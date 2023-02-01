The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Jan. 24 to Jan. 30.
Jan. 26
• BOONE — App State men’s basketball never trailed in its second consecutive double-digit win, defeating Georgia State 71-59.
The starters filled the stat sheet, each recording five or more rebounds while Terence Harcum scored 20+ for the second straight contest. The sophomore posted 21 points on 6-10 shooting, five rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a 7-10 game from the charity stripe.
Donovan Gregory opened the game with a spot-up 3-pointer, assisted by Harcum. After that, the game was never tied again as the lead would eventually increase to as much as 18. Gregory finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a season-high five steals.
The Mountaineers (12-10, 5-4 SBC) set the tone for the game with four offensive rebounds that led to six straight second-chance points in the first four minutes, jumping out to an early 9-2 lead. The Black & Gold tallied 13 offensive rebounds on the night and out-rebounded the Panthers, 37-28.
After GSU narrowed the deficit to four midway through the first period, App State responded with a 12-0 run that was capped with triples by Harcum and Christopher Mantis. Mantis scored 14 points off the bench with four 3-pointers.
The Mountaineers held the Panthers (9-12, 2-7 SBC) scoreless for over four minutes as they increased the lead to 16. At the break, App State led 42-27. This was the fifth time in January that the team held its opponent to 27 or less in a half.
In the second half, the lead only dipped below 10 once before App State took control of the game in the final minutes.
Justin Abson blocked his fourth shot of the game midway through the second half, totaling 47 on the season. The freshman is now 10th all-time in single-season blocks at App State (47, four tonight). The record is 75, set by Jeremy Clayton during the 2007-08 season. After his 10th game this year with three or more blocks, Abson now ranks 14th in the nation in total blocks.
During his fourth consecutive start, Xavion Brown added eight points and a career-high eight rebounds.
• ATLANTA, Ga. – The App State women’s basketball team fell to Georgia State, 64-56, after a hard-fought battle Thursday night.
Redshirt senior Janay Sanders netted a team-high 20 points, while sophomore Emily Carver tallied 14 points and shot 3-of-5 from the 3-point line. Junior Faith Alston dished out a team-high seven assists.
Over the course of play, the lead changed between the Mountaineers and Panthers 18 times, 11 of which happened in the first half. App State posted 20 points off turnovers and 32 points in the paint.
After a slow start, the Mountaineers (8-12, 4-5 SBC) caught up to the Panthers (9-13, 3-6 SBC) in the first quarter as Carver, graduate student Brooke Bigott and Sanders contributed to an 8-0 scoring run. The Mountaineers and Panthers swapped the lead throughout the remainder of the period.
Early in the second quarter, Carver drained a trey to put App State up 24-19. A 3-point bucket from freshman Alexis Black and jumper from Sanders kept the Black and Gold ahead, 29-25, but Georgia State kept pace, refusing to let App State pull too far ahead. A Sanders layup tied things up at 31 all, and sophomore Zada Porter kept things tied at 33-33 with a layup of her own. A final layup from Sanders gave App State a 35-33 edge going into halftime.
Carver and Sanders combined for all 12 of App State’s points in the third quarter with Carver drilling two treys and a pair of free throws and Sanders contributing two layups.
A jumper from Sanders put the Mountaineers within one of Georgia State’s lead in the fourth quarter, and an Alston layup gave the Black and Gold a 51-50 edge, but Georgia State was quick to respond. With Sanders drilling two from the charity stripe, the Mountaineers were back within one, trailing 54-53. Sanders tied things up with a made free throw before pushing App State ahead 55-54 with another. A late trey from Georgia State’s Mikyla Tolivert gave the Panthers a 59-55 lead with 50 seconds left in the game. Despite a free throw from Carver, the Panthers sunk five free throws to put enough distance between them and the Mountaineers for a 64-56 win.
Jan. 28
• BOONE — The App State women’s basketball team fell to Louisiana, 65-51, at the Holmes Convocation Center on Saturday.
Despite some hot 3-point shooting by the Mountaineers in the first quarter, the Black and Gold faced a scoring drought in the second half that gave the Ragin’ Cajuns enough momentum to go on a 17-0 scoring run in the final period.
“I thought there were just two stretches in the game that really hurt us. It was the end of the second quarter when junior Faith Alston picked up her second foul as well as redshirt senior Janay Sanders, and we struggled to score.” said head coach Angel Elderkin. “The first quarter, honestly the way we scored the ball, I was really surprised. I knew we were going to need to get more two’s just because Louisiana’s one of the best defensive teams, not just in the league, but in the country. Most teams are scoring 40 against them, 50, so at halftime I felt like we were in good shape, but we had another lull in the third quarter with four turnovers in a row where we could have gotten some momentum, because they were coming off steals. That could have given us a run-out, but we were unable to convert.”
“Then in the fourth quarter I was just really disappointed with the way that we finished, but I think we just have to go back and spend Monday on a ‘mental Monday’ and unpack the last two games and how we’re winning and how we’re losing. Rebounding continues to be an issue for us and so we’re got to shift our focus. I thought our zone looked good, but in order for us to play it we’ve definitely got to be able to box out. So, the 15 second-chance points really hurt us.”
Sophomore Emily Carver netted a team-high 17 points and drilled five treys, shooting 3-of-3 in the first quarter alone. Alston contributed 16 points on the afternoon, going 3-of-4 from the 3-point line, and pulled down five rebounds. Redshirt junior A’Lea Gilbert recorded a team-high six rebounds while Sanders dished out a team-high six assists. Gilbert, Carver, junior Dane Bertolina, and Alston each shot perfect from the free throw line.
App State scored 14 points in the paint and 10 off turnovers.
App State kicked off the game sinking nothing but treys, as Carver tallied two and Alston and graduate student Brooke Bigott each drained one to give App State a 12-4 lead over the Ragin’ Cajuns. Gilbert contributed to the lead with a layup and a pair of free throws. App State closed out the first quarter with a 19-17 edge over the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Carver opened the second quarter by drilling her fourth 3-point bucket of the game, which was quickly followed up by an Alston trey that put App State up 25-20. Layups from Bigott and fellow graduate student Lauren Carter gave the Black and Gold a 29-24 lead, but the Ragin’ Cajuns managed to tie things up at 29 all before closing out the quarter with a 3-pointer from Tamera Johnson that put Louisiana up 34-29.
Early in the third period, a layup from Gilbert and a Carver 3-pointer brought the Mountaineers within one of Louisiana’s lead, 35-34. Alston landed a layup to put App State ahead by one at 36-35. Louisiana regained the lead after a layup and trey of their own. In the fourth and final quarter, Alston, Sanders, and Bertolina combined for 13 points as the Mountaineers faced a scoring drought and Louisiana hit its stride, going on a 17-0 scoring run that sealed the game in favor of the Ragin’ Cajuns, 65-51.
• BOONE — Tiebreaking takedowns in the final minute of the semifinal and championship matches produced a heavyweight title for Jacob Sartorio at the Appalachian Open on Saturday.
Sartorio recorded a takedown with 25 seconds left and finished on top to close a 4-2 semifinal decision against NC State’s Chase Horne, then won a 5-2 decision against North Carolina starter Brandon Whitman in the final.
Trailing 1-0 entering the third, Sartorio took the lead on a reversal early in the period and broke a 2-2 tie on a takedown with a minute left. Finishing on top, the riding time point gave him a 5-2 victory.
Sartorio and two unattached true freshmen (Ethan Shell at 133, Kaden Keiser at 149) made the finals in their weight classes.
Shell opened the tournament with a 12-7 win against North Carolina’s Jace Palmer, who won against Virginia in a dual start Friday night, and made the final with a second-period pin of North Carolina’s Joey Melendez, whose five dual starts this year include the UNC-App State dual from December. Another UNC wrestler, Spencer Moore, won by major decision in the 133 final
Keiser started his day with a first-period pin, followed that with a 12-7 decision against VMI starter Noah Roulo and advanced to the final with an 8-2 decision against Chattanooga’s Matthew Williams. UNC’s Jayden Scott won by decision in the 149 final.
App State’s other placers Saturday were:
Third place: Noah Luna (125)
Fourth place: Triston Norris (heavyweight), Ike Byers (141)
Fifth place: Chad Bellis (125), Riley Edwards (141), Drake Acklin (157)
Sixth place: Braden Welch (174), Hunter Adams (184)
Norris reached the semifinal round of the heavyweight bracket with an 8-2 decision against Benjamin Stemmet, a starter for The Citadel.
Jan. 30
• NEW ORLEANS, La.- The App State men’s and women’s cross country teams received All-Academic team honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). The women’s team has earned the distinction every year since 2010, while the men have now earned the accolade in six consecutive seasons.
In the fall 2022 semester, the women’s cross country team earned a cumulative team GPA of 3.55, while the men’s squad posted a cumulative GPA of 3.37. Ten Mountaineers from the men’s and women’s cross country teams finished the fall semester on the Chancellor’s List and 12 Mountaineers made the Dean’s List.
At the Sun Belt Championships on Oct. 19, the App State men’s team finished second overall with 46 points, while the women placed fifth overall in the team standings with 117 points. Six Mountaineers earned All-Sun Belt accolades for their efforts on the course. Junior Oliver Wilson-Cook earned first-team accolades after finishing fifth with an 8K time of 24:28.2. Graduate student Ryan Brown, and sophomores Garrett Bivens and Chase Burrell garnered second-team honors after finishing eighth (24:04.9), ninth (24:44.9) and tenth (24:45.2), respectively. Junior Ryan Teuscher earned third-team recognition after finishing 14th with a time of 25:07.8. Sophomore Linnea Maynard also earned third-team honors after posting a personal best of 17:43.5 to place 15th in the women’s 6K race.
In order to qualify for USTFCCCA All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period.
• BOONE — The App State Cheerleading Prospect Clinics are designed to provide an opportunity for all high school students and current college students to learn more about cheerleading at the collegiate level as well as, more specifically, the cheerleading program here at App State and prepare for tryouts.
Athletes at the clinic will learn material that will be utilized at tryouts that upcoming year, including the official Appalachian State University Fight Song. During the clinic, athletes will work on stunting and tumbling as well as be introduced to collegiate level pyramids and baskets. The clinic will conclude with a question and answer session to better prepare you for entering college and learning more about App State. Attendance at one of our prospect clinics will be a requirement in order to try out for the 2023-2024 App State Cheerleading Team.
The event will take place Feb. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Varsity Gym.
• BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — No. 19 App State took eight of 10 matches on the road Monday and posted a 32-6 win against Gardner-Webb to remain unbeaten in SoCon wrestling duals.
The Mountaineers (8-2, 4-0) are one of three SoCon teams without a league loss, joined by annual contenders Chattanooga and Campbell, who are also 4-0 in the league. App State hosts Chattanooga on Sunday at 3 p.m. and then hosts Campbell to open a SoCon tripleheader in Varsity Gym on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Tickets for App State’s remaining home duals are available by clicking HERE.
In addition to a six-point win by forfeit for Jon Jon Millner at 149 pounds, the Mountaineers received bonus points in victories at 125, 157 and 174 pounds. In the only matchup of ranked wrestlers, 26th-ranked Will Formato won a 2-1 decision against 24th-ranked RJ Mosley in their seventh career meeting.
After a scoreless first period between the fourth-year starters, Formato stayed on top for the first 1:10 of the second period before allowing an escape. Formato needed only seven seconds to post a tying escape to begin the third period, and by maintaining more than a minute advantage in riding time, the lack of any third-period takedowns gave him the bonus point for a 2-1 victory.
Caleb Smith gave up the first takedown against Drew West, who had a 7-0 dual record. Smith turned a 3-2 lead entering the third into a 16-4 major decision against the Bulldogs (4-8, 2-2).
Ethan Oakley also allowed the first takedown at 133, but he used a takedown with 47 seconds left in the second period to break a 2-2 tie in his 8-3 win against Todd Carter, who was 6-1 in duals.
After Gardner-Webb pulled out a 3-2 win at 141 and the forfeit at 149, Tommy Askey recorded nine takedowns in a 23-7 tech fall at 157. Formato’s tight win pushed the lead to 21-3, and Will Miller had nine more takedowns in his 22-7 tech fall at 174.
Gardner-Webb’s Jha’Quan Anderson, previously an NCAA qualifier, used a Sudden Victory takedown to win a 3-1 overtime decision at 184, but App State’s Carson Floyd followed that with a 6-2 decision at 197. The score was tied at 2-2 entering the third against Sam Mora, but Floyd had 2:13 in riding time, and his takedown with 1:09 left created helpful separation.
Making his third career dual start at heavyweight, and coming off a title at this past weekend’s Appalachian Open, Jacob Sartorio built a 7-0 lead in his 7-2 win to close the dual.
