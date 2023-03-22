The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of March 14 to March 20
•
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hosting the Bash at the Beach tournament at the Surf Golf and Beach Club, App State Men's Golf finished third Tuesday in the 18-team event.
Lukas Jönsson placed eighth individually with a 3-under total for the 54-hole event (71-66-73—210), while Addison Beam (67-72-72—211) and Herman Huus (74-70-67—211 for App State's second unit of five) also recorded top-10 finishes. They tied for ninth with 2-under totals.
Helped by a second-round 66, Sverrir Haraldsson netted a top-15 finish by tying for 14th (75-66-73—214), and Colin Browning tied for the official team lineup's best final round with a 1-over 72.
Oral Roberts, the 36-hole team leader, finished with a 9-under total of 281-281-281—843 to beat runner-up UConn by six strokes. App State, which reached a 5-under team total early in Tuesday's play, posted a 4-over total (285-281-290—856) to finish three strokes ahead of fourth-place Long Island U.
Utah Valley's Caden Weber was the individual medalist with an 8-under total (66-70-69—205). He finished one stroke clear of Long Island's Marcelo Mexsen and UConn's Jared Nelson.
Hot starts by Browning (3 under through his first 11 holes thanks to four birdies in that opening stretch) and Beam (birdies on the first two holes) contributed to the Mountaineers' early surge.
Huus' 67 on Tuesday tied for the second-lowest final round in the 108-player field. He completed the event with two straight below-par rounds.
App State had 10 players competing in North Myrtle Beach, with a second five making up a "B" team for the Mountaineers. In the second unit, in addition to Huus' strong showing, Aidan Browning's eagle on the par-5 17th hole contributed to a final-round 72.
Redshirt freshmen Ben Locker and James Gradisek made their competitive debuts Monday. Locker had seven birdies and an eagle on the day before shooting a 76 on Tuesday.
ROUND 2 RECAP
A solid effort in Monday's afternoon round helped App State enter the final round in second place, just four shots behind first-place Oral Roberts.
Jönsson and Haraldsson both had second-round 66s, and Beam carded a 72.
Jönsson's 5-under round, which included a pair of eagles and three birdies, put him in a tie for second place, one shot off the lead after 36 holes.
Haraldsson, who shot a final-round 63 during the 2022 Bash at the Beach event, was 7 under through his first 13 holes of Round 2. He had a birdie and eagle in his first four holes and needed just 30 strokes to complete nine holes.
ROUND 1 RECAP
App State held the lead for part of Round 1, reaching 6 under as a team, before ending the first 18 holes in third place.
Beam's 4-under 67 left him in a tie for third place, one shot off the lead. Jönsson was also in the top 15 thanks to his 71.
•
HICKORY – Trey Tujetsch retired the first six batters he faced, and Jordan Fisher delivered the longest outing of his Mountaineer career, but the middle-innings belonged to the visitors in a 18-1 loss to West Virginia at L.P. Frans Stadium.
Tujetsch retired West Virginia three up, three down in the first two innings, finishing off each frame with a strikeout. Despite giving up four runs in the third inning, Tujetsch seldom surrendered hard contact, but West Virginia was able to make the most of their opportunities with bunt hits, stolen bases, and productive outs.
Tujetch gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits and struck out two in three innings of work. He slips to 0-3 on the season, but the Mountaineers offense has scored just one total run in his three starts.
App State took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Hayden Cross and Golston Gillespie each worked walks in the frame, and both moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Dylan Rogers then plated Cross on an RBI groundout to give the Mountaineers an early lead.
After jumping in front in the third inning, West Virginia continued to add on through the middle innings. JJ Wetherholt led the charge for West Virginia in the ballgame, going 5-for-6 with 6 RBIs in the ballgame.
Seth Whitley did not allow an earned run in the seventh inning, picking up a strikeout, while Fisher fired the final two innings, allowing just one earned run in his longest outing as a Mountaineer, after redshirting last season. Fisher retired the side in order in the eighth inning.
March 15
•
BOONE — Despite rallying from an early deficit to take the lead in the middle innings, App State was unable to hold the advantage, as West Virginia scored 14 unanswered runs, winning the series with a 18-5 victory in the finale at Smith Stadium.
After West Virginia scored four times in the top the first inning, App State rallied to take the lead just two innings later. In the second inning, Hayden Cross reached on an error to begin the frame, and advanced to second on a Braxton Church single. Two batters later Alex Aguila ripped a ground ball through the right side to score Cross and put App State on the board.
Church came through with another big hit for the Mountaineers an inning later. With the bases loaded and a run in, Church smashed a double to the gap in right-center, scoring Austin St. Laurent and Luke Drumheller to tie the score at 4-4. One batter later, CJ Boyd pushed the go-ahead run across with an RBI groundout.
West Virginia tied the score in the fourth and went ahead in the sixth, before pulling away with an eight-run ninth inning.
Caleb Cross impressed for the Mountaineers out of the bullpen. He entered with men on base and nobody out in the second inning and was able to induce a ground ball double-play to get out of the jam. Cross ultimately worked two scoreless innings in relief.
App State (8-7) will head to Marshall (8-6) Friday to begin Sun Belt Conference play. Friday and Saturday's games are scheduled for 7 p.m. with the finale on Sunday set for 1 p.m. All three contests will be broadcast on ESPN+.
March 17
•
TULSA, Okla. — The final day of a record-breaking season for App State Wrestling began with an uplifting NCAA Championships victory by Ethan Oakley, who started the season as a backup.
That was the bright spot during a difficult Day 1 at the BOK Center, as all five Mountaineer entries suffered two losses in the double-elimination event. App State actually had six wrestlers qualify to make the trip to Tulsa, but an illness forced two-time All-American Jon Jon Millner to withdraw early in the week.
Oakley, Caleb Smith, Tommy Askey, Will Formato and Will Miller represented the Mountaineers on Thursday, with Oakley, Askey and Miller all making their NCAA debut as first-year starters.
They were all key contributors to a team that won a SoCon regular-season championship, earned a national ranking of No. 20 with a 12-2 dual record and rolled to a decisive victory at the SoCon Championship tournament before traveling to Oklahoma.
In a pigtail match against North Dakota State's McGwire Midkiff to kick off Session 1, Oakley won 5-3 by taking a 2-1 lead on a takedown with 30 seconds left in the second period and increasing his lead to 5-2 on another takedown with 45 seconds left in the third period.
That victory earned Oakley a matchup against top-ranked Penn State star Roman Bravo-Young, who is unbeaten since the start of the 2019-20 season with national titles in 2021 and 2022. Oakley took the first shot in his 12-3 loss to Bravo-Young.
In Oakley's next match against 16th-ranked Joe Heilmann, who transferred from North Carolina to Rutgers, Oakley took a 4-3 lead on a takedown early in the third period. Heilmann regained the lead with a reversal and prevailed 7-4, ending a 21-win season for Oakley, who became the starter following a mid-January injury to Sean Carter.
Smith and Askey wrestled well in 3-2 losses to a pair of previous All-Americans in West Virginia's Killian Cardinale and Michigan's Will Lewan. A single takedown proved to be the difference in each match, despite Askey nearly scoring several times against his top-10 opponent.
Smith followed his opening-round match with a 7-2 loss to Northwestern's Michael DeAugustino, who finished fourth at last year's NCAA Championships. Smith was behind 3-2 as he desperately went for a takedown in the closing seconds, and DeAugustino turned that opening into back points for the final margin.
Smith capped a 26-7 season with matches in Tulsa against a 2021 All-American who has advanced to the quarterfinal round and a 2022 All-American.
Formato qualified for the NCAA Championships for the third time in a decorated career that concluded with 90 victories.
Askey won 30 matches in his first season as a starter, and Miller ended his first season as a starter with 24 victories.
•
SUGARLAND, Texas — Layla Meric tied for 14th place to lead the 13th-place App State Women's Golf team at the HCU Husky Invitational near Houston.
Meric's even-par 72 in the second round, which included two birdies and two bogeys, put her into a tie for ninth place entering the final round. She finished with a 12-over total of 77-72-79—228.
Ekaterina Prokhorova was App State's next-leading performer thanks to a team-best 78 in the final round. She was followed by Braelyn Pippin (76 in Round 2), Meghan Mitchell and Hannah Wang.
•
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – App State received a strong start from Xander Hamilton, and the offense carried them to the finish line, as they defeated Marshall, 12-4, at GoMart Ballpark to open conference play.
The Mountaineers (9-7, 1-0) gave Hamilton the lead before he even took the mound, and scored runs in each of the final five frames, highlighted by a seven-run ninth inning, to snap a six-game losing streak.
Hamilton (win, 3-1) finished the game with nine strikeouts, and allowed just one run on five hits in six innings of work.
Tied at 1-1 in the fifth inning, Andrew Terrell worked a one-out walk, and Xavier Moronta followed with an RBI double to score him, giving the Mountaineers a lead that they would not relinquish. The combination of Terrell and Moronta was big for App State throughout the night, finishing a combined 6-for-8 with three RBIs and four runs scored.
Leading 5-1 in the ninth inning, the Mountaineers poured it on at the plate. Alex Aguila led off the frame with a single, and Terrell followed with a double to the gap in right-center. Moronta then drove them both home with a two-run single to left to make it 7-1. After Luke Drumheller and Hayden Cross each plated runs with RBI singles, Golston Gillespie belted a three-run home run, his fourth of the season, to increase the lead to 12-1.
Skylar Brooks took over for Hamilton on the mound in the seventh, and went on to work two scoreless innings in relief. Brooks retired all six batters he faced, including three strikeouts. App State pitching finished the night with 13 strikeouts.
App State also tacked on a run each in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, highlighted by a CJ Boyd solo home run in his second game back from injury. App State finished with 15 hits in the ballgame, including six for extra bases.
March 18
•
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In a game that featured six lead changes, CJ Boyd's bases clearing double in the seventh inning proved to be the decisive blow, as App State outlasted Marshall, 9-8, to claim the series win at GoMart Ballpark.
Boyd finished the ballgame going 4-for-4, with 5 RBIs, after returning to the lineup earlier this week, after missing several weeks due to injury.
Marshall threatened to draw even in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Mountaineers rose to the occasion. With runners at the corners and one out, and a run in, the Herd attempted a safety squeeze, but App State tagged out the tying run at the plate. Then with two on, and two out, and a 2-0 count, the Mountaineers turned to freshman Jackson Steensma, who got a groundout to end the inning.
Steensma (save, 2) went on to work 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out three, to earn the save. Not only did Steensma escape trouble in the seventh inning, he stranded a runner in scoring position in the eighth, and escaped a bases loaded jam in the ninth to seal the victory.
App State (10-7, 2-0) proved their resilience throughout the ballgame. After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the Mountaineers drew even in the second on a Boyd solo home run.
After the Thundering Herd (8-8, 0-2) regained the lead in the third, Golston Gillespie delivered a two-run home run for the Mountaineers, to put them in front, 3-2. The home run was Gillespie's fifth of the season, and his fourth in the last six games.
With the score tied 3-3 in the fifth inning, Austin St. Laurent led the inning off with a double to the wall in left field, and three batters later Boyd plated St. Laurent with a double of his own.
Marshall re-gained the advantage not long after with a three-run home run from Owen Ayers in the bottom of the fifth inning.
App State battled back with a run in the sixth on an Andrew Terrell RBI single to make it a 6-5 Marshall advantage. Then in the seventh, the Mountaineers loaded the bases on walks to St. Laurent and Hayden Cross, sandwiched around a Luke Drumheller single. That set up Boyd who ripped a double into the left field corner for his third extra-base hit of the game to put the Mountaineers up 8-6.
• BOONE — App State softball played its first game at home against Marshall on Saturday, falling to the Thundering Herd, 8-0.
The squads snuck in a Saturday afternoon contest in the middle of a challenging weekend of weather but could not play an entire series.
Marshall, who has won 12 straight, started the game with a run in each of the first two innings. The Black and Gold responded with big hits in the bottom of the second, including a double by Ambry Lucas, her second of the season.
Kaylie Northrop and the App State defense had back-to-back perfect innings beginning in the third. Northrop pitched the first four and tallied four strikeouts. Delani Buckner and Sejal Neas each saw time in the circle during the final frames.
Taylor Thorp found success with her fifth double of the season in the later innings but Marshall would pull away in the sixth, forcing a run rule.
App State will be back in action with a pair of midweek games at home. The Mountaineers will host North Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and North Carolina A&T on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
•
All eyes were on the last two courts in play at the Deer Valley Racquet Club. Saturday's match came down to third sets at No. 5 and No. 6 singles, and it finished with James Madison escaping Boone with a 4-3 win over App State.
Matching up for the first time as Sun Belt Conference foes, App State fell to 5-5 (2-1 SBC) this season, while JMU improved to 7-5 (3-0 SBC).
The Dukes clinched the win and prevented the App State comeback at No. 6 singles. JMU's Hope Moulin went up 6-2, before App State's Ellie Murphy came back to win the second set 6-1. Moulin prevailed 6-0 in the third and deciding set.
Winning her first completed match of the year, Erika Dodridge battled to a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win at No. 5 singles. In the second set, she was up 5-3 with match point when a couple of out-of-bounds calls didn't go her way and forced a third set.
The day started with JMU going up 2-0 by winning the doubles point with victories at courts two and three before Kylie Moulin handed Helena Jansen a 6-4, 6-2 defeat at No. 1 singles.
App State got back-to-back three-set singles victories from Maggie Pate at No. 3 (6-3, 1-6, 7-6) and Savannah Dada-Mascoll at No. 2 (4-6, 6-3, 6-3) to tie the match at 2-2. Dada-Mascoll, a freshman from Yorkshire, England, improved her team-best season singles record to 7-1.
JMU gained its third team point when the Dukes' Daniela Voloh won 6-3, 6-4 over Virginia Poggi at No. 4 singles.
March 19
• CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Having already secured their first Sun Belt series win of the season, the Mountaineers were unable to complete the three-game sweep on Sunday, falling to Marshall, 7-5, in the finale at GoMart Ballpark.
App State (10-8, 2-1) came back after trailing 4-0 in the ballgame. The Mountaineers didn't get their first hit until the fifth inning, but they were able to get on the board in that frame as CJ Boyd continued his outstanding weekend with a single to lead off the frame.
After a double from Golston Gillespie, Dylan Rogers plated App State's first run of the contest with an RBI single. With runners at the corners, Rogers stole second, and Gillespie scored on the play as the throw down to second base got into center field, making it 4-2.
Marshall added another run to the board in the bottom of the fifth with a single up the middle to make it 5-2. In the sixth the Mountaineers catcher, Hayden Cross, singled home Austin St. Laurent pull App State back within three
St. Laurent then pushed across a run in the seventh inning, lifting a sacrifice fly to center to score Alex Aguila who led off the frame with a walk.
The Herd added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, but the Mountaineers would not go quietly in the ninth. Cross blasted his first home run of the season to right field, to pull the Mountaineers to 7-5, but App State could muster no further offense in the inning.
•
HILTON HEAD ISLAND S.C. — Layla Meric led the 16th-place App State women's golf team at the Low Country Intercollegiate, which was shortened to 36 holes because of inclement weather that wiped out Round 2 at Moss Creek.
Meric tied for 52nd at 82-82‑164. She was followed by Ekaterina Prokhorova, Braelyn Pippin, Meghan Mitchell and Jacquelyn Taylor.
Pippin's final-round 80, which included a 3-over 39 on her first nine, was the best round of the event from the Mountaineers.
With tough conditions, Quinnipiac won the 19-team event with a 43-over team total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.