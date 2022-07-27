The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of July 18 — July 25.
July 18
• BOONE — Jake Lane, who won two tournaments during his final season on the App State men’s golf team, added a professional victory Sunday.
Lane, who is from British Columbia, Canada, posted a 7-under total (67-70—137) to win the Vancouver Golf Tour’s Meadow Gardens Open by one stroke. He birdied the first three holes of the back nine to come home in 33 during the final round.
In October, Lane recorded a solo first-place finish at the 36-hole Highlander Invitational (7-under total of 137) and tied for first at the 54-hole Phoenix Invitational (10-under total of 203, helped by a career-low 65 in the final round). His career scoring average of 72.91 ranks No. 2 in program history.
July 19
• BOONE — App State quarterback Chase Brice has been named to the watch list for the 2022 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.
The list presented by The Davey O’Brien Foundation includes 35 of the nation’s top returning college quarterbacks. Brice is one of 10 quarterbacks from a Group of Five program and one of two from the Sun Belt Conference.
Last season, Brice set App State’s single-season record for passing yards with a league-leading 3,337 to go along with season totals of 27 touchdown passes and a 62.1 completion percentage.
July 20
• BOONE — App State running backs Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples have been named to the watch list for the 2022 Doak Walker Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best college running back.
Last season, Noel led the Sun Belt Conference with 1,126 rushing yards and 31 rushes of 10-plus yards while starting in 10 of his 14 game appearances. He’s totaled 1,636 rushing yards and a per-carry average of 5.8 yards in his first two seasons.
Peoples rushed for 926 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns while playing in 12 of 14 games and making four starts in 2021. In 27 career games (with nine starts), he has totaled 2,237 rushing yards, 28 touchdowns and a per-carry average of 6.3 yards.
The Doak Walker Award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.
July 25
• BOONE — App State cornerback Steven Jones Jr. has been named to the watch list for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award that goes to the nation’s best defensive back.
It’s the sixth straight year that an App State defender has made the Thorpe Award Watch List. This summer’s list from The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association includes 35 of the nation’s best defensive backs.
A second-team preseason All-American from Walter Camp after making the its second team to conclude the 2021 season, Jones tied for second place nationally and first in the Sun Belt last season with five interceptions.
He led the country with three pick-six interception returns for touchdowns, ranked in the top 20 nationally with 13 passes defended (counting eight breakups) and finished the season with 51 tackles.
Heading into the 2022 season, Jones has seven career interceptions, four interception returns for touchdowns and five total touchdowns.
• BOONE — App State Football has been voted to repeat as the East Division champion in the Sun Belt Conference’s preseason polls and awards that were released by the league Monday, the eve of Media Days in New Orleans.
In a vote by Sun Belt coaches, the Mountaineers totaled 10 of 14 first-place votes and a division-best 94 voting points. Offensive tackle Cooper Hodges and running back Camerun Peoples made the preseason All-Sun Belt first team.
The offensive and defensive second teams include quarterback Chase Brice, offensive guard Damion Daley, running back Nate Noel, inside linebacker Trey Cobb, outside linebacker Nick Hampton and cornerback Steven Jones Jr.
Eighteen players who started at least one game in 2021 return from an App State team that enjoyed a 10-win regular season and captured a division title during Clark’s second full season as head coach. The Mountaineers went 7-1 in league play, including 4-0 against East Division foes, before facing Louisiana, again the 2022 West Division favorite, in the Sun Belt Championship Game.
