WD Sports Logo

WD Sports Logo WD Sports Logo WD Sports Logo

 Sarah Moon

The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of June 20 to June 26.

• NEW ORLEANS — The MAC-SBC Challenge—a scheduling alliance in the sports of men’s and women’s basketball—will kick off during the opening week of the 2023-24 season this November with 12 Sun Belt Conference (SBC) men’s basketball programs traveling to compete against the 12 Mid-American Conference (MAC) teams and the 12 MAC women’s basketball teams visiting 12 SBC programs.

  

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.