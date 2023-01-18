The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Jan. 10 to Jan. 16.
Jan. 13
• BOONE — App State Wrestling head coach JohnMark Bentley clapped his hands and flashed an impressed smile when Will Miller briefly flipped his high-profile opponent — the one with an NCAA championship and two NCAA finals appearances to his credit — onto his back with a first-period escape.The action was just getting good at 174 pounds, and there was plenty of it throughout a top-25 showdown between the 22nd-ranked Mountaineers and ninth-ranked Virginia Tech on Friday night.
App State won three matches, earning bonus points in two, and three other matches were decided by one point in regulation or in overtime. The Hokies finally inched ahead halfway through the dual and won 23-11 in front of 946 fans in a frenzied, packed Varsity Gym.
With wrestling starting at 149 pounds, back-to-back bonus-point victories gave App State an 8-3 lead after three matches, as No. 31 Tommy Askey won a 12-4 major decision over Clayton Ulrey at 157 pounds and No. 26 Will Formato pitched a shutout in a 12-0 major decision against Ty Finn at 165. No. 21 Caleb Smith improved to 3-0 in duals against ranked or NCAA-experienced foes from the ACC with an 8-3 decision against No. 20 Eddie Ventresca at 125 pounds.
The other three ranked showdowns went down to the wire, as No. 11 Caleb Henson rallied to win a 6-4 overtime decision against No. 8 Jon Jon Millner in the opener at 149 pounds and No. 6 Sam Latona used a Sudden Victory takedown to win a 3-1 overtime decision against No. 24 Sean Carter at 133.
The crowd erupted when Miller used an explosive takedown to put 2019 national champion and 2022 runner-up Mekhi Lewis on his back and tie their match at 5-all in the final 30 seconds. During the next stoppage with 15 seconds left, there was a video review of App State’s challenge that additional near-fall points should have been awarded to Miller, but no back points were given, and Lewis’ escape with seven seconds left gave him a 6-5 win.
After winning a matchup of top-11 wrestlers to begin the dual, Virginia Tech (6-2) erased its 8-3 deficit with a run of four straight victories that started with Lewis’ victory at 174. The Hokies closed the dual with their wins at 133 and 141.
Millner struck first against Henson with a first-period takedown and moved ahead 3-2 (with a minute-plus of riding time on his side) early in the third period. After Henson delivered a takedown with 33 seconds left, a Millner escape likely would have translated to a 5-4 victory, but Henson stayed on top to force overtime, then got a takedown 23 seconds into the Sudden Victory period to win 6-4.
Millner had won 34 straight dual matches for the Mountaineers. It was the second win this season against a returning top-six NCAA finisher for Henson, a talented true freshman.
Askey produced one first-period takedown and added two more in the second, getting one with 13 seconds left to lead 7-2 entering the third. He added two more takedowns in the final period to secure an extra team point thanks to the major decision.
Formato rode out the end of the opening two periods after recording takedowns with 51 seconds left in the first and 56 seconds left in the second. He added a third-period takedown and earned four points on a late near fall.
Smith, like Formato, maintained an unbeaten dual record this season. A second-period takedown and escape early in the third period pushed him to a 3-2 lead over Ventresca. A takedown with 1:28 left increased the lead, and Smith sealed the victory thanks to another takedown with 15 seconds remaining.
Jan. 14
• WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — App State freshman Addison Ollendick-Smith set a new program and meet record in the women’s 600 meters at the Mondo College Invite at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Saturday. The Mountaineers totaled 15 top-five finishes on the day and three first-place finishes.
Ollendick-Smith stopped the clock at 1:37.90 to place first in the women’s 600 meters, and was followed by senior Elizabeth Fuller, who clocked a time of 1:39.98 to place second. Smith and Fuller surpassed the previous App State program record of 1:43.2, set by Tania Free in 1991, and will now stand first and second in the App State all-time list, respectively.
In the women’s long jump, junior Siby Yao broke the meet record with a leap of 5.60m (18’ 4.5”). The previous meet record was 5.59m (18’ 4.25”), set in 2020. Sophomore Daiyanna Cooper clinched first in the women’s weight throw with a toss of 17.00m (55’ 9.25) and tied for second in the women’s shot put with junior Megan Plummer, each recording marks of 11.75m (38’ 6.75”). Fellow sophomore Graysen Arnold took third in the women’s weight throw, recording a mark of 15.45 (50’ 8.25”). Senior Celia Agee took third in the women’s pole vault with a clearance of 3.40m (11’ 1.75”), while freshmen Caroline Fowlkes took fourth (3.25m (10’ 8”)) and Ava Studney took fifth (3.25m (10’ 8”)).
On the track, senior Taylor Smith earned silver in the women’s 60-meter finals with a time of 7.68, after qualifying with the same time to place first in her heat in the preliminary race. In the women’s seeded 400 meters, senior Mariah Atwater finished second (58.16), followed by graduate students Jelonnie Smith (third, 58.20) and Hunter Robinson (fourth, 58.42). The 4x400-meter relay team composed of Fuller, Ollendick-Smith, senior Angelina DiBlasi, and sophomore Regan Hodge, placed fifth with a time of 4:15.62.
• CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – App State Tennis (0-1) opened its spring dual match season Saturday with a 6-1 defeat at No. 2 North Carolina (2-0), which extended its home winning streak to 56 straight matches.
After dropping the doubles point, the Mountaineers gave a strong effort in their six singles bouts, including senior Virginia Poggi’s 7-6, 6-3 victory over UNC’s Lindsay Zink at No. 5.
“I was proud of the effort today, and I think it’s always important to gauge ourselves against the best,” said head coach Ashleigh Antal. “UNC is a storied program and consistently at the top of our sport, so today was a great way to kick off our season. We’re looking forward to competing the rest of the weekend and continuing to improve throughout the season.”
Singles courts 1-4 featured four nationally ranked Tar Heels earning wins over Mountaineers, while at court six, Olwyn Ryan-Bovey dropped a hard-fought 6-3, 6-4 match to UNC’s Sara McClure.
Jan. 15
• BOONE — In its first home tennis match of the spring, App State played strong from start to finish in a 7-0 sweep of Lees-McRae on Sunday afternoon.
The Mountaineers (1-1) didn’t drop a set against the Bobcats (0-3), one day after falling 6-1 to No. 2-ranked North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
“I think the girls did great,” head coach Ashleigh Antal said. “There was a lot of heart, a lot of fight, great energy this weekend. I’m really happy with the start.”
Freshman Savannah Dada-Mascoll was the first to finish her singles match at the Deer Valley Racquet Club with a dominating 6-1, 6-0 win over the Bobcats’ Rhidaim Yang at No. 3.
Maggie Pate (6-1, 6-1) and Helena Jansen (6-0, 6-1) followed with big victories at Nos. 2 and 1, respectively.
Ellie Murphy downed Pati Vedia Sanchez 6-4, 6-1, followed by Virginia Poggi earning a win for the second straight day with a 6-3, 6-0 triumph over Begum Gumussoy.
Olwyn Ryan-Bovey closed out the match by beating Lina Ngassi Saquot 7-6, 6-3.
App State started the day by sweeping the doubles point. Jansen and Murphy teamed up to cruise to a 6-1 win on Court 1. Poggi and Brooke Gruber secured a 6-2 win on Court 3, and Pate and Dada-Mascoll gutted out a 7-5 come-from-behind victory on Court 2.
The Mountaineers are on the road for the next seven nonconference matches before starting Sun Belt play with a March 11 date.
“Nonconference is really about competing and finding our range,” Antal said. “Every match is going to be about fine tuning and getting a little bit better so we’re peaking when we go into conference. We have a lot of exciting nonconference matches coming up.”
