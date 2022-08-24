The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of Aug. 16 — Aug. 22.
Aug. 16
• BOONE — Jake Berry has joined App State Athletics as Assistant Athletics Director for Internal Operations.
A native of Ringgold, Ga., Berry will oversee game day operations and events as well as athletic facilities.
“We are excited to welcome Jake Berry to the App Family,” said Deputy Athletics Director Jonathan Reeder. “Jake will have a positive impact on our facilities and game day operations, ensuring our student-athletes, coaches and fans have a first-class experience at App State.”
Berry spent the last 10 years working in athletic event and facility management for his alma mater, the University of West Georgia, from which he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sport management in 2016 and a master’s in sport management in 2021.
“Serving an institution like App State, its student-athletes and its stakeholders is a dream come true,” Berry said. “I would like to thank Doug Gillin and Jonathan Reeder for this wonderful opportunity. My wife Kaitlyn and I are extremely excited to be joining the App State and Boone communities.”
Aug. 17
• BOONE — App State Women’s Golf head coach Heather Brown has announced the addition of five newcomers for the 2022-23 season.
The Mountaineers are welcoming three college newcomers in Ekaterina Prokhorova (Moscow, Russian Federation), Andrea Diaz (Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico) and Sara Adams (Whispering Pines, N.C.) and two college transfers in Shani Brynard (Charleston Southern University, via Stellensboch, South Africa) and Braelyn Pippin (Tusculum University, via Waxhaw, N.C.).
Aug. 18
• BOONE — App State track and field’s long-time pole vault coach David Ward has announced his retirement after serving on the Mountaineers’ staff for 20 years.
He joined the App State staff in the fall of 2003.
“I can’t thank David Ward enough for his mentorship, leadership and the care he had for the student-athletes of this program and App State Athletics,” track and field head coach Damion McLean said. “It has been great having an individual you would love to have around teaching you different aspects of coaching and life, especially that actually came from this program.”
Ward, a 1979 graduate of App State, was a six-time All-Southern Conference performer in the pole vault. As a Mountaineer, he was the indoor and outdoor pole vault record holder, recording clearances of 4.72m (15’ 6”, indoor) and 4.92m (16’ 2”, outdoor). Ward remains on the App State all-time list for the outdoor pole vault, checking in at sixth and following current athletes Patrick Freeman (4.97m (16’ 4”), fourth) and Taylor Fox (4.94m (16’ 2.75”), fifth), who both recorded their clearances under Ward’s guidance during the 2022 season.
“I would like to say thank you to Roachel Laney, John Weaver, and Damion McLean for affording me the opportunity to be an assistant track coach at the finest school in the land,” Ward said. “I have been truly blessed to have coached many incredible student-athletes. It has also been my honor and privilege to have served with great coaches, not just in track and field, but in all the other sports teams at App. I plan on devoting my retirement years to being the best grandfather, father, and husband that I can be.”
Ward coached each of the 10 women on the App State all-time list for both indoor and outdoor pole vault records, including current indoor record holder Suzanne Makinson (4.05m (13’ 3.75”), 2004) and outdoor record holder Taylor Drummonds (4.01m (13’ 2.25”), 2017). He also coached eight of the top 10 men’s indoor performers (with the exception of Todd Poremba, 1998, and Wes Pickens, 2002), and eight of the top 10 men’s outdoor performers, with the exception of the current record holder Poremba (1998) and himself (1979).
• BOONE — On an evening that began with a senior day celebration, senior goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston led a gritty defensive effort for the Mountaineers, as App State and Liberty battled to a scoreless draw at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex, Thursday.
Eagleston recorded her 13th career shutout, moving her into sole possession of fourth all-time for clean sheets in Mountaineer history. Twenty different Mountaineers saw action on opening night, led by sophomore defender Skyler Walk who was the lone Mountaineer to play all 90 minutes along a back line that yielded only three shots on net despite 18 shot attempts by the Flames.
Senior Emma McGibany got off the best offensive chance for the Mountaineers, ripping a shot from the top of the box midway through the first half which was saved by the Flames. App State also produced a scoring chance midway through the second half, when Izzi Wood missed a shot just over the crossbar on a service from Stephanie Barbosa on a free kick.
Freshman Lela Stark also tallied a shot on goal with 13 minutes to play in regulation. The Mountaineers will take to the road for the first time in 2022 Sunday, when they travel to Spartanburg, S.C. to take on the USC Upstate Spartans at 5 p.m.
Aug. 19
• BOONE — App State women’s basketball released its 2022 non-conference schedule on Friday. The slate of 11 games features five home contests at the Holmes Convocation Center and two road clashes against Power Five contenders.
The Mountaineers will head down the mountain for their season opener against Charlotte on Nov. 7 before heading to Richmond, Ky., to take on EKU on Nov. 11. App State’s home opener is set for Nov. 14 against local Division II rival Lees McRae. The Black and Gold will also host Norfolk State on Nov. 17.
App State will clash with Big 12 contender West Virginia on Nov. 20 in Morgantown, W.Va. for a battle of the Mountaineers. The Black and Gold will close out November action with a post-Thanksgiving bout with Davidson in Holmes on Nov. 27.
December’s action will start with a road game against Wofford in Spartanburg, S.C., on Dec. 3 before the Mountaineers make their return to Boone to host Johnson C. Smith on Dec. 10. The Mountaineers will head out for a short road trip, making a stop in Durham, N.C., to take on North Carolina Central on Dec. 15 before arriving in Ann Arbor, Mich., to challenge Big Ten contender Michigan on Dec. 17.
The Mountaineers close out non-conference play on Dec. 20 as they host Gardner-Webb.
• BOONE — The App State baseball program will be holding walk-on tryouts, September 7 at 3 p.m. at Smith Stadium in Boone.
Interested students must meet student-athlete eligibility requirements, and be cleared to participate through completion AND approval of their Tryout M/edical Packet and Tryout Request Form in order to participate.
Completed forms should be submitted to Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Britt Johnson at johnsondb1@appstate.edu and Assistant Athletic Trainer Christina Biddle at biddlece@appstate.edu.
Students wishing to participate must provide their own practice attire and equipment, including bats, gloves and cleats.
Aug. 21
• BOONE — App State field hockey closed the preseason Sunday with an afternoon scrimmage against Davidson.
The two teams played a full game, an overtime period and finished the day with shootouts.
The Mountaineers had four goals throughout regulation and overtime, scored by Carli Ciocco, Pauline Mangold, Lise Boekaar and Allison Corey. Friederike Stegen and Ciocco each finished the exhibition with an assist.
Newcomers Boekaar, Bridget Donovan, Fien Zwaan, Sarah Perkins, Henriette Stegen, Samantha Connors and Hadley Kuzmicky each played at least 11 minutes of action in the Black & Gold. All three of App State’s goalkeepers had at least 15 minutes in the cage.
The Mountaineers will host their season opener against Towson this Friday at Brandon & Erica M. Adcock Field at 6 p.m.
• SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Mountaineers took to the road for the first time in 2022 and came out with high-intensity pressure that resulted in a number of quality offensive chances, but ultimately App State settled for a scoreless draw against USC Upstate.
Forward Izzi Wood put considerable pressure on the back line of the Spartans, leading to two shots in the first 20 minutes of play. The Mountaineers generated another chance shortly thereafter when senior Emma McGibany gained possession off a turnover, and fired a shot on net which was saved. Fellow senior Oliva Cohen also tallied a shot on goal in the opening 45 minutes of play.
App State registered nine shots in the opening half, putting four on target. The Mountaineers continued to keep the pressure on in the second half, serving several threatening balls into the box, helped by a 6-1 corner kick advantage. In the 62nd minute, sophomore Stephanie Barbosa appeared to put the Mountaineers in front, tapping home a loose ball in the box, but she was whistled for being offsides.
The Mountaineers played 21 players in the contest, with freshmen Shannon Studer and Lela Stark each earning their first career start.
Aug. 22
• BOONE — App State quarterback Chase Brice has been named to the watch lists for the Manning Award and the CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy.
With 30 watch list candidates, the Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.
Brice is one of 38 players on the CFPA list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.