The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Feb. 7 to Feb. 14.
Feb. 7
•
BOONE — Five App State student-athletes have been awarded the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) Finish Line Scholarship.
The scholarship was established to assist women student-athletes as they complete final years of competition and receive their degrees. Each recipient of the Finish Line Scholarship was nominated by their athletic program for exemplifying values of leadership, integrity and community. The recipients are McKenzie McCullen (softball), Mary Pierce Barnes (softball), Leah Hurwitz (field hockey), Elizabeth Fuller (cross country/track & field), and Jasmine Donohue (cross country/track & field).
"Working with North Carolina colleges and universities, Blue Cross NC is helping to level the playing field for women athletes," said Cheryl Parquet, Director of Community Engagement and Marketing Activation for Blue Cross NC. "The Finish Line Scholarship program will not only assist the recipient student-athletes, but also support healthier and more inclusive communities across the state."
"Thank you to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina for their support of App State Athletics and our women student-athletes," Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. "These five scholarship recipients are among the many Mountaineers who excel academically and athletically and pave the way for future generations of women leaders and role models."
Additionally, Blue Cross NC is awarding each scholarship recipients' high school alma mater with funding to support the next generation of women athletes in North Carolina.
McCullen is a senior infielder from Durham, N.C. In her first season with the Mountaineers in 2022 she batted .281 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs, starting in all 52 games for the Black and Gold. "I am so grateful to have received this scholarship from Blue Cross NC," McCullen said. "I am excited to be a leader as a female student-athlete to be a positive influence for those in my community and within my sport. I plan on using my major in psychology to work in the healthcare system once I graduate."
A native of Waxhaw, N.C., Barnes started every game in center field for the Mountaineers and was an All-Sun Belt selection in 2022. She was second on the team in batting at .313, while notching nine doubles and driving in 36 runs on the season. A four-year starter, Barnes returns to the Mountaineers as a graduate student for the 2023 campaign. "I am very honored to receive this scholarship from Blue Cross NC," Barnes said. "I am proud to shine light on the accomplishments of female athletes and I will do my best to be a positive role model."
Hurwitz helped App State Field Hockey to the program's first MAC Championship game appearance in 2022. The junior from Chapel Hill, N.C., played in 22 games this past season, helping the team to a program record-tying 14 wins, including a 10-game winning streak. "I am tremendously honored to have been selected for the Finish Line scholarship," Hurwitz said. "The prospect of being a leader to my teammates and other student-athletes at App State is exciting and I look forward to positively impacting the field hockey team, the art department and my community."
A senior from Broughton, N.C., Fuller was part of the 4x400-meter relay team that placed eighth at the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships last spring. She also competed individually in the 400 meters and 800 meters. "I am extremely honored to receive this scholarship from Blue Cross NC," Fuller said. "It makes me even more excited to make a difference in my community, explore future healthcare professions, and lead my fellow student-athletes into the upcoming track season."
Donohue finished fifth at the Sun Belt Championships in the 1,500 meters last spring after posting top-10 finishes earlier in the season at the Charlotte 49er classic and the War Eagle Invitational. She was named the Sun Belt Track Athlete of the Week after clocking a personal best in the 5,000 meters at the Duke Invitational. "I am exceptionally grateful to have received this scholarship from Blue Cross NC," Donohue said. "My leadership contributions to the athletics program here at App State and being among the female athletes will be beneficial to my career in healthcare as a nurse after completing my education at App State."
Feb. 8
• BOONE — A fifth member of App State's wrestling team has won SoCon Wrestler of the Week honors.
In the 25-6 dual win against Chattanooga, with both teams entering the dual at 4-0 in the league, App State's Ethan Oakley won a 5-2 decision over 13th-ranked Brayden Palmer at 133 pounds.
Oakley broke a 1-1 tie on a takedown with 18 seconds left and responded to a late escape by registering one more takedown in the closing seconds to improve to 4-0 in SoCon duals and 6-0 in all duals.
Oakley, who stepped into the starting role at 133 following Sean Carter's season-ending injury in mid-January, has gone 13-4 in his last 17 matches.
Oakley joins Carter, Jon Jon Millner, Will Miller and Will Formato as weekly winners for the 2022-23 season.
The 2022-23 season is presented by Hungry Howie's and Penn Station. App State wraps up the regular season on Sunday, Feb. 19, with a home tripleheader against Campbell (also 5-0 in the SoCon), Presbyterian and Davidson starting at 2 p.m.
• BOONE — After a successful 2022 fall campaign, going 18-10 (11-5 SBC) under the direction of first year head coach Sarah Rumely Noble, the App State volleyball team is ready to return to the court for spring competition.
"We are really excited for this upcoming spring season," said Rumely Noble. "We will get to play a wide variety of opponents that will both challenge us and prepare us for our 2023 season come fall. I am most excited that we will get to close out our spring slate with a match at home against Wofford so that fans will have a chance to see us compete."
In the spring, the Mountaineers will compete in three tournaments and a friendly match. The Mountaineers will kick things off on Feb. 26, challenging Davidson at 12:30 p.m. and High Point at 2 p.m. in Davidson, N.C. App State will also attend a tournament hosted by the Carolina Union Volleyball Club on March 25. The Black and Gold will then head to Blacksburg, Va. for a tournament at Virginia Tech on April 16. The Virginia Tech tournament will also include West Virginia and Duke.
The Mountaineers will cap their spring schedule with a match against Wofford in Boone at 1:30 p.m. on April 22. Spring matches are free for fans to attend.
Feb. 9
• GENEVA, N.Y. — 11 App State field hockey student-athletes were named to the 2022 NFHCA Division I National Academic Squad, the association announced Thursday.
The 11 players - Charlotte Bosma, Sarah Callery, Addie Clark, Ruby Clark, Samantha Connors, Claire Grenis, Hadley Kuzmicky, Pauline Mangold, Sarah Perkins, Henriette Stegen and Fien Zwaan - earned this nomination by achieving a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while competing on the field throughout the fall semester.
App State's honorees comprise five freshmen, four sophomores and two seniors. Addie Clark and Mangold recieved the honor for the fourth consecutive year.
The Mountaineers have had at least 11 players honored each year since the 2016 season.
Three Division I academic awards remain to be announced — the NFHCA Scholars of Distinction will be announced on Feb. 16, the NFHCA National Academic Team awards on Feb. 21, and the National Scholar-Athlete on Feb. 22.
• BRISTOL, Tenn. - App State's three-match win streak was snapped Thursday at ETSU, with the Mountaineers suffering a 4-0 defeat at the Bristol Sportplex indoor tennis courts.
App State (3-2) dropped the doubles point after ETSU (5-3) won 6-2 on all three courts.
Freshman Savannah Dada-Mascoll was up 6-3, 5-5 when her match against ETSU's Fernanda Carvajal was suspended following ETSU wins on courts 1, 2 and 4. At No. 1, Helena Jansen dropped to 3-2 on the season with her only other loss against UNC's No. 5-ranked player in the country.
App State returns to action Saturday at Clemson. Doubles are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
Feb. 10
•
BOONE — With the 2023 season just one week away, App State Baseball has announced the addition of Seth McLemore to the Mountaineers' coaching staff.
McLemore was most recently an assistant coach at Milligan University, an NAIA program in Elizabethton, Tenn. He helped lead the Buffaloes to a 36-21 record, including two victories in the conference tournament. Under his tutelage, a program-record four Milligan players earned all-conference recognition. The 36 wins were the most for the program since 2009.
"The first thing about Coach Mac that was very obvious was his energy level," head coach Kermit Smith said. "From our first conversation that energy jumped through the phone and made it very apparent that he has a passion for leading young men. Seth comes to Boone with a wealth of experience on the offensive side of baseball, and has helped lead some really good teams. We are elated to have him and his fiancé Courtney join our App State family."
McLemore arrived at Milligan after a one-year stop at NCAA Division I Murray State. During the 2021 season, the Racers set a program record with 18 OVC wins to secure the second seed in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. Murray State reached the OVC title game for the first time since 2003 and finished the season with 33 wins, the fifth most in program history.
He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons as an assistant at Central Methodist University. In 2020, the Eagles were ranked No. 10 in the NAIA Baseball Coaches' Top 25 poll before the season was cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic. In 2019, Central Methodist earned an at-large bid to the NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round and finished with a 35-15 record.
McLemore also has experience coaching the Spearfish Sasquatch (Expedition League) and found success as a head coach and general manager in the Beach Collegiate Baseball League.
McLemore played two years at Southwest Tennessee Community College and finished his college career at Central Baptist College in Arkansas. A standout third baseman, McLemore earned all-conference and NCCAA All-America status as a senior at Central Baptist. In 2016, the Mustangs captured the program's first AMC conference title and set a program record with 45 wins.
A native of Pulaski, Tenn., McLemore earned a Bachelor of Science degree in history from Central Baptist.
• HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - App State women's track and field wrapped the first day of the Marshall Invitational with four top-five finishes. Action resumes Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. with field events. Events on the track will start at 11 a.m
In the women's 5000 meters, junior Annie Amundsen set pace for the Mountaineers, clocking a personal best of 17:49.82 to finish second.
Freshman Ava Studney led the way in the women's pole vault, tying for second with a personal best clearance of 3.70m (12' 1.50). Studney's clearance ties her with Shea Snow (2009) and Audrey Diener (2012) for eighth in the App State all-time list. Senior Celia Agee landed sixth with a clearance of 3.55m (11' 7.75"). In the women's weight throw, sophomore Graysen Arnold recorded a personal best of 17.42m (57' 2") to place fourth. Arnold's toss places her 10th in the App State all-time list.
Feb. 11
• CHARLOTTE, N.C. – App State softball split the opening day of its 2023 season at Queens, defeating the Royals 5-2 in Game 2 after a 4-5 loss in the opening contest.
Sejal Neas threw the first six innings of the second contest, punching five strikeouts and allowing only one run. Offensively, three home runs were hit by the Black & Gold throughout the day, including a 3-run bomb by Kylie LaRousa in the second game.
On the day, App State earned nine runs to Queens' seven, and out-hit the Royals, 16-11.
Recapping Game 1 (Queens 5, App State 4)
After two scoreless innings by both squads to start, Mary Pierce Barnes scored the first run of the 2023 season in the top of the third, homering to right-center to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead. Barnes has recorded nine home runs in her career.
The Royals responded with three consecutive runs in the third and fourth innings, giving themselves a two-run lead heading into the fifth.
During the top of the fifth, preseason All-Sun Belt selection Kayt Houston and Barnes hit back-to-back singles, landing them at third and first base, respectively. With two outs, Kaley Coltrain singled to left field, bringing in Houston for Coltrain's first RBI as a Mountaineer.
Queens posted two runs in the bottom of the fifth, making the score 5-2.
As App State needed a spark in the sixth, Sidney Martin delivered, landing the first home run of her career to cut the lead to two.
The pressure shifted to the defense in the bottom of the sixth. Down by two runs with two on and one out, Taylor Thorp and McKenzie McCullen ended the inning with a double play.
The Black & Gold kept their foot on the gas in the top of the seventh, as Addie Wray and Houston each singled to open the inning, advancing to second and third during a throw.
With two runners on and no outs, the Royals, up by two runs, brought in their relief pitcher. Coltrain was walked shortly after, loading all three bases with one out.
McCullen reached first on a fielder's choice, bringing in a run by Wray, cutting the lead to one in what would be App State's final run of the contest.
Delani Buckner started the day in the circle and was later relieved by Kaylie Northrop, who struck out two batters.
The Mountaineers had 10 hits in the contest, including three by Houston.
Recapping Game 2 (App State 5, Queens 2)
App State never trailed in the second match. Thorp got the scoring trend started in the second inning, singling up the middle and bringing in Martin's second run of the day.
Pairing that score with two straight innings of no Royals on bases, App State led 1-0 heading into the fourth.
After Coltrain brought in an unearned point, LaRousa stole the show, raising the lead to five with a home run to left center. Thorp and McCullen were on base.
Neas, who also assisted three putouts, held Queens scoreless until the bottom of the sixth. The Royals would score one run in each of the last two innings as Neas would eventually be relieved by Kapri Toone, who made her first appearance in the Black & Gold.
Thorp and McCullen made their second double play of the day to finish the game. Over both games, McCullen led the fielders from first base with 15 putouts, one assist and a perfect fielding percentage.
In the women's long jump, junior Siby Yao clinched gold with a leap of 5.74m (18' 10"), while seniors Taylor Smith and Jada Branch earned silver and bronze with marks of 5.59m (18' 4.25") and 5.58m (18' 3.75"), respectively. Yao also finished first in the women's triple jump with a leap of 11.90m (39' 0.50"), followed by senior Djamila Petersen, who took third with a leap of 11.60m (38' 0.75").
Taylor Smith went on to clinch first in the women's 60 meters, stopping the clock at 7.52. Sophomore Mariah McCord finished third in the women's 60-meter final, clocking a time of 7.73. Senior Mariah Atwater set pace for the Mountaineers in the women's 200 meters, taking second with a time of 24.93. Following Atwater, was Branch and graduate student Jelonnie Smith, who took third (25.07, PR) and fourth (25.15), respectively. Atwater also finished fifth in the women's 400 meters with a time of 57.44.
Junior Jasmine Donohue clocked a time of 10:10.50 in the women's 3000 meters to finish third overall. In the women's shot put, junior Megan Plummer placed fifth with a toss of 11.97m (39' 3.25").
• CLEMSON, S.C. – App State gave Clemson a tight battle on multiple courts, but the Mountaineers fell to the Tigers 4-0 on Saturday at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility.
Helena Jansen, Savannah Dada-Mascoll and Virginia Poggi were all locked in tight battles with their opponents at Nos. 1, 3 and 5, respectively, when the match was called after Clemson's fourth team point.
Jansen lost her first set 6-4, but was ahead 5-3 in the second set when the match was called. Dada-Mascoll lost her first set 7-6, but was ahead 2-1 in the second set. Poggi won her first set 7-5 and was tied 2-2 in the second. Maggie Pate, Ellie Murphy and Brooke Gruber lost their singles matches in straight sets at Nos. 2, 4 and 6, respectively.
Jansen and Murphy were tied 4-4 at No. 1 doubles when the doubles point was clinched by Clemson. The Tigers' duo of Leigh Van Zyl and Eleni Louka defeated Pate and Dada-Mascoll at No. 2 (6-3), and the duo of Daniella Medvedeva and Cristina Mayorova downed Gruber and Poggi (6-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.