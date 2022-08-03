The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of July 26 — Aug 1.
• BOONE — App State cornerback Steven Jones Jr. has been named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, and offensive tackle Cooper Hodges has been included on the watch list for the Outland Trophy.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy goes to the national defensive player of the year. and the Outland Trophy is awarded to the nation’s best interior lineman on offense or defense.
Jones adds the Nagurski Trophy Watch List to being a second-team preseason All-American from Walter Camp and making the Watch List for the Jim Thorpe Award (nation’s top defensive back).
July 27
• BOONE — App State Athletics is proud to announce the launch of Women In Motion, an initiative to support its female student-athletes by establishing a new scholarship fund and celebrating the incredible Mountaineer women that paved the way for current and future student-athletes.
“App State women’s athletics is in a period of development and sustained comprehensive excellence, with roots founded by pioneers in sport many years ago,” said Director of Athletics Doug Gillin. “Women In Motion is an exciting initiative that is game-changing for our Mountaineer women.”
The signature Women In Motion event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 and will be held in the Grandview Ballroom in Kidd Brewer Stadium’s North End Zone. The event will include an empowered women’s panel as well as a fashion show featuring current student-athletes that highlights fashions from local boutiques. It will also establish the Women In Motion scholarship fund, which aids female student-athletes.
“What an incredible privilege it is to serve on a team of architects that helped develop this very special program,” said Assistant AD for Development/Major Gifts Katie Pate. “App State and Women In Motion are synonymous with an upward trajectory of growth and empowerment for Mountaineer women. A new scholarship fund that stands on education, collaboration, engagement and compelling financial growth — Women In Motion is a special addition to our family of initiatives within App State Athletics.”
More information can be found at universityspecialevents.appstate.edu/s/1727/m19/interior.aspx?sid=1727&gid=3&pgid=4302&content_id=7183
July 28
• BOONE — App State tight end Miller Gibbs has been named to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is awarded to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.
Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.
Gibbs and several teammates, including Henry Pearson, DC Tabscott and Cole Becker, have spent time coaching and being positive influences for participants in the Girls on the Run program. Gibbs also leads a bible study group involving members of App State’s football team.
• BOONE — App State multipurpose threat Milan Tucker has been named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which is given annually to the most versatile FBS player in the country.
The Paul Hornung Award is presented by Texas Roadhouse and given by the Louisville Sports Commission in the memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung.
Over the last two seasons, Tucker has returned kicks while spending time at both cornerback and wide receiver, depending on team needs. He has recorded three catches for 31 yards, nine tackles, seven kickoff returns for 149 yards, two rushes for 10 yards and a sprinting, diving recovery of a surprise onside kick that helped trigger a comeback in a 30-27 win against Coastal Carolina.
July 29
• BOONE — The App State men’s and women’s track and field teams were recognized as USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams for the 2022 season. The women’s team recorded a cumulative GPA of 3.3, while the men’s team posted a cumulative GPA of 3.01.
During the indoor season, senior Peighton Simmons collected first-team All-Sun Belt accolades for her gold-medal performance in the women’s triple jump (13.12m (43’ 0.7”)) at the Sun Belt Indoor Championship, while senior Araybian Lilly, junior Jada Branch, sophomore Jasmine Donohue and freshman Alexis Svoboda earned third-team all-conference honors. The women’s team tied for sixth with 49 points at the Sun Belt Indoor Championships.
In February, senior De’Shawn Ballard, juniors Jada Branch, Taylor Smith, Eric Haddock Jr. and sophomore Cole Krehnbrink represented App State at the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships in Spokane, Wash. Branch and Smith competed in the women’s triple jump and women’s long jump, respectively. Ballard and Haddock competed in the men’s long jump and Krehnbrink raced in the men’s 400 meters.
The Sun Belt Outdoor Track & Field Championships saw the men’s team take sixth place (58 points) and the women’s team tie for seventh (51 points). Senior Ryan Brown, graduate student Macki Walsh, Smith and Branch earned second-team all-conference accolades while Ballard, Haddock, sophomore Calbert Guest and freshman Karsyn Kane earned third-team all-conference nods for their performances at the championship meet.
Aug. 1
• BOONE — App State cornerback Steven Jones Jr. has made the Maxwell Football Club’s watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.
Jones adds the Bednarik Watch List to being a second-team preseason All-American from Walter Camp and making watch lists for the Nagurski Trophy (nation’s top defender) and Jim Thorpe Award (nation’s top defensive back).
• BOONE —App State offensive tackle Cooper Hodges has been named to the watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award that goes to the college football offensive or defensive lineman who, in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.
Hodges also has made the watch list for the Outland Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s best interior lineman on offense or defense.
Hodges has received All-Sun Belt recognition after each of the last three seasons, as he’s been App State’s starting right tackle for 39 consecutive games. He graded out at 86 percent and had a team-high 84 knockdown blocks in 2021.
