The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Feb. 22 to Feb. 28
Feb. 22
• BOONE — The App State women’s basketball team fell to James Madison, 78-62, on Wednesday.
Three Mountaineers scored double figures, led by redshirt senior Janay Sanders with 14 points. Sophomore Emily Carver netted 12 points and freshman Chaé Harris netted 11 points. Harris also pulled down a team-high six rebounds, while Sanders and sophomore Mariah Frazier pulled down five each. Junior Faith Alston dished out a team-high five assists.
The Mountaineers (9-19, 5-12 SBC) shot 73.3 percent from the line and came within one 3-point bucket of their program record of 215 made 3-pointers in a season, which was set during the 2018-19 campaign. App State tallied 26 points off the bench and 30 points in the paint.
Carver put App State on the board with a layup and the free throw to follow for a 3-0 lead over James Madison (23-6,13-4 SBC). Carver contributed eight points for the Mountaineers over the course of the period. In addition to Carver’s eight points, redshirt junior A’Lea Gilbert, Sanders, Frazier, and senior Taylor Lewis combined for 12 points to give App State a 20-19 edge to close the quarter.
Opening up the second quarter, Alston landed a jumper to put App State up 22-19. The Mountaineers went on a 6-0 scoring run as Sanders, Alston, and Frazier made it to the hoop for layups that extended the Mountaineers’ lead to 28-20. A back-to-back trey and jumper combo from Harris kept App State ahead, 33-23. JMU went on a 7-0 run to cut App State’s lead to three at the close of the half (33-30). App State held JMU to 11 points in the period.
A jumper from Sanders extended App State’s lead to 35-32 in the third quarter. JMU fought back, edging past the Mountaineers for a 37-35 lead. A trey from Carver brought App State within one, 39-38. Jumpers from Lewis and Harris gave the Mountaineers a 42-41 edge, but JMU tied things up at 42 all with a free throw. A pair of free throws from sophomore Zada Porter brought App State back within one (45-44) and a trey from Harris put App State ahead, 47-45. Freshman Alexis Black kept App State ahead 49-47 with a jump after a pair of JMU free throws tied the score again at 47 all. A pair of Sanders free throws gave App State a 51-49 edge after the Dukes met the Mountaineers at 49 all. JMU took a 53-51 lead to close the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Dukes jumped ahead 58-51. Back-to-back layups from Alston brought the Black and Gold within three (58-55). The Mountaineers faced a scoring drought, but Carver, Sanders, Harris, and Porter combined for an additional seven points to Alston’s four. It wasn’t enough, as JMU clinched the win, 78-62.
• ATLANTA, Ga. — App State men’s basketball dominated from start to finish against Georgia State on Wednesday, completing the season sweep and stomping the Panthers, 78-52.
The Mountaineers posted their largest road win since Jan. 31, 2005, when App State took care of Longwood, 89-59.
App State shot the lights out, making 14 of its 21 3-point attempts, the team’s best shooting performance from downtown since Feb. 11, 2011, when App State made nine of its 13 threes in a win over High Point. Christopher Mantis and CJ Huntley combined for 10 of those 14 on Thursday.
The Black & Gold assisted 20 shots, the most of any contest against a Sun Belt opponent this season. Xavion Brown had six of those to go along with his nine points and six rebounds.
Mantis led the team in scoring with 22 points on 8-11 shooting, followed by Donovan Gregory with 16, Huntley with 14 and Terence Harcum with 11.
Huntley was the star of the first 10 minutes, making four consecutive 3-pointers as his team jumped out to a 22-10 lead at the 12-minute mark of the first half.
The Mountaineers stayed aggressive, posting a halftime score of 42-25. Gregory assisted four shots in the first half, totaling 300 in his career, which is good for 10th all-time at App State.
App State kept its foot on the gas in the final period, out-scoring the Panthers, 36-27. Mantis and Gregory combined for 23 points in the second half.
Defensively, the Mountaineers held Georgia State’s leading scorer, Dwon Odom, to a 25% night. The visiting team held the Panthers to 36.8% from the floor and 23.5% from deep. App State ranks 18th in the nation in field goal percentage defense and leads the Sun Belt.
Justin Abson blocked two shots, increasing his season total to 66. The all-time record at App State for blocks in a season is 75, set by Jeremy Clayton during the 2007-08 season. Ricky Nedd (1992-93) sits in second place with 67, one ahead of Abson.
Feb. 23
• BOONE — Five wrestlers from App State have top-33 national rankings within their weight classes in the Division I Coaches Rankings that were released Thursday.
- Caleb Smith, No. 13 at 125 pounds
- Ethan Oakley, No. 24 at 133 pounds
- Jon Jon Millner, No. 9 at 149 pounds
- Tommy Askey, No. 26 at 157 pounds
- Will Formato, No. 26 at 165 pounds
The rankings are relevant when determining at-large berths within the 33-wrestler brackets for each weight class at the NCAA Championships, which will be held March 16-18 in Tulsa, Okla.
Each champion in the 10 weight classes at the SoCon Championships on March 4 in Boone will qualify automatically for the NCAAs. According to the NCAA pre-allocations announced Thursday, only the SoCon’s second-place finishers at 133 pounds and 174 pounds have also been pre-allocated to qualify automatically.
The SoCon has three ranked wrestlers at 133 pounds, including App State’s Ethan Oakley after his unbeaten run in SoCon duals, but at least one of those three wrestlers won’t earn an automatic berth during the SoCon Championships and will have to hope for an at-large berth.
At 174 pounds, App State’s Will Miller isn’t included in this set of NCAA Coaches’ Rankings despite possessing a top-25 RPI and having been ranked by coaches earlier in a 22-9 regular season that included a 7-1 record in SoCon duals. He had the second-best SoCon record behind Chattanooga’s Rocky Jordan, who is ranked No. 12 at 174, and that weight class will get two automatic berths.
At 165 pounds, the SoCon has two wrestlers in the top 33 of the Coaches’ Rankings in App State’s Will Formato and Gardner-Webb’s RJ Mosley, a pair of multi-time NCAA qualifiers who have had several close head-to-head matchups. Only the SoCon champion at 165 will earn an automatic berth, with at least one of them hoping for one of the five at-large berths available at 165.
The league pre-allocations were determined by using a sliding scale of the three standards while never going below the base of .700 winning percentage, top 30 coaches’ ranking and top 30 RPI ranking until reaching the maximum of 29 wrestlers per weight class. For each wrestler that reached the threshold in at least two of the three categories, his conference tournament was awarded a qualifying spot in that weight class.
App State wrestlers with RPI rankings are Smith (No. 14), Millner (No. 14), Askey (No. 23), Formato (No. 24) and Miller (No. 25).
The SoCon went from four pre-allocations for second-place tournament finishers in 2021 to three pre-allocations in 2022 and now only two pre-allocations in 2023. The number of at-large spots available nationwide has gone from 47 in 2021 to 64 in 2022 and now just 46 in 2023.
There are seven Division I wrestling leagues, and the Big Ten, for instance, will get 10 automatic qualifiers in one weight class (157) and nine automatic qualifiers in seven other weight classes.
Feb. 24
• WILMINGTON, N.C. – App State softball earned its third shutout in seven days on Friday, defeating Georgetown, 3-0.
After six scoreless innings, Sidney Martin hit a three-run triple in the bottom of the sixth to give the Mountaineers the win, bringing in runs for McKenzie McCullen, Kayt Houston and Addie Wray.
Delani Buckner improved to 2-1 while shutting out her second opponent of the season in the circle. The junior struck out five batters as the App State defense allowed no errors for the third straight game. App State has only recorded one error in its last five games.
In the bottom of the sixth, Wray got things started by singling to shortstop. Houston fed the momentum with a double to left-center as Wray advanced to third. Houston has punched a double in each of the last two games.
After McCullen earned a walk to first, Martin stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. After two balls and a strike, the junior made the play of the game to give her team a three-run advantage.
The defense stayed true in the seventh, allowing no runners on base to seal the win in the first meeting ever between the two programs.
• HIGH POINT, N.C. – App State baseball improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2010, defeating North Carolina A&T 12-8 on Friday night at Truist Point, the professional home of the High Point Rockers.
Austin St. Laurent got the Mountaineers off to a fast start with a two-run double to help give the Mountaineers a 3-0 lead in the first, and they held a 12-1 advantage after seven innings.
Starting pitcher Xander Hamilton improved to 2-0 this season by allowing one run on five hits and striking out nine Aggie batters in 6.0 innings of work.
Hayden Cross went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and one RBI, while App State also got multi-hit games from St. Laurent (2-for-5, two RBIs, one run scored), Andrew Terrell (2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs), Xavier Moronta (2-for-3, two runs scored, one RBI) and Dylan Rogers (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs scored).
Singles by Terrell and Moronta preceded St. Laurent’s early double for a 2-0 lead, and he scored on a two-out single by Rogers.
The Mountaineers got the bats going again in the third inning with five runs on seven hits, as Golston Gillespie reached on a one-out double and scored on a Rogers single. Terrell followed an Alex Aguila double with a two-run single and scored on a Moronta single. Cross’ RBI single gave App State an 8-0 lead. It added three more runs in the sixth and one run in the seventh.
North Carolina A&T (3-2) started a late rally by scoring seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to cut the deficit to 12-8. Jake Beaty induced consecutive groundouts before Skylar Brooks, who entered with a four-run lead, ended the frame by forcing another groundout to strand one runner.
Brooks opened a scoreless ninth with a strikeout and allowed no runs in 1.1 innings.
Feb. 25
• WILMINGTON, N.C. – App State softball improved its weekend record to 3-0 on Saturday, completing the season sweep over Georgetown with a 3-1 victory before knocking down UNCW, 6-4.
The Mountaineers tallied four home runs on the day while striking out 10 batters. They posted 21 total runs compared to their opponents’ 11. Kaley Coltrain was the player of the day, bombing back-to-back home runs in App State’s rally against the Seahawks.
Game 1 Recap (App State 3, Georgetown 1)
The Mountaineers earned three runs on nine hits to start their Saturday, beginning on the fourth pitch of the game when Kayt Houston homered to center field to give her team a 1-0 advantage.
The Black & Gold allowed no hits through the first two innings with Sejal Neas in the circle. Neas struck out five batters and pitched all seven, improving to 2-1 on the season.
The next run of the game came in the fourth inning when the Mountaineers made noise at the plate. After two batters were put out, Mary Pierce Barnes singled to third base with a bunt before Kylie LaRousa sent App State’s second home run past the fence, increasing the lead to three.
Georgetown’s Kayla Dunn responded with a home run to open the bottom of the fourth inning in what would be the only score for the Hoyas. The Mountaineers allowed only one more hit through the last four innings, also by Dunn.
Barnes and Emily Parrott led the way in the hits column with two apiece.
McKenzie McCullen punched 11 of App State’s 21 putouts from first base.
Across two games over the weekend, App State out-ran Georgetown, 6-1. The Mountaineers allowed only two runs through four games (Seton Hall, Presbyterian, Georgetown (x2)).
Game 2 Recap (App State 6, UNCW 4)
The Black & Gold posted their third straight win in dramatic fashion during their second game of the day, scoring five unanswered runs to flip a two-score deficit.
App State’s offense started the game strong as Parrott singled down the left field line to open the first. McCullen followed that hit with a single that brought in her teammate, giving the Mountaineers a 1-0 advantage that lasted until the bottom of the fourth.
After allowing only two hits through the first three innings, the App State defense gave up a three-run homer by UNCW’s Morgan Britt, giving the Seahawks a two-run lead.
At the top of the fifth, App State needed momentum, and Coltrain delivered. The graduate student slammed her first home run as a Mountaineer to open the inning.
In the next inning, Houston continued the scoring momentum with a two-run single to put her team back on top. Coltrain homered once again in the very next at-bat.
Each team would record one more hit as App State remained perfect for the weekend.
Coltrain, Houston, Taylor Thorp and Addie Wray each had two hits in the second game of the day, leading the team that had 12 against the hosting Seahawks.
Kaylie Northrop pitched a complete game and punched five strikeouts.
• GREENSBORO, N.C. – Hayden Cross drove in the tying run in the sixth inning and the go-ahead run in the eighth, as the Mountaineers rallied past North Carolina A&T for a 9-8 win, improving their record to 6-0 to start the season.
Cross finished the game with four hits and two RBIs, notching his second four-hit game of the season to match his career-high. Hunter Wilder added four RBIs, while Dante Chirico picked up the win in relief.
Tied at 8-8 in the eighth inning, Andrew Terrell was hit by a pitch to open the frame. After a pair of strikeouts, Cross belted an RBI double to score Terrell from first base, and put the Mountaineers in the lead.
App State entered the sixth inning trailing. 8-7. Terrell led off with a bunt single, and then stole second to get into scoring position. With two outs in the frame, Cross delivered a single up the middle, scoring Terrell, and tying the score at 8-8.
The Mountaineers came up in the clutch throughout the ballgame, going 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position, and 8-for-16 in two-out situations.
App State jumped out to a big lead early, sending ten men to the plate in the top of the first inning and scoring five runs. Austin St. Laurant began the two-out rally as he was hit by a pitch, and Cross followed with a single to center field. Luke Drumheller, who finished with a three-hit game, followed with a single to load the bases. Golston Gillespie delivered a two-run single to open the scoring, and after a Dylan Rogers walk, Wilder followed with a two-run single of his own.
After the Aggies answered with a four-run first inning, App State struck for a pair of runs in the third on a two-run single from Wilder to score Drumheller and Rogers, who reached on a single and an error respectively, making it 7-4 App State.
The Aggies scored three more runs in the bottom of the third to tie the score, chasing starter Bradley Wilson from the ballgame. Chirico (win, 1-0) was excellent in relief, tossing 4.2 innings, allowing just one run on three hits, while striking out five.
Caleb Cross (save, 1) recorded a six-out save, retiring all six batters he faced, including a pair of strikeouts.
App State is now 6-0 for the first time since 2010 when they opened the campaign 10-0 to begin the year.
The Mountaineers will go for the sweep on Sunday when they send lefty Ryan Sleeper (0-0, 0.00) to the mound to face off with Aggies right-hander Ja’Heim Brown (0-0, 0.00) in the finale at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be streamed on Flo Baseball.
Feb. 26
• RALEIGH — Sverrir Haraldsson’s 21st-place finish led App State’s four entries at the Wolfpack Individual Invite this weekend at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course.
Playing in tough conditions, starting with rain during Saturday’s opening round, only three golfers in the field finished with an under-par total. Haraldsson posted consecutive 75s to finish at 6 over.
Josh Buxbaum also had a 75 on Saturday, and Aidan Browning closed with a 75 on Sunday. They tied for 31st place with 9-over totals, with each golfer also shooting a 78. Herman Huus tied for 36 with a 78-76—154.
• SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Competing in its fifth straight road match, the App State tennis team dropped a tightly contested match at Wofford by a score of 4-3 on Sunday.
The Mountaineers (3-4) gained an early advantage by winning the doubles points following victories from Ellie Murphy and Savannah Dada-Mascoll at No. 1 (6-2) and Brooke Gruber and Virginia Poggi at No. 3 (6-3).
Poggi was the first to finish her singles match with a sound 6-2, 6-3 win over Wofford’s Georgia Fischer at No. 4, but the Terriers (7-4) won each of the next four singles bouts to claim the team victory.
The last singles match to finish was at No. 2, where Dada-Mascoll overcome a 6-4 defeat in the first set to win the next two sets 6-4 and 7-5 for the victory over Wofford’s Breda Brennan. Dada-Mascoll, a freshman from Yorkshire, England, has earned four straight singles victories and owns a team-best 4-1 singles record this spring.
Feb. 27
• NEW ORLEANS, La. — App State men’s basketball senior Donovan Gregory has been named third-team All-Sun Belt, the conference announced Monday.
Gregory leads the Mountaineers in scoring (12.5), assists (130) and steals (50) while averaging four rebounds a game and becoming the only player in program history to record 1,000 career points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists.
In the records column, the forward is now fifth all-time at App State in steals (159) and 10th in assists (305).
Gregory finished sixth in the league in free throw percentage (.765). During conference games, he finished sixth in assists per game (4.3), seventh in steals (1.7) and eighth in assist/turnover ratio (1.6).
Gregory and the Mountaineers finished tied for seventh in the Sun Belt standings and received the league’s No. 9 seed and a first-round bye for the SBC Tournament. The Black and Gold will play their first postseason game on Thursday, March 2 against No. 8 seed South Alabama at 12:30 p.m. ET.
