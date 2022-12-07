The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.
Nov. 29
• BOONE — App State men’s basketball fell to Furman 65-61 on Tuesday night, despite outscoring the Paladins 42-33 in the second half.
The Mountaineers (5-3) went on a 17-0 run that lasted just under five minutes to gain their largest lead of five with six minutes left in the game, led by Donovan Gregory, who scored all 12 of his points in the second half.
Gregory secured his 24th free throw in a row during the closing back-and-forth moments as the Paladins (5-2) inched ahead to seal the win. His span began in the second half of the game against Campbell.
After scoring just 19 points in the first half, App State tripled its point total in the first 15 minutes of the final period. The Black & Gold out-shot the Paladins 56% to 30% in the second half, while earning a 44% clip from three-point range compared to Furman’s 35%.
Every player who stepped on the floor for App State scored, as the team earned 20 bench points. The squad has remained in the top 50 in the nation in bench points through the first few weeks of the season.
CJ Huntley was crucial to the Mountaineers’ run, earning 10 points, seven defensive rebounds and two blocks. Justin Abson added three blocks, increasing his total to 22 on the season, which makes him fourth in the nation and first in the Sun Belt in the blocks category.
Dec. 1
• BOONE — App State right tackle Cooper Hodges has been named a third-team All-American by PFF College.
A fifth-year redshirt junior from Glen St. Mary, Fla., Hodges ended the 2022 regular season with 51 straight starts and became a four-time All-Sun Belt selection when league honors are announced Thursday.
Hodges’ overall blocking grade of 85.3 from PFF this season ranks fifth overall among starting FBS offensive tackles and No. 1 among starting right tackles at the FBS level.
Hodges’ run-blocking grade of 86.2 is also fifth nationally among starting FBS offensive tackles and No. 1 among starting right tackles. A two-year captain, he allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits in 428 pass-blocking snaps.
The Mountaineers have produced at least one FBS All-American in each of the last four seasons.
• BOONE — Eleven members of App State’s football team have received All-Sun Belt recognition from the league, which announced its honors for the 2022 season on Thursday.
The All-Sun Belt first team includes linebacker Nick Hampton, offensive lineman Anderson Hardy and offensive lineman Cooper Hodges, who has earned All-Sun Belt recognition for the fourth straight year. He has repeated as a first-team pick from the league after being a second-team selection in 2019 and 2020. This week, Hodges was also named a third-team All-American by PFF College.
Tight end Henry Pearson and defensive back Steven Jones Jr. have made the All-Sun Belt second team, while the All-Sun Belt third team includes offensive lineman Isaiah Helms and return specialist Milan Tucker.
Record-setting quarterback Chase Brice, linebacker Jalen McLeod, running back Nate Noel and receiver Kaedin Robinson have received All-Sun Belt honorable mention.
Competition for spots on the All-Sun Belt teams increased this season as the league expanded from 10 to 14 teams.
Dec. 2
• BOONE — App State Men’s Golf officially added Alex Martin and Jack Seward during the recent signing period.
Martin, a Thomasville, N.C., native who is in his second year at Sandhills Community College following his graduation from Uwharrie Ridge Six-Twelve, and Seward, a Florence, S.C., native who is a prep senior at Trinity Collegiate School, are set to join coach Alan Cress’ program in advance of the 2023-24 season.
Martin finished second place individually while helping lead Sandhills to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III national team title earlier this year. He shot 73-76-72-73—294 at Chautauqua Golf Club in New York as Sandhills, which is located in Pinehurst, N.C., finished 89 strokes ahead of the event runner-up.
Martin also finished second overall in the NJCAA Region 10 Tournament. In high school, he was the conference player of the year as a standout at Uwharrie Ridge Six-Twelve, which is located in Trinity, N.C.
“They have a great golf program (at App State),” Martin said.
Relatively new to golf after taking up the sport in 2020, Seward was a captain for a Trinity Collegiate School team that won a South Carolina Independent School Association AAA state title in April.
Seward competed in the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur in Oregon over the summer after qualifying by shooting a 69 to earn co-medalist honors at The Links at Stono Ferry in Charleston, S.C.
“App State felt like home as soon as I arrived on campus,” Seward said.
• CHARLOTTE — App State men’s basketball dropped to 2-1 on the road in a 72-61 finish against Charlotte.
The Mountaineers opened the game with an incredible first half that included a 25-0 run and a 7-7 start from Christopher Mantis, who started for the first time and scored a career-high 25 points by going 10-15 from the floor with five three-pointers.
Mantis had four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in 35 minutes of play, the most he has ever recorded. His 25 points were the most by any App State player this season.
The Mountaineers were up 30-7 in the first eight minutes of play before the 49ers began climbing back, leading to a halftime score of 42-31. The lead went back and forth throughout the second half as Charlotte pulled away in the closing moments.
Donovan Gregory played aggressively, earning season-highs in rebounds (9) and assists (7).
Justin Abson, who also started for the first time, had his fifth game with at least three blocks, continuing his streak of at least one block in every game of his career. His total of 25 this season ranks fifth in the country, first in the Sun Belt and first among freshmen.
The Mountaineers will return to action this Tuesday at home when they host Carlow at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 3
• LAS VEGAS — All seven App State Wrestling entries had a hand raised at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational on Friday, and three Mountaineers advanced to the final day of competition at the high-profile tournament.
Advancing to the 149-pound semifinals, Jon Jon Millner improved to 13-0 this season and 105-21 in his career with three victories Friday. Tommy Askey (157 pounds) and Will Formato (165) both went 3-1 to clinch no worse than top-eight spots in their brackets.
The third-ranked Millner will face fourth-ranked Kyle Parco of Arizona State in the semifinal round that begins at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday (10 a.m. local). Askey will face 24th-ranked Trevor Chumbley from Northwestern in a consolation semifinal, and Formato will wrestle in another consolation semifinal against 16th-ranked Matthew Olguin from Oregon State.
Millner’s unbeaten Friday included a 7-1 decision against Nebraska’s Dayne Morton, a 10-3 decision against Columbia’s Danny Fongaro and a 6-0 shutout of NC State’s Jackson Arrington, who has climbed to No. 18 in the national rankings since losing to Millner by the same score in his dual debut for the Wolfpack on Nov. 4.
In their rematch a month later, Millner needed only two seconds to get in on a shot that turned into a quick takedown. By the end of the first period, he had a 2-0 lead and 2:38 in riding time.
Askey earned a quarterfinal berth with a pair of close victories, as he won a 3-2 decision against Long Island’s Rhise Royster and quickly secured an overtime takedown of Cal Poly’s Luka Wick to secure a 3-1 (SV1) decision. After hanging tough in an 8-2 loss to second-ranked Will Lewan from Michigan, Askey won 3-1 against 19th-ranked Derek Holschlag, a returning NCAA qualifier from Northern Iowa, with help from a takedown in the final seconds of the second period.
Formato opened the tournament with convincing wins against Edinboro’s Alex Garee (6-0) and 29th-ranked Legend Lamer from Cal Poly (6-1) before dropping a 6-2 decision to 10th-ranked Julian Ramirez of Cornell. One sequence in the final minute of the second period turned a scoreless matchup into a six-point lead for Ramirez, but Formato bounced back by claiming a 5-2 win against NC State’s Donald Cates.
Formato, who edged Cates in overtime during the Nov. 4 dual, gained separation Friday on a takedown with 24 seconds left. He rode out the second period and finished with 2:19 in riding time.
Caleb Smith (125) joined Millner, Askey and Formato as a quarterfinalist before finishing 2-2, and Sean Carter (133) posted a 3-2 record in Las Vegas with a pair of one-point losses to top-25 opponents.
Mason Fiscella went 2-2 with losses to two top-10 opponents in the heavyweight division, and Will Miller (174) earned a 10-5 victory against Cal Poly’s Jarad Priest following an opening-round loss in which he delivered an early takedown against third-ranked Mikey Labriola from Nebraska.
Fiscella advanced to the Round of 16 thanks to an overtime takedown in a 3-1 (SV1) win against Max Millin of Edinboro. Fiscella also won 5-3 against Utah Valley’s Chase Trussell between losses to No. 6 Lucas Davison from Northwestern and No. 7 Tate Orndorff from Ohio State (7-1 decision).
Smith followed a 7-4 win to open the event with a 12-2 major decision against 27th-ranked Liam Cronin from Nebraska, but he suffered an 8-6 (SV1) loss to South Dakota State’s Tanner Jordan in the quarterfinal round. Facing a 5-2 deficit in the final 20 seconds of the third period, Smith executed a reversal with 17 seconds left and then got a takedown of Jordan after cutting him loose to force overtime at 6-all, but Jordan prevailed in the first OT period. Smith then dropped a 14-9 decision to 10th-ranked Malik Heinselman from Ohio State.
Carter won 10-4 against Purdue’s Dustin Morris before dropping a 3-2 (TBA) decision to 18th-ranked Cody Phippen from Air Force. Each wrestler got an escape in the 30-second Tiebreaker 1 periods, but Phippen came up with his quickly enough to maintain an all-important riding time advantage that serves as a tiebreaker, and he received a point on a stalling penalty against Carter.
Carter then won 7-3 against Ohio State’s Dylan Koontz and 3-2 against Cal Baptist’s Hunter Leake, but a 3-2 loss to 23rd-ranked Chance Rich from Cal State Bakersfield wrapped up his tournament.
• SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The App State women’s basketball team (2-5) faced a tough Wofford (6-2) squad on Saturday, falling to the Terriers, 71-42, on the road.
Freshman Chaé Harris was the Mountaineers’ top scorer, netting 13 points on the afternoon. She also matched graduate student Lauren Carter and sophomore Mariah Frazier with a team-high five rebounds. Redshirt senior Janay Sanders scored the second-most points for App State with 11. Twenty of the Mountaineers’ points were scored off the bench.
After a dry first quarter for the Black and Gold, Harris sunk back-to-back threes to cut into Wofford’s lead in the second. Shortly after, Harris found her way to the hoop for a layup, tallying eight of her 13 points in the second quarter alone.
Wofford’s hot shooting and strong rebounding throughout the game propelled them to a 29-point lead at the close of the third period. Jackie Carman, Lilly Hatton, and Rachael Rose combined for 42 of the Terriers’ points on the afternoon.
• LAS VEGAS — Jon Jon Millner’s fourth-place finish at 149 pounds led App State Wrestling at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.
Taking a 13-0 season record into Saturday’s semifinal round, Millner lost a 4-1 decision against fourth-ranked Kyle Parco in the semifinal round before winning a 4-0 decision No. 24 Alec Hagan of Ohio. He lost a 2-1 decision against seventh-ranked Yahya Thomas of Northwestern in the third-place match.
All seven App State Wrestling entries had a hand raised Friday, and three Mountaineers advanced to the final day of competition at the high-profile tournament.
Joining Millner in advancing to Day 2 thanks to 3-1 showings Friday, Will Formato finished seventh at 165 pounds, and Tommy Askey placed eighth at 157 pounds.
• BOONE — The App State women’s track and field team opened the 2022-23 indoor season on Friday and Saturday by hosting the John Weaver Invitational. Graduate student Hunter Robinson, seniors Jada Branch and Taylor Smith, sophomore Graysen Arnold, freshmen Ava Studney and Addison Ollendick-Smith posted first-place finishes as the Mountaineers placed first in the team standings with 145 points.
Dec. 4
• FAIRFAX, Va. — App State freshman Carson Floyd captured his second individual title in the opening month of the season as the Mountaineers had six wrestlers place at the Patriot Open hosted by George Mason.Floyd, who won the Mountaineer Invitational last month in his second collegiate event, went 4-0 in the 197-pound bracket Sunday to improve to 10-3 this seasom. He began the tournament with a fall in 36 seconds, followed that with a 6-0 decision in the quarterfinals and reached the final with a pin in 2:30 against Davidson’s Gavin Henry, who has finished as high as third at the SoCon Championships during his career.
In the final, Floyd held a 2-0 lead thanks to an early takedown before an injury to George Mason’s Jonathan List ended the match with one period completed.
Floyd, Luke Uliano (184 pounds) and Jacob Sartorio (heavyweight) were all finalists, as Uliano won his first four matches and Sartorio claimed his first three before they suffered finals losses.
Ethan Oakley had a 3-1 record en route to a third-place finish at 133 pounds, and Triston Norris went 2-1 to place third in the heavyweight bracket. OJ Bost also placed by finishing sixth at 165 pounds.
Dec. 5
• BOONE — App State Men’s Golf will play in seven events during the 2023 spring season, head coach Alan Cress announced Monday.
In their first fall under Cress’ direction, the Mountaineers posted their first team victory since 2018 and recorded the top two team rounds in program history, with four golfers shooting in the 60s each time. Addison Beam had a team-best 71.27 scoring average in the fall, followed by Lukas Jönsson at 72.33 and Colin Browning at 73.25.
App State will open the spring by having four individuals compete at the Wolfpack Invitational in Raleigh from Feb. 25-26. It will be the first of two spring appearances at Lonnie Poole Golf Course.
Team play gets underway in March, as App State is the tournament host for the Bash at The Beach at the Surf Golf and Beach Club in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Last year, a final-round 63 from Sverrir Haraldsson and 12-under 272 from the team allowed the Mountaineers to place second in a 15-team field.
App State will then compete three times over the course of two weeks, starting with a Sunday-Monday appearance at the Seahawk Intercollegiate in Wilmington from March 26-27. The following Monday and Tuesday, from April 3-4, it will play at the Wofford Invitational in Spartanburg, S.C. The end of that week, from April 7-8, the Mountaineers have Friday and Saturday rounds at the Stitch Intercollegiate in Raleigh.
App State heads to State College, Pa., in mid-April as Penn State hosts the Rutherford Intercollegiate on that Saturday and Sunday (April 15-16).
The 2023 Sun Belt Championships will be held Sunday through Wednesday (from April 23-26) at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Miss. The event will feature three rounds of stroke play, with the top four teams advancing to a final day of semifinal and championship match play.
The Sun Belt has earned multiple bids to NCAA Regionals in each of the last three years.
