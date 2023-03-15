The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of March 7 to March 13
March 7
The NCAA Championships selection show on Wednesday revealed the seeds and first-round opponents for App State Wrestling’s five national qualifiers, highlighted by top-10 seeds for Caleb Smith and Jon Jon Millner.
Smith is seeded No. 5 in his 33-wrestler bracket at 125 pounds. Millner, a two-time All-American, is seeded No. 9 at 149 pounds.
Tommy Askey is seeded No. 24 at 157 pounds, at-large qualifier Will Formato is No. 27 at 165 pounds, and Will Miller is No. 32 at 174 pounds.
Ethan Oakley will travel to Tulsa, Okla., as an alternate at 133 pounds. If any wrestlers aren’t able to compete due to injuries or failing to make weight, Oakley would compete in Tulsa.
The NCAA Championships run from March 16-18 (Thursday-Saturday) at the BOK Center. The top eight finishers in each weight class earn All-America recognition.
Below are the first-round matchups, which are subject to change if any wrestlers drop out.
• 125: #5 Caleb Smith vs. #28 Killian Cardenale (West Virginia)
• 149: #9 Jon Jon Millner vs. #24 Victor Voinovich (Oklahoma State)
• 157: #24 Tommy Askey vs. #9 Will Lewan (Michigan)
• 165: #27 Will Formato vs. #6 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa)
- — 174: #32 Will Miller vs. #33 John Worthing (Clarion)
- Pigtail match for opportunity to face #1 Carter Starocci (Penn State)
Smith (26-5) and Askey (30-11) both enter the NCAAs with 14-match winning streaks. Another SoCon champion, Millner is 121-24 in his career and 29-3 this season with his only losses coming in close matches to wrestlers seeded No. 3, No. 4 and No. 7 in their NCAA bracket.
Formato has a career record of 90-35, including a 28-7 mark this season, and Miller is 24-10 this season with an 18-5 mark since he took the mat before a win against returning All-American Clay Lautt from North Carolina.
Last year, Smith made his NCAA debut as a No. 25 seed that upset No. 8 seed Patrick McKee of Minnesota. Now, he’ll arrive as a single-digit seed with a talented first-round opponent — Cardenale is a four-time national qualifier who was an All-American in 2021 and a Round of 12 finisher in 2022.
Voinovich is 15-11 this season, and Lewan’s 21-6 record includes a win by decision against Askey in Las Vegas. Formato beat Kennedy (19-3) in overtime during the 2022 season at the Southern Scuffle, and Worthing has a 19-9 record this season.
March 9
BOONE — With C. Philip Byers and Challenge Foundation Properties serving as the title sponsor, App State’s annual Yosef Club Golf Classic is scheduled for Friday, May 19, at Jefferson Landing Club in Jefferson, N.C.
Additional sponsorship opportunities are available for the event, which provides scholarship support to App State student-athletes.
Byers is the President and CEO of Challenge Foundation Properties. App State Athletics is grateful he and CFP are again the title sponsors of this year’s event.
eff and Liz Mick will be providing breakfast and the pro shop prizes. The Micks have been providing these donations for many years, and App State Athletics thanks them for their support of the Yosef Club Golf Classic.
After breakfast and check-in, play will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be available to all golfers. If there are two flights, the second flight would begin at approximately 1:30 p.m., with light hors d’oeuvres available at the conclusion of that flight. Team and proxy prizes will also be announced at the conclusion of the day.
You can register by clicking HERE.
The cost is $900 per four-person team or $250 for individuals.
The Yosef Club Golf Classic is offering tee sponsorships with a logo for $250, pin flag sponsorships with a logo for $350 and “Gold” table sponsorships (with detailed info at a table on the course) for $400. With a pin flag sponsorship, flags can be taken home after the event or delivered the following week.
Exclusive silent auction items will also be available. There will be multiple games at select holes as well as mulligans available for purchase
For more information on the event or sponsorships, contact Doug Banks at (828) 262-2501 or banksdr1@appstate.edu.
Built by Larry Nelson in 1991, Jefferson Landing consistently ranks among the Carolinas’ best courses. It is located on 170 acres of beautiful rolling hills with seven points and direct access to water on 15 holes. From the longest tees, it offers 7,114 yards of golf with a par-72 layout.
March 10
• BOONE —
App State’s Tommy Askey was named the SoCon Wrestler of the Month for February.
En route to an unbeaten SoCon season, Askey went 4-0 in SoCon duals at 157 pounds last month with four bonus-point wins (three major decisions and one tech fall). He outscored opponents from second-place Campbell, third-place Chattanooga, Presbyterian and Davidson by a combined score of 57-14 with no takedowns allowed (all 14 points came on escapes).
A victory in the SoCon final means Askey (30-11) will take a 14-match winning streak to the NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Okla. During the last 10 matches of that streak, he hasn’t allowed a takedown while outscoring his opponents 136-39 (counting the score at the time of his pin against Duke).
• BOONE —
After trailing by as much as eight runs in the middle innings, App State put the winning run on base in the ninth, but ultimately was unable to deliver the final blow, as the Mountaineers fell to Campbell, 16-15, Friday at Smith Stadium.
Trailing by five runs heading to the bottom of the ninth inning, App State sent nine men to the plate in the frame, plating four runs. The scoring was highlighted RBI singles from Hayden Cross and Austin St. Laurent, with Dylan Rogers coming through with a two-run single to pull App State to within a run. After a walk to Hunter Wilder put the winning run on base, Alex Reed worked the count full before swinging and missing at the payoff pitch to end the ballgame.
The Mountaineers (8-4) and 24th ranked Camels (11-2) combined for 36 hits and eight home runs on the day.
App State held a pair of early leads, going ahead 2-0 in the first inning, and 4-2 in the third inning, before tying the ballgame at five runs apiece in the fifth.
Campbell batted around in the sixth inning, scoring six runs, on a pair of two-run home runs to go in front, 11-5.
Trailing 13-5 in the seventh inning, the Mountaineers scored three runs to begin their comeback, on a three-run home run from Rogers, his third of the season.
After Campbell answered with two runs in the eighth, the Mountaineers responded with a three-run eighth, highlighted by a Golston Gillespie two-run home run, his second home run of the year, over the wall in right field to make it 15-11.
St. Laurent led the offense with a career-high five hits and five RBIs, including a third inning homer which made it 4-2 App State. Luke Drumheller also enjoyed a four-hit game for App State, while Cross and Rogers also tallied three hits apiece.
Jake Beaty turned in a scoreless ninth for the Mountaineers out of the bullpen, and has not allowed an earned run through the first five outings of his career.
MURFREESBORO, TN – App State softball split its opening day at the MTSU Invitational, defeating Southern Illinois 5-2 before falling to Middle Tennessee, 0-10.
Game 1 Recap (App State 5, Southern Illinois 2)
The Mountaineers snapped Southern Illinois’ 10-game winning streak, thanks to a five-run second inning and a consistent defense through the final six.
Delani Buckner allowed her only earned run of the game in the top of the first, when the Salukis’ Elizabeth Warwick hit a two-run homer to open the game. Buckner and the App State defense would allow no runs and only three more hits for the rest of the contest.
In the bottom of the second, the Mountaineers responded with a show on the offensive side of the ball. McKenzie McCullen, Addie Wray and Abby Cunningham were all walked to start the action. Mary Pierce Barnes made the game-tying single to bring in Wray and McCullen, forcing Southern Illinois to change pitchers with two on and one out.
Kayt Houston immediately doubled to bring in Wray and Cunningham, giving the Mountaineers a 4-2 lead. Houston is sixth in the Sun Belt in hits with 26. On the next at-bat, Sidney Martin singled to first base as Houston ran home.
Five innings later, the score did not change after defensive adjustments were made by both squads, leading to App State’s third consecutive victory.
Game 2 Recap (App State 0, Middle Tennessee 10)
The Blue Raiders earned a no-hitter against the Black and Gold during the final game of the night.
Three pitchers saw time during MTSU’s hot streak: Kaylie Northrop, Kapri Toone and Alannah Hopkins. Hopkins pitched the last two innings, striking out two Blue Raiders and allowing only two hits in her third appearance as a freshman.
Riley Becker, Katelynn Crowe and Makena Fidler all made their first appearances of the season.
March 11
BOONE — App State Tennis started its conference season with a bang by sweeping Arkansas State 4-0 in Saturday’s Sun Belt opener at the Deer Valley Racquet Club.
“I thought we went out with great energy today, and we really trusted the process,” head coach Ashleigh Antal said. “I felt good coming off a big week of practice. Everybody went out there and did their job, and there was nothing else we could ask for.”
Playing at home for the first time in almost two months, the Mountaineers wasted no time gaining a 1-0 advantage in the team score by winning the doubles point. After Savannah Dada-Mascoll and Ellie Murphy stormed to a 6-0 victory at No. 1, Virginia Poggi and Brooke Gruber clinched the point with a 6-2 win at No. 3.
It was more of the same in singles, where Maggie Pate claimed a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 3, followed by Helena Jansen’s 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 1. The final point came from freshman Dada-Mascoll, who improved her season singles record to 5-1 with a 6-1, 7-5 victory on court two.
App State will host ULM on Sunday at 10 a.m., for another indoor match at Deer Valley.
“Our girls went out there and did their job, and that’s going to give us a lot of confidence moving into tomorrow,” Antal said. “We were disciplined, we had good energy, and we did what we went out to do.”
• BOONE —
Golston Gillespie blasted a three-run home run to give the Mountaineers the lead in the first inning, but 24th ranked Campbell was able to pull away in the middle innings and take the series with a 12-6 win on Saturday at Smith Stadium. The series finale on Sunday has been canceled due to inclement weather.
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Hayden Cross began a two-out rally with a walk. Austin St. Laurent then reached on an error, setting the stage for Gillespie, who belted his second long ball of the series to put App State (8-5) ahead, 3-2.
Campbell (12-2) responded with three runs in the second inning, and pulled away with a grand slam in the fifth. The Camels also three more runs in the seventh.
The Mountaineers finished the ballgame strong, with impressive bullpen work from Skylar Brooks and Jackson Steensma. Brooks fired two scoreless innings, retiring all five batters he faced. Steensma followed with a scoreless ninth, picking up a strikeout. He has not allowed a run through six outings this season.
After adding a run in the seventh on a sac fly from pinch hitter Braxton Church, App State plated two more runs in the ninth inning. Vasili Kaloudis led off with a pinch-hit double into the right field corner and he scored two batters later on an RBI groundout from Andrew Terrell. Later in the inning, Xavier Moronta singled to right and Luke Drumheller walked, leading to an RBI double from Cross.
Moronta led the Mountaineers with three hits on the afternoon, raising his average to .370 on the season.
MURFREESBORO, TN – App State softball improved its MTSU Inivitational record to 2-1 on Saturday with a 10-0 performance against Green Bay.
The Mountaineers brought home 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning, their most in a frame since April 16, 2015, in a 20-3 victory over Radford. Those 10 runs against the Phoenix would be the only scores put up by either team throughout the game.
The last time App State scored 10 runs in a game was on April 12, 2022 in a win over N.C. Central.
Sejal Neas improved her record to 4-1 as her team earned its fourth shutout of the season. Neas struck out four batters and allowed only two hits as Kylie LaRousa held things down from the catcher slot.
After the Black and Gold forced a three-up, three-down top of the first, the squad came to the plate with aggression, tallying seven hits in the bottom of the inning. Kayt Houston was walked to start the inning, and Taylor Thorp singled to right-center to bring in Houston for the first of 10 runs. Thorp has batted in 11 runs this season, the second-most on the team.
Moments later, Addie Wray punched a two-run single, followed by a ground-rule double from LaRousa as McKenzie McCullen, Thorp and Kaley Coltrain reached home to make the score 5-0.
After an RBI from Barnes, the Black and Gold returned to the top of its lineup, leading to RBI singles by Houston, Sidney Martin, McCullen and Wray. The Mountaineers posted 15 at-bats in the first inning. Wray batted in three total runs through her two at-bats to lead the team.
The score differential allowed several non-starters to earn reps on both sides of the ball, as 17 Mountaineers saw the field.
March 12
• BOONE —
App State Tennis swept ULM 4-0 on Sunday to post back-to-back victories on the first weekend of Sun Belt Conference play.
It’s the first time the Mountaineers have ever swept back-to-back Sun Belt opponents. They defeated Arkansas State 4-0 on Saturday.
“We’re happy with two sweeps on the weekend,” head coach Ashleigh Antal said. “JMU is going to be tough. We have a lot of work to do, we just have to trust the process and keep moving forward.”
App State (5-4) won the doubles point for the third straight match to start Sunday’s competition. Helena Jansen and Maggie Pate won 6-2 on court two before Virginia Poggi and Brooke Gruber clinched the point with a 6-3 win on court three. On court one, Ellie Murphy and Savannah Dada-Mascoll were up 5-2 when the point was clinched.
The Mountaineers made quick work of ULM (2-11) in singles. First to finish was Dada-Mascoll with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2, followed by Jansen with a 6-2, 7-5 win at No. 1 and then Poggi with a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 4.
Erika Dodridge, playing in her first match of the year, was up a set (6-1) at No. 5 when the final point was clinched.
MURFREESBORO, TN – App State softball finished 4-1 at the MTSU Invitational after a pair of Sunday wins against Green Bay, 11-6, and Western Illinois, 3-0.
The Mountaineers have earned a run in the first inning in nine of their last 14 contests, going 9-0 this season when they score in the opening frame. The squad achieved this in both of its victories on Sunday.
Game 1 Recap (App State 11, Green Bay 6)
All nine starters posted a hit in the Mountaineers’ first win of the day, totaling 12 in the team’s second straight double-digit game in the runs column.
App State scored a combined 21 runs in its two games against Green Bay, marking the most over a two-game stretch since April 12, 2022, when the squad overtook N.C. Central in both games of a doubleheader.
The Mountaineers started the contest by going up 5-0 in the first two innings. Taylor Thorp started the powerful offensive output by bringing in Kayt Houston with an RBI single for the second consecutive game as the team’s first run.
Houston singled to bring in Abby Cunningham and Ambry Lucas to open the top of the second, and ran home herself moments later along with Mary Pierce Barnes, thanks to a sac fly from Sidney Martin.
The Phoenix made a statement in the bottom of the fourth when Samantha Saloun hit a grand slam to cut the lead to one.
At the top of the fifth, McKenzie McCullen inched her team ahead with an RBI single that brought in Thorp, who had just doubled. App State led, 6-4, at the end of the fifth.
In the sixth inning, the Mountaineers struck gold at the plate, bringing in five runs to stamp the lead at seven. Barnes doubled down the left-field line after a single by Cunningham to get things started. Moments later, Martin punched a two-run double, and was brought in herself by way of a Thorp single on the next at-bat. LaRousa finished the strong inning with an RBI single as Thorp ran home.
Green Bay picked up a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as App State improved its record to 3-1 for the weekend.
Sejal Neas earned her fifth win of the year after relieving Delani Buckner in the fourth inning. Neas saw 18 batters and allowed only one earned run.
Game 2 Recap (App State 3, Western Illinois 0)
LaRousa batted in all three runs as the Mountaineers picked up their fifth shutout of the season. Kaylie Northrop pitched all seven and struck out six batters.
App State did not allow a hit by the Leathernecks in the last five innings to hold its three-run lead that was gained in the top of the third.
LaRousa singled to the left side to bring in Thorp and Martin in the top of the first. She followed that with a double to right-field in the third to bring in McCullen in what would be the only runs scored by either team.
Northrop pitched her second shutout of the season as her team won its third straight game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.