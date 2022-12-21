The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Dec. 14 to Dec. 19.
Dec. 15
• BOONE — App State left tackle Anderson Hardy has joined quarterback Chase Brice in accepting an invitation to the 2023 Tunnel to Towers Foundation Hula Bowl, which will be held Jan. 14 at UCF’s FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
The 77th annual Hula Bowl game will showcase 100 top collegiate players, matched with legendary NFL coaches, and be broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network.
Hardy had the third-best overall blocking grade and fourth-best run-blocking grade among starting offensive tackles in the Sun Belt, according to PFF. Protecting Brice’s blind side, Hardy allowed just two quarterback sacks while totaling 849 snaps, including 432 pass-blocking snaps.
He started the final 28 games of his App State career and was named a first-team All-Sun Belt selection.
In just two years, Brice put up some of the best career totals in App State history, ranking No. 1 in passing yards per game (240.7), No. 5 in touchdown passes (54) and No. 6 in passing yards (6,258).
Brice threw 27 touchdown passes (No. 1 in the Sun Belt) and just six interceptions during a 2022 season in which he passed for 2,921 yards (243.4 per game) and completed 62.8 percent of his attempts.
• CLEVELAND, Ohio – App State represented six of the 81 student-athletes named to the 2022 Field Hockey Academic All-MAC Team, the Mid-American Conference announced Tuesday.
The group of student-athletes qualified for the award by maintaining a 3.20 cumulative GPA and participating in at least 50 percent of the contests this season.
The six Mountaineers who were selected were Sarah Perkins, Addie Clark, Pauline Mangold, Allison Corey, Charlotte Bosma and Jillian Orcutt for their incredible performance on and off the field.
2022 Field Hockey Academic All-MAC Team
App State
1. Sarah Perkins, Sophomore, Exercise Science, 3.95
2. Addie Clark, Senior, Art Management, 3.91
3. Pauline Mangold, Senior, Exercise Science, 3.81
4. Allison Corey, Senior, Biology — Cell Molecular Biology, 3.66
5. Charlotte Bosma, Sophomore, Applied Physics, 3.65
6. Jillian Orcutt, Sophomore, Exercise Science, 3.35
• DURHAM — The App State women’s basketball team (3-6) fell to North Carolina Central (4-7), 72-70, on the road on Thursday.
Three Mountaineers scored double-digits, with Janay Sanders leading the team with 18 points on the night. Junior Faith Alston scored the second-most points (14) and recorded a double-double, leading the team in rebounds with 11. Alston also drew 14 fouls from the Eagles. Freshman Alexis Black netted a career and season high 13 points, eight of which were scored in the second quarter.
The Mountaineers scored 17 points of the bench and 16 off turnovers.
NC Central jumped ahead early, sinking five of six treys, to take a 23-11 lead in the first quarter. The Mountaineers steadily chipped away at the lead, with Black finding her stride midway through the quarter with a jumper, layup, and two free throws within a minute of play.
Down 33-32 at the half, the Mountaineers battled through the third and fourth quarters, marking four lead changes and five ties. Sanders scored 16 of her team-high 18 points in the second half and tied the score at 70-70 with a layup in the last 14 seconds of play, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles answered with a jumper of their own that gave them the final edge.
• CHAPEL HILL — The first period of the first match wasn’t even complete before a pin-clinching whistle confirmed App State Wrestling’s intentions Thursday night.
The Mountaineers traveled to Chapel Hill ready to put up a tough, wire-to-wire fight against a ranked North Carolina team from the ACC.
In a top-30 showdown, with UNC ranking No. 21 in the NWCA Coaches Poll and as high as No. 17 among the other national polls, App State posted a 19-16 victory in Carmichael Arena to beat the Tar Heels for the second time in the last seven seasons.
Caleb Smith’s first-period pin in a matchup of ranked 125-pound wrestlers gave App State (1-1) six big points right off the bat, and a trio of wins from NCAA-experienced veterans in Sean Carter, Jon Jon Millner and Will Formato pushed the lead to 16-7 with four matches remaining.
The next three matches pitted three ranked wrestlers from UNC against three App State underclassmen, but Will Miller capped just his second career dual appearance by winning a 7-5 decision against returning All-American and eighth-ranked Clay Lautt at 174 pounds. Miller delivered a tiebreaking takedown with 36 seconds left and finished on top to give the Mountaineers a 19-7 advantage.
Close decisions in UNC’s favor at the final three weights resulted in the final nine points for the Tar Heels (1-3), but App State exited Carmichael with its fifth all-time win in the series and the second victory in the modern era, joining the 18-16 home win against a 25th-ranked UNC team in Boone during the 2016-17 season.
The other wins in the series occurred in 1965-66, 1960-61 and 1959-60.
The Tar Heels entered Thursday with a pair of losses to top-five Big Ten teams, plus a win against Campbell. For App State head coach JohnMark Bentley, whose team is unofficially 28th in this week’s NWCA Coaches Poll, it was his ninth victory against a Power Five conference program.
Twenty seconds remained in the first period when Smith followed a takedown with a cradle to earn three key bonus points via a pin of 33rd-ranked Jack Wagner at 125 pounds.
Up next at 133, Carter got a takedown early in the second period and stayed on top for the remainder of the period to lead 5-4 entering the third against No. 29 Joey Melendez. Carter then closed out a 9-4 decision thanks to an escape, another takedown and riding time.
The Tar Heels cut into a 9-0 deficit with a major decision at 141 pounds, but Millner needed only three seconds to get his first takedown of Danny Nini in an 11-2 major decision that produced four more points for a 13-4 advantage in the team race.
Making his first dual appearance, Tommy Askey hung tough in a 9-4 loss to Austin O’Connor, a 2021 national champion and 2022 All-American making his season debut at 157 pounds.
App State answered back with a 10-6 decision from Will Formato, whose aggressive attempts to push the margin into bonus-point territory at 165 pounds turned into some late scoring from Joey Mazzara.
Lautt led 4-2 after one period against Miller, who got in on some early shots but wasn’t able to turn them into takedowns. A second-period takedown enabled Miller to trim his deficit to 5-4 entering the third, which he opened with a quick escape.
Seventeenth-ranked Gavin Kane won an 8-6 decision against Luke Uliano at 184 pounds, but Uliano nearly overcame an 8-4 deficit (with four UNC takedowns) after one period. Uliano rode out the entire second period (after UNC chose down) and also stayed on top for the entire third period (after App State chose the top position) in his second career dual appearance.
True freshman Carson Floyd fell behind 4-1 in the early going against No. 31 Max Shaw at 197 pounds in his first career dual appearance and found his footing before dropping a 6-2 decision. UNC needed a pin in the final match to even the team score and have tiebreakers determine the dual, but Mason Fiscella was focused on trying to win in his first dual appearance as a heavyweight.
He nearly came up with a late takedown to beat veteran Brandon Whitman, but Whitman held on for a 3-2 victory.
The end of the dual didn’t result in any big celebrations from the Mountaineers, who split 10 matches with UNC last year and won four of 10 matches to open this season against No. 7 NC State.
Dec. 16
• BOONE — App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced Friday that Scott Crothers has been promoted to Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Health and Well-Being.
Crothers will oversee athletic training, strength and conditioning, performance nutrition, sports psychology and App State’s strategic partnerships with AppOrtho and Breakthrough Physical Therapy.
“Scott has done a great job with our student-athletes and staff since he arrived at App State, and he is an excellent fit for this new role,” Gillin said. “We look forward to continuing to enhance the ways we serve the health and well-being of our Mountaineers.”
Crothers joined App State Athletics in March 2021 as the Mountaineers’ head football athletic trainer. Before that, he served as an assistant athletic trainer for the Clemson football team, where he was a part of five ACC championships and a national championship to conclude the 2018 season.
“I am excited to transition into this new opportunity at App State,” Crothers said. “What my predecessor started here at App is far and beyond what many schools have, and I am honored to be able to add to what has been built here. I want to thank Doug Gillin and the team for promoting me into this position. I look forward to continuing the work started here on the mountain.”
A certified athletic trainer via the NATA BOC, NCBATE and SCATA, Crothers completed his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology in 2009 at Charleston Southern. As an undergrad he also spent two summers interning with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers
He graduated with a master’s in youth development leadership from Clemson, as he assisted with medical care to the Tigers’ football team and provided medical care to the men’s tennis team.
Prior to returning to Clemson, Crothers served as an athletic trainer at Charleston Southern, where he was a part of three FCS playoff appearances. Crothers also worked with the track and field team, including Olympian Mulern Jean, who represented Haiti in the 2016 and 2020 Summer Games.
He also worked at Marshall from 2011-13, providing care to the football and men’s golf teams.
A native of Hartsville, S.C., Crothers and his wife Heather live in Deep Gap, N.C., with their son, Cannon, and daughters Norah and Oaklyn.
Dec. 17
• ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The App State women’s basketball team fell 77-49 to No. 19 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday to close out its final nonconference road trip of the year.
Saturday’s game was App State’s second against a “Power Five” opponent on the road this season, as it had clashed with West Virginia on Nov. 20.
Redshirt junior A’Lea Gilbert scored a team- and career-high 15 points, pulled down three rebounds and posted a team-high four steals. Freshman Alexis Black added 8 points and went 6-of-6 from the charity stripe. Graduate student Brooke Bigott pulled down a team-high six rebounds on the afternoon.
App State (3-7) recorded 19 points off the bench and 26 in the paint.
Gilbert started off strong for the Mountaineers, sinking her first three shot attempts in the first quarter as App State held Michigan to a 19-15 lead. The Wolverines (10-1) extended their lead in the second quarter, jumping ahead 40-25. Redshirt sophomore Summer Schloss posted her first points of the season with a layup for the Mountaineers to close out the quarter.
In the third quarter, Black sunk 4-of-4 free throws, adding to the two she had tallied in the first quarter. App State fought to cut into Michigan’s lead, but it wasn’t enough as a steal and jumper from freshman Chaé Harris capped the game with Michigan up 77-49.
• BOONE — Tamell Pearson had his best game as a Mountaineer so far in a 100-32 win over Regent on Saturday.
The graduate student earned App State’s first double-double of the season, scoring 14 points and 12 rebounds, the highest tally of boards by any Mountaineer through the first 12 games.
Justin Abson achieved his career-high in points during the dominant win, scoring 11 to go along with seven rebounds, two blocks and two assists. The freshman’s 28 blocks are the 13th-most in the nation.
Christopher Mantis led all players in scoring with 17 on 7-9 shooting. The sophomore has scored three or more three-point baskets in four games this season. This was also the fourth game that Mantis led the team in scoring.
This was the third time this season that the Black & Gold tallied 100 points. They posted 142 against Warren Wilson and 103 vs. Carlow.
The Mountaineers earned a season-high 36 points off of turnovers, as well as 54 in the paint, 16 second-chance, 25 fast-break and 54 off the bench.
App State will finish non-conference play on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET as the squad competes in the Jerry Colangelo Classic against UC Santa Barbara on ESPN+. The contest will be played at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., home of the Suns.
