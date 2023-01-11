The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Jan. 4 to Jan. 9.
Jan. 5
• BOONE — App State has hired Cedric Rupa as assistant tennis coach, head coach Ashleigh Antal announced Thursday.
Rupa arrives in Boone after serving as a graduate assistant coach for the Cameron University women’s tennis program in Lawton, Okla., helping the team to an NCAA Division II Sweet 16 appearance, conference championship and region championship.
“We’re very excited to welcome Cedric to our App tennis family,” Antal said. “He brings with him a proven recruiting track record and an already impressive resumé. His energy and work ethic will make an immediate impact on our program as we prepare to kick off our season Jan. 14.”
During his time with the Cameron University program, Rupa helped develop four nationally ranked Division II players and coached the No. 5 doubles team in the ITA Division II rankings. Anastasia Uspenskaia earned Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year and ITA South Central Region Rookie of the Year accolades.
Rupa, who grew up in Fredericton, NB, Canada and attended high school in Australia, played collegiate tennis at Southern Utah and Ferris State. After his playing days, he served as a volunteer assistant for the Ferris State men’s and women’s teams in 2020-21. He graduated from Ferris State in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
“I am super excited and thankful for the opportunity to work with the App State tennis team,” Rupa said. “Ashleigh, all of the players on the team, and everyone behind the scenes are working hard to build a special program. I’m looking forward to being a part of the great team culture and getting involved with the App State community.”
• SAN MARCOS, TEXAS – The App State women’s basketball team fell to Texas State, 66-59, in San Marcos on Thursday.
Redshirt senior Janay Sanders led the charge against Texas State with 12 points on the night. Sanders also pulled down four rebounds and recorded two assists. Redshirt junior A’Lea Gilbert also scored in double figures, netting 10 points, sinking 4-of-5 field goals, which included two 3-pointers. The Black and Gold’s top rebounder of the night was sophomore Emily Carver, who pulled down eight.
The Mountaineers (5-9, 1-2 SBC) scored 18 points off turnovers and 17 points off the bench.
In the first quarter, Carver, graduate student Brooke Bigott, and freshman Alexis Black each drained a 3-pointer, keeping the Mountaineers within two of the Bobcats, 16-14, at the end of the quarter. The Mountaineers kept pace with the Texas State in the second quarter after a 3-pointer from Gilbert put them within one (18-17). Graduate student Lauren Carter nailed a trey off of a fastbreak to tie things up at 22 all, and a jumper from Bigott kept the Black and Gold within one (25-24) after the Bobcats answered Carter’s trey with one of their own.
Carver opened the third quarter with a strong 3-pointer before a layup from Sanders tied things up at 35 all. A Gilbert layup gave App State a slight 37-35 edge before she added a trey to put the Mountaineers up, 40-37. The Bobcats were quick to respond with a jumper and 3-pointer to retake the lead, 42-40. A layup from junior Faith Alston brought App State back within two (44-42), but the Bobcats were quick to extend the deficit.
Sanders was responsible for nine of App State’s 15 points in the fourth and final quarter. Despite the addition of a pair of layups from Black and a layup from sophomore Mariah Frazier, the Mountaineers fell short to the Bobcats, 66-59.
Texas State was led by Da’Nasia Hood, who earned a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Bobcats’ Kennedy Taylor also posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 assists.
Jan. 6
• BOONE — App State offensive lineman Troy Everett has been named a second-team Freshman All-American by The Athletic.
As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Everett made six starts at center and appeared in 10 games for the Mountaineers, helping the line earn a spot on the Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll.
Everett totaled 478 offensive snaps and allowed just one sack in 262 pass-blocking snaps.
His first two career starts came against North Carolina on Sept. 3, when App State rushed for 288 yards as part of a 649-yard day, and in the win at Texas A&M on Sept. 10, when App State ran the ball on 17 of its 21 fourth-quarter plays. The Mountaineers officially ran 79 and 82 offensive plays in those two games against opponents from Power Five conferences.
Of the 10 offensive linemen honored, Everett was one of two from a Group of Five league.
Jan. 8
• BOONE — Ranked No. 24 in the nation, App State Wrestling showed its strength and depth with a 29-10 home win Sunday against a Binghamton team that’s come close to knocking off several top-30 opponents this season.
The Mountaineers (4-1) won the first seven matches to claim a 23-0 lead and finished with eight victories among the 10 weight classes. Binghamton (2-7) traveled south to Chattanooga, Tenn., last weekend for the Southern Scuffle, where it had three wrestlers place, then headed to Raleigh for a Friday dual at No. 6 NC State before coming to Varsity Gym.
Three of the Bearcats’ other losses were close duals against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 16 North Dakota State and No. 26 Indiana, so there was no danger of looking ahead to Friday’s home dual against No. 8 Virginia Tech for App State.
The Mountaineers, at No. 24 in the NWCA Coaches Poll and as high as No. 20 (from Win Magazine), go into the ranked showdown against Virginia Tech with four straight dual wins.
Will Miller stood out Sunday with his 10-0 major decision at 174 pounds against Sam DePrez, who entered 2023 with a national ranking of No. 25 in his weight class. Jon Jon Millner also earned a bonus point with a 16-3 major decision at 149, and a forfeit at 197 allowed Carson Floyd to produce six points for the Mountaineers.
App State’s five wins by decision came from Caleb Smith (11-9 at 125), Sean Carter (10-5 at 133), Heath Gonyer (4-1 at 141), Tommy Askey (5-2 at 157) and Will Formato (2-0 at 165). Binghamton’s victories resulted from wins by top-25 wrestlers Jacob Nolan at 184 and Cory Day in the heavyweight division — the Bearcats were missing two-time All-American Lou DePrez at 197 because of an injury.
Miller used a takedown and four-point near fall in the last 20 seconds of the first period to seize control against Sam DePrez. Miller rode out the second period and added a takedown with 1:18 left in the third before finishing on top.
The most dramatic match occurred in the opener, as Anthony Sobotker used a takedown and four-point near fall to move ahead 6-0 in the first minute against Smith, who avoided deeper trouble from his back and executed a reversal. He stayed on top long enough to build his riding time to 1:47 before an escape enabled Sotbotker to lead 7-3 heading to the second period.
After a Smith escape, he followed a second stall against Sobotker with a takedown and finished the period on top to trail just 7-6 (with 2:09 of riding time on his side) going into the third period. With Sobotker getting an escape early in the third, Smith produced a takedown with 1:21 left to essentially take a 9-8 lead (counting the clinched riding time).
Sobotker got a timely escape with five seconds left to potentially force overtime, but Smith responded with another takedown three seconds later to clinch a victory right before the buzzer sounded.
Carter had a late 8-3 lead (with ample riding time) when he cut his opponent seeking a takedown to push his victory into bonus-point range, but a takedown from Ivan Garcia contributed to a 10-5 final score.
Gonyer rode out the second period and followed a conceded escape by registering a takedown with 1:22 left in his 4-1 win against Nate Lucier. Two matches later, at 157, matching escapes had the score tied at 1-all in the third before Askey got a takedown with 1:06 left and then added another one in the closing seconds against Fin Nadeau.
Formato earned an escape in the second period and rode out the third period in his shutout of Carter Baer.
125: #22 Caleb Smith (APP) def. Anthony Sobotker (BU), 11-9 dec.
133: #22 Sean Carter (APP) def. Ivan Garcia (BU), 10-5 dec.
141: Heath Gonyer (APP) def. Nate Lucier (BU), 4-1 dec.
149: #7 Jon Jon Millner (APP) def. Michael Zarif (BU), 16-3 maj. dec.
157: #31 Tommy Askey (APP) def. Fin Nadeau (BU), 5-2 dec.
165: #26 Will Formato (APP) def. Carter Baer (BU), 2-0 dec.
174: #32 Will Miller (APP) def. Sam DePrez (BU), 10-0 maj. dec.
184: #23 Jacob Nolan (BU) def. Luke Uliano (APP), 8-0 maj. dec.
197: Carson Floyd (APP) won by forfeit
Hwt: #21 Cory Day (BU) def. Mason Fiscella (APP), fall (6:34)
