The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Feb. 17 to Feb. 21.
Feb. 17
• ALBUQUERQUE, NM — App State juniors Niejel Wilkins and Cole Krehnbrink wrapped competition at the USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, NM on Friday. Wilkins and Krehnbrink competed in the men’s triple jump and the first round of the men’s 400 meters, respectively.
Wilkins recorded a leap of 14.46m (47’ 5.25”) to place eighth overall in the men’s triple jump. In the men’s 400 meters, Krehnbrink recorded a personal best of 48.48, which places him fifth in the App State all-time list for the event. Krehnbrink placed 13th overall in Albuquerque.
• HICKORY, N.C. – After having his 2022 season cut short due to injury, App State right-hander Xander Hamilton returned to the rotation as the Friday night starter in 2023. Friday night he struck out six batters in five innings to set the tone in the Mountaineers’ 5-2 victory over Queens.
Hamilton struck out two in the first inning to begin his night, and the energy carried over to the offense right out of the gates. Reigning Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Austin St. Laurent blasted an opposite-field two-run home run in the first inning, scoring Xavier Moronta, who singled one-batter prior, to give App State a 2-0 lead.
Leading 5-1 in the fourth inning, Hamilton faced his first jam of the night. The righty was able to dance out of trouble however, picking up back-to-back strikeouts followed by an inning-ending flyout, to strand a pair of baserunners, while he conceded just one run in the frame.
App State added to their early lead with a three-run third inning, highlighted by a two-run single from Hayden Cross.
The Mountaineer bullpen was exceptional in back of Hamilton. Caleb Cross struck out five batters in three scoreless innings, and Jackson Steensma recorded the save by striking out the side in the ninth in his first collegiate outing.
On the night, App State pitching struck out 14 Queens batters, while allowing just six hits. Offensively, the Mountaineers finished with nine hits on the night with Luke Drumheller, Dylan Rogers, and Moronta all enjoying multi-hit games.
Feb. 18
• CLINTON, S.C. – App State softball split the first day of the Pinnacle PC Invitational, defeating IUPUI, 1-0, before falling to Seton Hall, 8-0.
Recapping Game 1
Delani Buckner pitched the sixth shutout of her career against IUPUI to start the day, allowing only three hits and no runs by the Jaguars. The App State defense did not allow a hit through the first eight outs of play.
After four scoreless innings, Kayt Houston singled to shortstop for her first hit of the day. With two outs, Kaley Coltrain doubled to left center, bringing in Houston for the only run of the contest by either team.
That play resulted in Houston’s second run through three games and Coltrain’s second RBI.
Buckner played all seven innings and struck out four batters. McKenzie McCullen held down first base, putting out eight runners.
Emily Parrott led the Black & Gold with two hits.
Recapping Game 2
The Mountaineers were not able to capitalize on their first game-success against Seton Hall, despite impressive defensive efforts in the opening innings and hits from Parrott, Sidney Martin and Abby Cunningham.
With the bases loaded and no outs during the bottom of the first, Sejal Neas, Kylie LaRousa and McCullen produced a double play, followed by a ground out to keep the Pirates at zero. In the second inning, App State didn’t allow any Pirates to reach a base.
Seton Hall caught fire during the third, scoring four runs in back-to-back innings to finish the game in five.
Buckner and Neas each move to 1-1 to start the season.
HICKORY, N.C. — App State Baseball remained unbeaten and clinched a series victory to open the new season by collecting a 5-2 win against Queens on Saturday at L.P. Frans Stadium.
Making their App State mound debuts, starter Bradley Wilson and reliever Dante Chirico totaled nine strikeouts while allowing a combined three hits. Wilson gave up one hit over five scoreless innings to earn the win, and Chirico posted a four-inning save in which he struck out four batters.
The Mountaineers (2-0) jumped out to a 5-0 lead thanks to a two-run third inning and three-run fourth, which included RBI doubles from Hayden Cross and Dylan Rogers.
Cross opened the scoring with an RBI single as the second, third, fourth and fifth hitters in the lineup — Xavier Moronta, Austin St. Laurent, Cross and CJ Boyd — went a combined 9-for-17 at the plate with all five runs scored. Moronta led the way with three hits in four at-bats, and Rogers reached base twice out of the sixth spot.
Consecutive singles by Moronta, St. Laurent and Cross to begin the bottom of the third gave App State a 1-0 lead. St. Laurent and Cross both moved up on Boyd’s flyout to deep right, and Rogers’ walk preceded a sac fly to left from Golston Gillespie.
Facing a new pitcher in the fourth, Moronta singled with one out and moved to third on a St. Laurent single. Cross responded with an RBI double that put two runners in scoring position, and St. Laurent scored on Boyd’s groundout to first. Rogers’ double to right brought home Cross for a 5-0 advantage.
Wilson struck out two batters in a perfect fifth that ended his outing at 89 pitches. The only hit he allowed occurred in the fourth inning, and he worked around five walks.
Chirico allowed a two-run triple with two away in the sixth inning, but shortstop Jonathan Xuereb made a nice defensive play by delivering a strong, off-balanced throw off a short-hop to limit the damage, and Chirico faced only 10 batters over the final three innings. A double play erased a leadoff single in the eighth, and he pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth by inducing a game-ending double play.
BOONE — App State men’s basketball fell to Old Dominion on Saturday night, 74-63.
In a game that saw 16 lead changes and five ties, the Monarchs (17-11, 9-7 SBC) walked away with a win despite 15 second-chance points and 13 points off turnovers by the Mountaineers (15-14, 8-8 SBC).
App State came out on top at the end of the first half (35-32), thanks to fierce playmaking on both sides of the ball by Donovan Gregory. The senior finished with a team-high 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.
The lead exchanged back and forth several times throughout the final period, as Justin Abson and Xavion Brown performed highlight putbacks that rocked the Holmes Center crowd. Abson finished with seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks. His season block total has increased to 62, the 12th-highest in the nation.
The Monarchs pulled away in the closing minutes, finishing with four double-digit scorers and a memorable game from Mekhi Long, who posted a double-double.
Terence Harcum tallied a trio of 3-pointers, totaling 13 points, which is the 10th time in his last 11 games that the sophomore has scored in double figures.
The Mountaineers took care of the ball despite the loss, committing only eight turnovers to Old Dominion’s 11.
TROY, Ala. – The App State women’s basketball team fell to Troy on Saturday by a score of 73-66. The Mountaineers led the Trojans, who entered the game tied for the top spot in the Sun Belt with Old Dominion and James Madison, until late in the fourth quarter.
Three Mountaineers scored in double figures, with sophomore Emily Carver and redshirt senior Janay Sanders netting 14 points apiece and junior Faith Alston scoring 10. Carver, graduate student Brooke Bigott, and senior Taylor Lewis pulled down five rebounds each.
App State (9-18, 5-11 SBC) scored 21 fast-break points compared to Troy’s 13. The Black and Gold also held the Trojans to just four made 3-pointers.
The Mountaineers came out strong in the first quarter, propelled by a pair of Sanders field goals that put App State up 4-0. Bigott, Alston, Alexis Black, Chaé Harris and Carver built off the lead combining for 14 points for an 18-4 lead. Late in the quarter, Troy cut the Mountaineers’ lead to 18-14 by going on a 10-0 scoring run of their own.
Carver started out the second quarter with a trey and layup to give App State a 23-14 lead. Two free throws from Black and a three-point play from Sanders put the Mountaineers up 28-18. The Trojans steadily chipped away at App State’s lead with an 8-0 scoring run, but layups from Black and sophomore Mariah Frazier kept the Mountaineers ahead 32-29. Sanders made a layup and Bigott made it to the hoop with eight seconds left on the clock to put App State up 38-31 at the half.
A layup and pair of free throws from redshirt junior A’Lea Gilbert put App State up 42-35 to kick off the third period. Sophomore Zada Porter landed a jumper to extend the Black and Gold’s lead to 44-37. Layups from Black and Sanders, as well a trey from Alston, kept the Mountaineers ahead 51-44. Carver sunk her third 3-pointer of the game to extend App State’s lead to 54-47. With 42 seconds left in the quarter, Frazier got to the hoop for a layup. Porter made a huge steal, which set up Frazier to assist Carver’s fourth 3-point bucket of the game. At the end of the third period, the Mountaineers led the Trojans 59-48.
Troy took its first lead of the game with 4:16 left in regulation, taking a 62-59 lead. Alston brought App State within two of Troy’s 68-66 lead after making a layup and a 3-point bucket.
Feb. 19
• HICKORY, N.C. – App State opened the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back home runs, and the offense never looked back, defeating Queens, 13-5, to complete an opening weekend sweep.
The Mountaineers’ (3-0) sweep was their first since they won three straight at Smith Stadium against Arkansas State March 19-21, 2021. They held Queens (0-3) without a hit through the first five innings of play.
On the third pitch of the bottom of the first inning, fifth-year senior Andrew Terrell crushed a home run to left-center field, and one batter later Xavier Moronta hit a line-drive shot over the right field fence, his first home run as a Mountaineer, to put App State ahead, 2-0, two batters into the ballgame.
One inning later, Terrell struck again. After Jonathan Xuereb reached on a run-scoring error to prolong the inning, Terrell delivered a 413-foot blast to left field to put App State ahead, 5-0.
Terrell became just the sixth Mountaineer since at least 2013 to enjoy a multi-homer game, and the first to do so since Joel McDaniel hit two home runs in a game at Coastal Carolina on May 17, 2019. Terrell had homered just twice total in his first four seasons at App State.
The App State offense scored at least two runs in each of the first five innings of play. Austin St. Laurent led off the third inning with a single up the middle, and after stealing second, scored on an RBI single from C.J. Boyd two batters later. Boyd then also stole second, and came into score on an RBI single from Luke Drumheller to put the Mountaineers ahead, 7-0.
Boyd then highlighted a four-run fourth inning with a two-run double down the left field line, as App State took an 11-1 lead.
Ryan Sleeper made his first start for the Mountaineers on the mound. The lefty struck out five in 2.2 innings of work. He exited with the bases loaded and two outs in the third, but Zach Lewis (win, 1-0) came in and induced a groundout to escape the jam.
App State pitching did not allow a hit until the sixth inning, when Queens broke through with back-to-back two-out singles.
The Royals scored an unearned run in the fourth inning to break up the shutout, and then took advantage of six walks and a hit batter in fifth inning, plating four more in that frame.
After the fifth inning, the Mountaineers bullpen finished strong. Trey Tujetsch struck out three in 2.2 scoreless innings, while Skylar Brooks and Jake Beaty each delivered a scoreless frame in their first App State appearances.
At the plate, App State finished with 11 hits, with five Mountaineers enjoying two-hit games.
• BOONE — During a marathon day with 30 matches, the first two set the tone for a dominant, title-clinching sweep of a SoCon triple header.
App State Wrestling carried a strong start in a battle of conference unbeatens to a 22-14 victory against Campbell in a packed Varsity Gym on Sunday, with nearly 1,000 fans in attendance, then followed that with a 43-0 shutout of Presbyterian and 47-0 shutout of Davidson.
Finishing as unbeaten, outright SoCon regular season champions for the second straight season, the 20th-ranked Mountaineers (12-2, 8-0) also secured their sixth title in the last eight years and 14th championship over the last three decades.
The first two matches in the App State-Campbell dual were ranked showdowns, and the Mountaineers collected two huge victories to help them claim six of the first seven matches.
Battling sickness that kept him out of several practices during the week, Caleb Smith earned a tiebreaking takedown with 25 seconds left in a 4-1 win at 125 pounds against 32nd-ranked Anthony Molton, who entered Sunday with three top-15 victories. Ethan Oakley then delivered a takedown with 57 seconds left in the Sudden Victory overtime period at 133 pounds to win 3-1 against 22nd-ranked Domenic Zaccone. That result gave Oakley dramatic wins against top-25 wrestlers from Chattanooga and Campbell in the last two duals.
After a ranked wrestler from Campbell (16-9, 7-1) won by major decision at 141, App State turned a 6-4 edge into a 22-4 advantage thanks to four-point major decisions from Jon Jon Millner (8-0 at 149), Tommy Askey (11-3 at 157 against Troy Nation, who had a top-33 RPI ranking), Will Formato (12-0 at 165) and Will Miller (16-3 at 174).
With three matches remaining and an 18-point margin in the team score, Campbell would need pins from its ranked wrestlers at 184, 197 and heavyweight to rally for a title-swinging victory. Luke Uliano’s tough work on top in the final two periods of a 5-1 loss clinched the dual for the Mountaineers.
App State followed that emotional victory with its 13th and 14th dual shutouts since 2020, starting with Smith’s 9-3 decision against Presbyterian’s Dominic Chavez, who had won 10-3 against Molton earlier this season.
With all-important individual seedings for the March 4 league tournament in Boone at stake even as the Mountaineers weren’t threatened from a team standpoint, App State’s starters didn’t suffer a letdown against the Blue Hose or Wildcats, who originally were supposed to wrestle App State as part of a doubleheader. The Campbell-App State dual originally was listed as falling on Feb. 12 by both programs, but a scheduling conflict led to the Campbell match being added to the slate for Feb. 19.
Millner, Uliano and Jacob Sartorio won by fall against PC, while Smith, Millner and Carson Floyd had pins against Davidson.
Smith (8-0), Oakley (7-0), Millner (8-0), Askey (8-0) and Formato (8-0) all went unbeaten in SoCon duals this season.
Before the final dual of the day, App State conducted a Senior Day ceremony to honor Millner, Formato, Cody Bond, Chopper Mordecai and Mason Fiscella.
Millner produced the pin in his final Varsity Gym appearance, giving him a 38-3 career record in the venerable building. He went 47-4 in duals during his App State career, including 30-0 in SoCon duals.
• CLINTON, S.C. – App State softball split the final day of the Pinnacle PC Invitational, defeating Seton Hall, 3-0, before falling to undefeated Presbyterian, 1-0.
The Black & Gold allowed only one run in 13 innings of defense across two games and allowed none through the first 11.
Recapping Game 1 (App State 3, Seton Hall 0)
The Mountaineers responded to an 8-0 loss to Seton Hall on Saturday with a shutout of their own on Sunday.
Kaylie Northrop shined against the Pirates, earning a shutout in her first start of the season and punching a career-high eight strikeouts. Northrop and her team allowed no runners on base for four of the seven innings, including the final three.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when McKenzie McCullen landed her second double of the contest, bringing in a run by Mary Pierce Barnes. Moments later, Addie Wray singled to bring in Claire Carson, giving the Mountaineers a 2-0 advantage.
In the sixth inning, Emily Parrott extended the lead by flying out and bringing in Abby Cunningham, who pinch-ran for Kylie LaRousa.
The Black & Gold finished with seven hits to the Pirates’ two, led by Kayt Houston and McCullen who each had a pair. Defensively, McCullen put out 12 Pirates, and LaRousa put out six.
Recapping Game 2 (Presbyterian 1, App State 0)
The Mountaineer defense held the undefeated Blue Hose to their lowest-scoring game of the season in a one-run defeat.
In Kapri Toone’s first start as a Mountaineer, she pitched all six innings that her team played defensively and tallied three strikeouts. Toone struck out the first batter she saw as a starter to begin the bottom of the first.
App State was unable to score despite six hits, three of which were doubles by Houston, Kaley Coltrain and Ambry Lucas
Presbyterian picked up its only run in the fifth inning, which was immediately followed by Lucas’ double at the top of the sixth.
Parrott and Sidney Martin combined for another three hits against the talented Blue Hose defense that has shut out five of its eight opponents in 2023.
Feb. 20
{div}• BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The App State women’s track and field team closed out the first day of competition at the Sun Belt Championships on Monday. The Mountaineers are tied for tenth in the team standings with Troy with seven points apiece.The SBC Indoor Championships resume at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on Saturday.
Sophomore Graysen Arnold finished fifth in the women’s weight throw with a toss of 18.00m (59’ 0.75”), which moved her to sixth in the App State all-time list for the event. The distance medley relay team composed of sophomore Alexis Svoboda, senior Jelonnie Smith, freshman Addison Ollendick-Smith, and junior Jasmine Donohue clocked a time of 12:07.72 to finish sixth overall.
Senior Mariah Atwater has advanced to the women’s 400-meter finals after stopping the clock at 55.88 to place fifth in the prelims. Atwater’s time keeps her in third in the App State all-time list. Ollendick-Smith will also advance to Tuesday’s finals after finishing sixth overall in the women’s 800 meters with a time of 2:16.11.{/div}
