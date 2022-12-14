The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Dec. 6 to Dec. 13.
Dec. 6
• BOONE — App State Women’s Golf will play six events during the 2023 spring season, with the Mountaineers hosting the annual Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate in April before heading to the Sun Belt Championships, head coach Heather Brown announced Tuesday.
App State will open the spring with the Oyster Shuck Match Play event in Charleston, S.C., from Feb. 13-14, then resume its schedule a month later in Houston with the HCU Husky Invitational from March 13-14.
Three days after that event ends, from March 17-19, the Mountaineers will compete at the Low Country Intercollegiate hosted by Wofford in Spartanburg, S.C. From there, it’s on to Atlanta for the Georgia State Invitational from March 27-28.
From April 3-4, on a Monday and Tuesday, App State hosts the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate in Morganton, N.C. That’s the final regular-season tournament before the Mountaineers travel to Daytona Beach, Fla., for the 2023 Sun Belt Championships.
Ekaterina Prokhorova, Andrea Diaz, Meghan Mitchell and Jacquelyn Taylor all had top-15 tournament finishes in the fall, while Prokhorova, Taylor and Layla Meric all had a round of 72 or better.
• BOONE — App State Wrestling’s Jon Jon Millner has been named the SoCon Wrestler of the Month for November, when he posted a 10-0 record and climbed to No. 2 in the national rankings at 149 pounds.
Millner opened the season with a 6-0 shutout of NC State’s Jackson Arrington, who has moved into the top 20 of their weight class, before making unbeaten runs to titles at the Mountaineer Invitational and Keystone Classic. Three of the other nine wins were against wrestlers with top-25 rankings, and he posted four pins in November.
After opening December with four wins at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. Millner is 14-2 this season and 106-23 in his career. He has the sixth-most career victories in the history of App State’s program.
• BOONE — Brooke Rogers, one of South Carolina’s top-rated tennis prospects, has signed to join the App State tennis program for the 2023-24 season, head coach Ashleigh Antal announced Tuesday.
“I’m excited to welcome Brooke to the App State tennis family,” Antal said. “She embodies everything we want our program to represent. She’s passionate about her game, her academics and being part of our team culture. We can’t wait to have Brooke join us next year.”
A four-time all-state selection for Socastee High School who earned All-America accolades as a junior, Rogers led her team to the Class 5A state championship in both her sophomore year (the program’s first state title) and senior year.
The Myrtle Beach native won an individual state title in Class 5A/4A as a junior (6-2, 6-3 over Hilton Head Island’s Emily Ruckno) and was runner-up as a senior.
Rogers is rated a 4-star recruit and South Carolina’s fifth-best prospect by the Tennis Recruiting Network. She is a member of the Playmakers Tennis Academy in Myrtle Beach.
She plans to follow in her mother’s footsteps and pursue a degree in nursing.
• BOONE — App State men’s basketball defeated Carlow 103-43 to improve its home record to 4-3 on Tuesday night.
The Mountaineers (6-4) scored at least 51 points in both halves and led by as many as 66 late in the second.
Head coach Dustin Kerns inserted senior Andrew Muse into the starting lineup, helping the Mountaineers jump out to a 14-0 lead to start the game. App State never trailed for the third time this season.
The Celtics (1-13) kept within 15 until the Black & Gold went on a 22-0 run that spanned from the 2:42 mark of the first half to the 17:32 mark of the second half.
App State saw points from 11 different players, five of which earned double figures: CJ Huntley (12), Justin Abson (12), Terence Harcum (11), Dibaji Walker (10) and Zocko Littleton Jr. (10).
Littleton Jr. scored the first field goal of his career on a pull-up jumper with six and a half minutes left in the game. Over the next few possessions, he rattled off two three-pointers and another made basket to score all 10 of his points within a 14-0 run that spanned until the two-minute mark.
Abson and Xavion Brown both went perfect from the floor, shooting 6-6 and 4-4, respectively.
App State forced 21 turnovers that led to 31 points and assisted 29 of its 42 made field goals.
Dec. 8
• BOONE — The App State women’s basketball team (3-5) defeated Johnson C. Smith (4-4), 107-52, on Saturday at Holmes Convocation Center, reaching 100 points for the first time since Nov. 29, 2010 when the Black and Gold hosted Elon. The triple-digit victory is the first under head coach Angel Elderkin’s tenure and 19th in program history. The last time App State scored 107 points in a game was against High Point on Feb. 25, 1987.
“I’m just really proud. It’s fun to go into a locker room and experience so much joy with the team that a week ago, they say that basketball brings you the highs and brings you the lows, and I think we were at a really low point on Saturday. But we took the lesson, we learned from it, and we grew,” said Elderkin.
“This is a tough week, we’re in exams, so it can be tough. Practices cannot always be the most intense, but I thought our team played with an unbelievable amount of energy and passion and we just really focused on us. I think it would have been easy in the second half to get complacent and I thought our team found another gear. So just, a really fun day for the Mountaineers.”
Every Mountaineer that hit the court scored points, with five scoring double digits. Sophomore Emily Carver and graduate student Brooke Bigott led the Black and Gold, both netting 15 points. Carver went 3 of 4 from the free throw line while Bigott drained 3 of 6 treys. Redshirt senior Janay Sanders tallied the second-most points (12), while senior Taylor Lewis and sophomore Zada Porter each scored ten points. Porter also dished out a team-high five assists. Freshman Alexis Black pulled down a team and career high eight rebounds and went 3 of 4 from the charity stripe.
App State scored 48 points off the bench and 27 off turnovers.
Johnson C. Smith took an early 5-0 lead in the first quarter, but App State was quick to erase the deficit, as a Bigott 3-pointer put the Mountaineers up 11-9 for the only lead change of the game.
The Mountaineers jumped ahead 46-24 by halftime and maintained a steady lead in the third quarter with an 11-point run within a two-minute span. Carver, Bigott, Sanders, Porter, Lewis, and freshman Chaé Harris combined for 34 points in the third quarter alone.
In the fourth quarter, junior Dane Bertolina and redshirt junior A’Lea Gilbert drained 3 of 3 of their shots as the Mountaineers eclipsed 100 points. Freshmen Nadiyah Byard, Lexi Grant, and Lewis also recorded points in the final quarter.
Dec. 13
• BOONE — App State softball has announced its 2023 schedule that includes 56 games, four tournaments and 17 contests at home.
After a string of early season tournaments, the Mountaineers will host two Atlantic Coast Conference opponents in their first two home games. App State will host North Carolina in its home opener on Mar. 8 and Virginia Tech on Mar. 15 before opening Sun Belt play.
The full schedule can be found here.
“We are excited about our 2023 schedule,” head coach Shelly Hoerner said. “We look forward to playing in front of our amazing fans in Boone and across the region. It is important for us to play quality opponents in our nonconference games to prepare us for the Sun Belt Conference and postseason play.”
The Mountaineers will open their season on Feb. 11 in Charlotte, N.C., where they will compete in a three-game series at Queens.
The following weekend, App State will compete in the Presbyterian Tournament that is set to take place in Clinton, S.C. The Mountaineers will take on IUPUI, Seton Hall and Presbyterian.
The Black & Gold will return to N.C. for the UNC Wilmington Tournament that takes place from Feb. 24-26, where they will take on Georgetown, UNCW and Eastern Kentucky.
After a Tuesday afternoon game at ETSU, they will compete in the Tennessee Tournament on the weekend of Mar. 3 with games against Belmont, Tennessee and Jacksonville State.
After its home opener, App State will play in its last regular season tournament at Middle Tennessee. In addition to playing against the host, the squad will take on Southern Illinois, Green Bay and Western Illinois.
After the Virginia Tech game, the Mountaineers will begin conference play at home with a three-game series against Marshall from Mar. 17-19. The other Sun Belt opponents that are set to visit Boone are Texas State (Mar. 31-Apr. 2), Georgia State (Apr. 21-23) and Coastal Carolina (May 4-6).
App State will play in Sun Belt road series’ against Louisiana (Mar. 24-26), Georgia Southern (Apr. 6-8), South Alabama (Apr. 14-16) and James Madison (Apr. 28-30).
During the latter half of the season, App State will also host Queens on Apr. 4, ETSU on Apr. 11 and North Carolina A&T on Apr. 25.
Other road opponents include N.C. A&T (Mar. 22), N.C. Central (Mar. 29) and Western Carolina (Apr. 18).
The Sun Belt Tournament will be held in Mobile, Ala. from May 10-14. The Mountaineers look to make their fourth appearance in the tournament since 2019.
