The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Jan. 18 to Jan. 23.
Jan. 18
• NEW ORLEANS, La — App State senior Jada Branch was named the Sun Belt’s Women’s Field Athlete of the Week on Wednesday. Branch is the first Mountaineer to nab the honor for the 2022-23 season.
Branch opened the season with a leap of 12.52m (41’ 1”) to land first in the women’s triple jump at the John Weaver Invitational on Dec. 2-3. The Stafford, Va. native also placed fourth in the women’s long jump with a leap of 5.58m (18’ 3.75”).
In the women’s triple jump category, Branch leads the Sun Belt, is fifth in the Southeast Region, and ranks 27th in the NCAA. She also stands 12th in the SBC in the long jump category.
The Mountaineers are set to host the App State Split Open on Jan. 20 at Holmes Convocation Center and Varsity Gym. Track events are slated for a 4 p.m. start in the Holmes Center and field events are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. in Varsity Gym.
Jan. 19
• BOONE — App State women’s track and field hosted its App State Split Open meet on Friday, taking first in the team standings with 184 points. The Mountaineers totaled eight event wins and 26 top-five finishes on the afternoon.
App State claimed the top four spots in the women’s triple jump, led by senior Jada Branch who recorded a leap of 12.06m (39’ 6.75”), followed by junior Siby Yao (11.93m (39’ 1.75”) PR), senior Djamila Petersen (11.56m (37’ 11”)), and sophomore Jazmine Posey (11.33m (37’ 2”)).
Senior Taylor Smith landed first in the women’s long jump with a leap of 6.00m (19’ 8.25”). Petersen took third (5.45m (17’ 10.5”)) and Branch placed fifth (5.04m (16’ 6.5”)).
The Mountaineers went 1-2-3 in the women’s pole vault with senior Celia Agee placing first (3.56m (11’ 8.25”)), freshman Ava Studney taking second (3.46m (11’ 4.25”)), and freshman Caroline Fowlkes and graduate student Casey Meinert tying for third (3.21m (10’ 6.5”).
Junior Megan Plummer garnered gold in the women’s shot put with a toss of 11.42m (37’ 5.5”), while sophomore Graysen Arnold placed third with a mark of 10.93m (35’ 10.25”). Arnold also placed first in the women’s weight throw with a toss of 16.80m (55’ 1”).
On the track, sophomore Mariah McCord, junior Khalilah Razzak, and freshman Daye Talley took the top three spots in the women’s 55-meter finals, clocking times of 7.22, 7.39, and 7.41, respectively. In the women’s 3000 meters, Catherine Breault stopped the clock at 11:32.06 (PR) to take first and junior Bianca Copeman clocked a time of 5:31.31 (PR) to place first in the women’s mile.
Jan. 20
• LEXINGTON, Va. — For the third time in the last month and a national-leading 12th time since the calendar flipped to 2020, App State Wrestling posted a dual shutout.
The 21st-ranked Mountaineers took all 10 matches in a 37-0 victory at VMI, which entered Friday with a 6-3 overall record that already gave the Keydets their most single-season wins in 18 years.
App State (6-2 overall with losses to two top-10 teams) improved to 3-0 in SoCon duals with 29 wins in the 30 official individual matches. It is back in action Tuesday for a 7 p.m. home dual against Duke, and tickets are available by clicking HERE. App State is also No. 20 in InterMat’s rankings and as high as No. 18 (from Win Magazine).
Facing the Keydets (6-4, 0-2), App State earned bonus points in the first four completed matches and totaled five bonus-point victories. Young starters recorded wins in tightly contested matches at the final three weights, and the Mountaineers capped a 12-for-12 night with a pair of victories in extra matches.
Luke Uliano used a strong third period to win 6-2 at 184 pounds against Zach Brown, who has had a top-33 ranking at VMI and had posted two victories against the Mountaineers earlier in his career. Carson Floyd’s strong third period at 197 propelled him to an 8-5 decision against Tyler Mousaw, who has also been ranked during his career, and Triston Norris capped his first dual appearance with a 4-3 win against heavyweight Josh Evans.
Caleb Smith (12-3 major decision at 125), Ethan Oakley (13-4 major decision at 133) and Heath Gonyer (11-2 major decision at 141) produced a 12-0 lead to begin the dual before Jon Jon Millner pushed the advantage to 18-0 with a pin in 92 seconds.
VMI avoided bonus points in wins from Tommy Askey (12-6 decision at 157) and Will Formato (5-0 decision at 165), but Will Miller delivered a 16-5 major decision at 174.
VMI totaled two takedowns in the first seven matches, including the first one at 133 pounds, but Oakley used an escape, takedown and four-point near fall to lead 7-2 after one period in his second straight dual start.
Trailing 2-1 after two periods, Uliano took the lead on a reversal with 1:43 left, added back points with 25 seconds remaining and finished on top.
Reversals in the first period (after a Floyd takedown) and in the second period (with Mousaw starting on bottom) put Floyd in a 4-2 hole, but he got his own reversal with 50 seconds left in the second period and finished it on top. Starting neutral in the third, Floyd posted a tiebreaking takedown with 1:36 left and added another one with 1:09 remaining.
In the dual finale, Norris opened the scoring on a takedown with 25 seconds left in the first period, and he pushed his lead to 3-1 on an escape early in the third period. Evans had a tying takedown with 1:07 left, but Norris earned an escape point 10 seconds later and held on for the victory.
The extra matches resulted in a 5-2 win by Oren Bost at 174 pounds and a second-period pin for Chopper Mordecai at 184.
Jan. 21
• CHARLOTTE – With the team score knotted at 3-3, Helena Jansen surged to a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles over Jill Morse to send App State to a 4-3 victory at Queens on Saturday.
It was the first road win of the year for the Mountaineers (2-1), who were facing a Queens team (0-1) making its Division I debut after going 16-2 last year with a conference title and NCAA Division II Tournament appearance.
“I’m really proud of the way we competed today against a much-improved Queens team,” head coach Ashleigh Antal said. “Every match is an opportunity for us to take a step forward in our preparation for conference, and today was definitely a test of our toughness and ability to come up against adversity. I’m happy with the way we’re steadily improving, and hoping to continue to build on this win moving into next weekend.”
App State got off to a strong start by winning the doubles point with a clean sweep at all three doubles courts. Jansen teamed up with Ellie Murphy for a 7-5 win at No. 1. Maggie Pate and Savannah Dada-Mascoll won 6-4 at No. 2, while Brooke Gruber and Virginia Poggi triumphed 6-1 at No. 3.
The Mountaineers then got quick singles wins from Olwyn Ryan-Bovey at No. 6 (6-2, 6-1) and Dada-Mascoll at No. 3 (6-4, 6-0). Queens captured the next three singles points before Jansen’s dramatic finish.
