6.1 innings. He capped his 112-pitch night with a strikeout in the seventh before giving way to Skylar Brooks, and Jackson Steensma recorded the final six outs.
He took over with a 9-4 lead, two runners on and nobody out in the eighth. A double play and flyout limited the damage, and Golston Gillespie extended the lead to 10-4 when he hit his seventh homer of the season in the bottom of the eighth.
Alex Aguila (2-for-3, three RBIs, two walks), Austin St. Laurent (2-for-2, two RBIs, one walk) and Gillespie (2-for-3, three runs scored, two walks) had multi-hit games for the Mountaineers. The night began with a dedication of the C. Philip Byers Scoreboard, with Dr. Sheri Everts and others on hand to watch Byers throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
A walk, bunt single and walk loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning for Hayden Cross, who delivered a sac fly to center. The Mountaineers loaded the bases with one out in the second on consecutive walks and a hit batter before St. Laurent hit a two-run single up the middle. Xavier Moronta later scored on a throwing error to make it 4-0, and Gillespie scored on a two-out single from Aguila in the third.
Georgia State cut its deficit to 5-2 on an RBI single and a run-scoring wild pitch in the fourth, but App State answered with back-to-back doubles from Luke Drumheller and Cross in the bottom half of the frame.
Aguila hit a two-run single to score Gillespie and Hunter Wilder in the fifth, and Wilder had an RBI groundout in the sixth to bring home CJ Boyd, who had singled and advanced all the way to third on a two-base error.
Georgia State made some noise with a three-run ninth, helped by a two-out, two-run double that included some hard-luck miscommunication for Steensma, but he induced a groundout to end the game.
March 25
• LAFAYETTE, La. — App State softball ended its weekend series at No. 23 Louisiana with its first ranked win in program history, defeating the Ragin’ Cajuns, 5-3, after dropping the first game of the doubleheader, 4-0.
The Mountaineers (16-10, 1-3 SBC) are the second unranked team to defeat Louisiana (23-10, 5-1 SBC) this season. All of Louisiana’s losses before Saturday came against teams who were in the top 22 of the RPI rankings.
Taylor Thorp hit a three-run homer in the top of the first, and Mary Pierce Barnes hit a go-ahead two-run single in the top of the seventh in the historic win, as Sejal Neas improved her record in the circle to 6-2 and Delani Buckner earned a save in the final inning.
Barnes’ big hit down the stretch was the 150th of her career.
“We never give up; that’s what I love about this team,” head coach Shelly Hoerner said.
• ROCK HILL, S.C — The App State track and field team closed competition at the Adidas Winthrop Invitational on Saturday with 10 events wins and 28 top five finishes in addition to Friday’s seven event wins and 23 top five finishes.
In the men’s shot put, junior Chris Wainscott clinched gold with a toss of 17.46m (57’ 3.5”), which places him at third in the App State all-time list. Fellow junior Nathan Karl secured silver with a personal best toss of 16.67m (54’ 8.25”), which rounds out the top 10 in the program all-time list. Wainscott and Karl swapped spots in the men’s discus, as Karl finished first with a toss of 48.57m (159’ 4”) with Wainscott and freshman Jeremiah Burch Jr. taking second (48.34m (158’ 7”), PR) and third (44.66m (146’ 6”), PR), respectively.
The Mountaineers also took the top three spots in the women’s 400 meters and men’s 1,500 meters. Graduate student Hunter Robinson took first (56.04) and seniors Jelonnie Smith and Mariah Atwater took second (57.08) and third (57.51), respectively in the women’s 400 meters. In the men’s 1,500 meters, freshman Layne Hoyes clocked a personal best of 3:59.82 to clinch first and was closely followed by sophomore Rylan Haskett (4:00.10) and graduate student Jonah Bird (4:03.38, PR).
Senior Taylor Smith and freshmen Harrison Robinson and Addison Ollendick-Smith clinched gold in the women’s 100 meters (11.86), men’s 100-meter hurdles (14.69, PR), and women’s 800 meters (2:18.15, PR), respectively. In the men’s 400 meters, junior Cole Krehnbrink posted a personal best of 47.50 to finish first and take sixth in the all-time list, while freshman Jayvion Johnson stopped the clock at 49.39 for a personal best and fourth-place finish.
The women’s 4x100-meter relay team of Taylor Smith, Hunter Robinson, Jelonnie Smith, and Atwater clocked a time of 45.83 to place first. In the women’s 4x400-meter relay team, Jelonnie Smith, senior Jada Branch, Hunter Robinson, and Atwater stopped the clock at 3:46.61 to garner gold. The men’s 4x400-meter relay team also placed first, as freshman Christian Gore, junior Jabari Dalton, freshman Brennin Beechum, and Krehnbrink stopped the clock at 3:16.27.
• BOONE — App State fell 10-4 to Georgia State on Saturday as the Panthers evened the weekend series to set up a rubber match for Sunday’s finale at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium.
The Mountaineers (12-9, 3-2 Sun Belt) scored in the first, second, eighth and ninth innings, but Georgia State’s bats were too hot in the middle innings for App State’s late comeback attempt.
On a gorgeous Boone afternoon in front of a standing-room-only crowd, Luke Drumheller led the Mountaineers’ offense with a 2-for-4 day at the plate, a run scored and a run driven in. App State also got RBI hits from Hayden Cross, Alex Aguila and Andrew Terrell.
Georgia State (13-10, 4-1 Sun Belt) scored in every inning but the first and ninth and benefited from a pair of Jesse Donohoe home runs and a Max Ryerson round-tripper. Starting pitcher Ryan Watson threw 126 pitches over 8.2 innings to earn the win.
App State starter Bradley Wilson struck out six in 3.1 innings, while the final three relievers (Dante Chirico, Zach Lewis and Ryan Sleeper) allowed just two runs over the final 3.2 frames.
• TROY, Ala. – Helena Jansen and the App State tennis team were not going to go down without a fight. And as it turned out, they didn’t go down at all.
The Mountaineers (6-5, 3-1 Sun Belt) came from behind to tie their road match at Troy (8-5, 1-3 Sun Belt) three times before Jansen overcame a first-set loss in her No. 1 singles match against the Trojans’ Kristina Kukaras to send App State to a thrilling 4-3 victory at the Lunsford Tennis Complex.
“First of all, I just want to give credit to Troy,” said App State head coach Ashleigh Antal, whose squad has already matched its league win total from last year. “They are an incredibly tough team, and playing them on the road is one of the toughest matches on our schedule. I’m so proud of the way we competed today, and the way we trusted the process through rough patches in the match. This was a really complete road win for us and definitely one we’ll remember. This is a huge confidence booster for us going into the rest of the season.”
Troy started the day by winning the doubles point and giving the Mountaineers their first dose of adversity to overcome.
With all six singles courts in action, the first to finish was App State’s Erika Dodridge with an easy 6-0, 6-1 win over Troy’s Olivia Elliott at No. 5 to tie the team score at 1-1.
Troy regained a 2-1 lead at court four with Maria Guirguis’ 6-3, 6-4 win over Virginia Poggi before Savannah Dada-Mascoll drew the teams even again with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Hagar Amin at No. 2. It was Dada-Mascoll’s eighth win in nine singles finishes this season, with her only defeat coming to a top-20 ranked Anika Yarlagadda of top-ranked UNC.
A Trojan win on court six (Franziska Ahrend’s 6-4, 6-1 win over Ellie Murphy) pulled the Trojans within one singles match of a team victory, but the Mountaineers had a pair of seniors still battling it out on courts one and three.
Maggie Pate earned a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6 win over Valeriia Avdeeva on court three to make it 3-3 overall with just court one left in play.
Jansen had dropped her first set to Kukaras 6-1 before bouncing back with a 6-3 win in the second to set up the thrilling finale. With all eyes on the final two competitors, Jansen broke serve multiple times in route to a 6-2 triumph and an exuberant celebration by the visiting Mountaineers on court one.
• WILMINGTON, N.C. – App State Men’s Golf will compete Sunday and Monday in the 54-hole Seahawk Intercollegiate.
UNCW and the Country Club of Landfall will host the event on the prestigious Dye Course. The Mountaineers’ lineup will feature Addison Beam, Cole Bergheim, Colin Browning, Herman Huus and Sverrir Haraldsson.
The tournament begins with 36 holes on Sunday with an 8:45 a.m. shotgun start and concludes on Monday with the final 18 holes. The course plays to a par of 72 and measures 7,031 yards.
The 2023 field includes 17 programs and 92 golfers. Among the top-ranked programs in the field are No. 28 TCU, No. 51 Clemson, No. 71 UNCW, No. 76 Davidson, No. 80 Wright State and No. 93 Toledo.
March 26
• BOONE — With App State trailing by eight runs in the second inning, veteran Luke Drumheller marched up and down the home dugout telling his teammates that the Mountaineers were going to find a way to win.
They improbably won the game. And they won another Sun Belt Conference series.
Hayden Cross’ one-out, bases-loaded grounder under the glove of Georgia State’s first baseman with a drawn-in infield in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted App State to a 15-14 victory on Sunday afternoon at Smith Stadium. After taking two of three road games against Marshall to open league play, the Mountaineers (13-9, 4-2) also won two of three from the Panthers, who entered Boone with a 3-0 league record.
Georgia State led 8-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, but the bit-by-bit comeback began on the first of two two-run homers in the game from Golston Gillespie, who finished 3-for-3 with six RBIs and four runs scored. The switch-hitter also homered from the left side in the fifth inning, and his two-run single from the right side in the sixth inning gave the Mountaineers a 12-11 edge.
Cross broke a 12-12 tie with a homer to left on the first pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Alex Aguila’s sac fly increased the lead, but Georgia State erased a 14-12 deficit on Max Ryerson’s one-out, two-run homer in the top of the ninth.
After winning pitcher Jackson Steensma induced an inning-ending groundout with runners at the corners, Andrew Terrell opened the bottom of the ninth with a single and moved to third on Xavier Moronta’s single. Georgia State (13-11, 4-2) employed five infielders before a groundout to a traditional left fielder manning third left two runners in scoring position, and the Panthers intentionally walked Drumheller to bring up Cross.
When his ground ball found its way into right field, the Mountaineers bolted out of the dugout on the third-base side and mobbed him near second base.
App State recorded its biggest comeback in a victory — league game or otherwise — since joining the Sun Belt before the 2015 season. It hadn’t erased an eight-run deficit in a win since April 14, 2009, when ETSU led 10-2 and 12-4 before App State scored the final 11 runs in a 15-12 home victory.
In addition to Gillespie increasing his season total to nine homers, including eight in the last 11 games, the Mountaineers got multi-hit games from Terrell (who had a huge homer of his own while going 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs), Austin St. Laurent and Hunter Wilder as every starter posted at least one hit.
Grey LaSpaluto’s effort on the mound helped give App State an opportunity to rally, as he allowed one run over four innings of relief. He entered with two away in the third inning, with App State trailing 10-3, before pitching scoreless fourth and fifth innings. The Panthers hit a solo homer in the sixth for an 11-8 advantage, but Terrell started the go-ahead, four-run bottom half of that sixth with a solo homer.
Moronta (hit by pitch), St. Laurent (single) and Cross (hit by pitch with one away) reached ahead of CJ Boyd, who delivered an RBI groundout before Gillespie gave App State its first lead of the day.
LaSpaluto and Skylar Brooks combined for a scoreless seventh, and Georgia State tied the game with an RBI groundout in the eighth. A popout with two runners on prevented the Panthers from reclaiming the lead, setting up a dramatic finish in which Cross came through during each of App State’s last two at-bats.
• ATLANTA, Ga. – App State Tennis won its second straight match and fourth in five Sun Belt tries with a 4-0 sweep of Georgia State on Sunday.
After securing the doubles point early and benefiting from a Panther default on court six, App State only needed two singles wins to clinch another conference victory.
Savannah Dada-Mascoll and Maggie Pate were up to the task.
Dada-Mascoll won 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 against Michelle Ncube on court two, while Pate secured a 6-3, 6-3 straight-set victory over Maria Paredes on court three. On court one, Helena Jansen was up 7-5, 6-5 when the match was clinched.
It was a perfect 2-0 weekend on the road for the Mountaineers, who also defeated Troy 4-3 in dramatic fashion Saturday.
App State’s 4-1 Sun Belt record is its best start through five conference matches since the 2019 season when it won the Sun Belt regular-season title.
