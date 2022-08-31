The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Aug. 23 — Aug. 29.
Aug. 23
• BOONE — App State alum and country music singer Adam Church will perform a pregame concert prior to the Mountaineers’ Sept. 3 football season opener against North Carolina.
The free concert will take place from 9:45-11 a.m. in the Jerry Moore Plaza outside Kidd Brewer Stadium, prior to the game kicking off at noon.
A 2015 graduate of App State, Church opened for fellow Mountaineer Luke Combs during his 2021 concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium and was featured in Combs’ ‘Doin’ This’ music video produced by fellow App State alums, TA Films. He has held concerts before and after previous App State football and basketball games.
• BOONE — The watch list of the Reese’s Senior Bowl includes three App State standouts: outside linebacker Nick Hampton, cornerback Steven Jones Jr. and running back Camerun Peoples.
Hampton ranks first among returning Sun Belt players with 19.5 career sacks and second with 30.5 career tackles for loss. His 11.0 sacks in 2021 were the sixth-most in the country among FBS players returning in 2022, and he was one of only five players nationally in 2021 with more than 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 65 tackles.
A preseason All-American, Jones made four All-America teams last season, including first-team honors from three outlets. He increased his career total to seven interceptions with five during a breakout 2021 season that included three pick-six returns for touchdowns.
Peoples followed a 1,124-yard season in 2020 by rushing for 926 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns while playing in 12 of 14 games in 2021. In 27 career games (with nine starts), he has totaled 2,237 rushing yards, 28 touchdowns and a per-carry average of 6.3 yards.
• BOONE — Erika Cheung has joined App State Athletics as Senior Associate Athletics Director, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced Wednesday.
Cheung will serve on the App State Athletics executive leadership team and will also be the department’s Senior Woman Administrator.
Cheung comes to Boone from the University of Louisiana at Monroe, where she served as Assistant Athletic Director of Compliance and Senior Woman Administrator. Prior to her role at ULM, she was an athletics administrator at Tulane University, where she earned her juris doctor with a Sports Law Certificate in 2018. While in law school, she was an active member of the Tulane Sports Law Society and founded the Women in Sports Law Symposium.
“We are excited to welcome Erika Cheung to the App Family,” Gillin said. “Erika’s experience serving as a Senior Woman Administrator within the Sun Belt Conference, her experience with sport supervision, work with student-athletes and strong educational background make her a great fit for our department.”
A native of Mission Viejo, Calif., Cheung graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political communication from the University of Texas.
“I am extremely excited to join the athletics department at App State,” Cheung said. “I want to thank Doug Gillin and his team for this opportunity to be a part of the staff and am looking forward to working with everyone. I also want to thank ULM for all the support they’ve shown me during my time there. I am anxious to get to Boone and begin my Mountaineer journey!”
Aug. 25
• BOONE — App State quarterback Chase Brice has been named to the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history, as Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958.
• BOONE — App State Athletics welcomes former wide receiver Brandon Turner as the newest member of its football radio broadcast team and has partnered with six affiliates that will broadcast every Mountaineer football game this season, beginning Sept. 3 against North Carolina.
Turner, who helped App State win its first national championship in 2005, will serve as the Mountaineers’ analyst alongside Voice of the Mountaineers Adam Witten. Molly Cotten and David Ware will share sideline reporting duties, and Steve Zushin will serve as the radio engineer.
The Appalachian Sports Network from Learfield is highlighted by the Mountaineers’ flagship station, WKBC (97.3), covering North Wilkesboro, Hickory, Charlotte and the High Country. Additionally, football game broadcasts can be heard on WATA (1450 AM, 96.5 FM) in Boone, WXNC & WNOW (1060 AM, 97.3 FM, 1030 AM, 99.1 FM) in Charlotte, WCOG (1320 AM, 105.3 FM) in Greensboro and the Triad Region, WHKP (107.7 FM, 1450 AM) in Hendersonville, and WETB (790 AM) in Johnson City, Tenn.
Additionally, WKBC, WATA, WCOG and WHKP will air the weekly Mountaineer Talk radio show, presented by UNC Health Blue Ridge, each Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. throughout the season, beginning Aug. 30.
• BOONE/RALEIGH — Fans of App State have a new beverage of choice while cheering on their Mountaineers. Mountain Brew, an American Ale (5.5% ABV), is a collaboration between R&D Brewing out of Raleigh and Appalachian State University in Boone.
Launching next week and decked out in App State’s black and gold, the beer is available at major retailers in the High Country. R&D’s online Beer Finder will be updated regularly. Most importantly, 16 oz. cans of Mountain Brew will be available at Kidd Brewer Stadium in time for the Mountaineers’ home opener against the North Carolina Tar Heels on September 3.
“We have some of the most loyal and enthusiastic fans in college sports, and we are excited to introduce Mountain Brew as the official beer of the Mountaineers,” says Doug Gillin, App State’s director of athletics. “Our collaboration with R&D Brewing will offer our fans an innovative choice as we celebrate our great university.”
R&D Brewing’s partnership with App State follows the creation of Storm Brew (the official beer of the Carolina Hurricanes) and Deacon Brew (the official craft beer of Wake Forest University). R&D also purchased Bull Durham Beer Co. in 2019.
“Mountain Brew continues our commitment to collaborate with exciting sports brands,” says Rachel Peterson, chief operating officer, R&D Brewing. “We can’t wait to cheer on the Mountaineers with a cold Mountain Brew in hand at the iconic Kidd Brewer Stadium.”
The availability of Mountain Brew represents the entry point for R&D Brewing into the Watauga County and foothills-area of North Carolina. Along with Mountain Brew, customers will be available to purchase the full lineup of R&D beers including the multiple U.S. Open Beer Championship medal-winning Seven Saturdays IPA and Rivera Lager.
• BOONE — App State struck for two goals in an eight-minute span in the first half, on their way to a 2-1 victory over UT Martin at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex, Thursday.
After back-to-back scoreless ties to begin the season, Anna Kate Highsmith opened the scoring in the 19th minute when she received a cross from Shannon Studer and tapped it inside the far post, to give the Mountaineers (1-0-2) a 1-0 lead.
In the 27th minute Izzi Wood created a turnover, took a few dribbles, and fired a shot into the bottom left corner of the net to increase the Mountaineers’ lead to 2-0.
The Skyhawks (0-2-0) were able to cut the lead in half in the 53rd minute when Megan Drake received a lead pass from Alba Delgado and tucked a shot inside the left post to make it 2-1.
With 14 minutes to go in regulation, the Skyhawks threatened to tie the score, but senior goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston made the biggest save of the match, tipping a shot off the crossbar to maintain the lead for App State. The win was the first for Head Coach Aimee Haywood in her Mountaineer career. App State outshot UT Martin 15-9, including a 9-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Aug. 26
• BOONE — App State Men’s Golf will make its 2022-23 debut on Sept. 12 and appear in five fall tournaments, first-year head coach Alan Cress announced Friday.
Hired as the head coach in early June after serving as an assistant coach during the 2021-22 season, Cress will oversee a roster that includes four experienced returners, three redshirt freshmen and three newcomers.
The Mountaineers begin competition Sept. 12 at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational in Huntington, W. Va., then play again the following week at the River Run Collegiate hosted by Davidson. A week later, App State will compete at the J.T. Poston Invitational hosted by Western Carolina in Sapphire, N.C.
The Mountaineers’ two October events are the Georgia State Invitational that starts on Oct. 3 and the Phoenix Invitational hosted by Elon from Oct. 10-11.
• CHARLESTON, S.C. – The App State volleyball team opened competition at the Charleston Southern Tournament with a 3-0 sweep of California Baptist, giving the Mountaineers a victory in head coach Sarah Rumely Noble’s debut, and a 3-2 loss to host Charleston Southern in the nightcap left App State with a Friday split.
“I’m incredibly proud of my team,” said Rumely Noble. “We played some really high level volleyball today and we fought really hard as a group. We were driven, hit for a high efficiency and I can’t wait to get back after it tomorrow.”
Aug. 27
• CHARLESTON, S.C. – The App State volleyball team finished competition at the Charleston Southern Tournament on Saturday, falling to St. John’s (NY), 3-2.
“We played a hard-fought match and just came up short in the end,” said head coach Sarah Rumely Noble. “To battle back from being down 0-2 and push to a fifth set is never easy. I’m proud of our defensive effort and where we are at overall as a team after our first weekend out.”
Aug. 28
• BOONE — The Mountaineers (2-0) finished their nine-goal weekend with a 5-0 win against Georgetown (0-2) Sunday, the fourth shutout of senior goalkeeper Addie Clark’s career.
Pauline Mangold led the way with two goals on the day, striking first in the 12th minute off Lise Boekaar’s first career assist.
Two minutes later, Bridget Donovan scored the first goal of her career on a corner play. Allison Corey set up Carli Ciocco for a quick pass to Donovan who punched it in.
Shortly afterward, it was Smarrelli’s turn to put points on the board as she used Rachel Fleig’s assist to score App State’s fourth goal.
Mangold and Smarrelli now lead the MAC in goals on the young season with three apiece.
Friederike Stegen finished the tally by scoring the 16th goal of her career. It was the third goal on the day from corners and Ciocco’s second assist, making her the leader in assists in the MAC with four.
Clark, Corey, Grace Ball, Fien Zwaan and company held the Hoyas to just two shots on the defensive side.
• FAIRFAX, Va. — Senior goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston made four saves Sunday afternoon, posting a clean sheet for the third time in four games, as App State battled George Mason to a scoreless draw.
The shutout was the 15th of Eagleston’s career, moving her into third place on the all-time list. App State (1-0-3) out-shot the Patriots (1-1-2) 9-7 on the afternoon.
App State opened the game with a flurry of shots, including two each from Olivia Cohen and Hayley Boyles in the opening 45 minutes of play. Eagleston also made a pair of first half saves, including punching a Patriots shot over the crossbar eight minutes in, to foil a good scoring opportunity.
Five minutes into the second half Eagleston again punched a ball over the crossbar to prevent another quality chance off a George Mason corner kick.
The contest was physical from start to finish with the two teams combining to commit 30 fouls and two yellow cards.
Aug. 29
• BOONE — App State baseball has announced 15 new additions to the program heading into the 2023 season. The newcomers are comprised of five freshmen and 10 transfers.
