The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of July 26 — Aug 1.
Aug. 2
• BOONE — App State head men’s and women’s cross country coach Michael Curcio announced the 2022 schedule on Tuesday. This fall’s action will feature two home competitions before the Mountaineers travel for the remainder of the season. App State Men’s & Women’s Cross Country Schedule:
Sept. 2 — Covered Bridge Open — Boone, N.C.
Sept. 16 — Firetower Project Run — Boone, N.C.
Oct. 1 — Live In Lou Cross Country Classic — Louisville, Ky.
Oct. 15 — USC Upstate Invite — Spartanburg, S.C.
Oct. 21 — Wildcat Invite — Charlotte, N.C.
Oct. 29 — Sun Belt Championships — Foley, Ala.
Nov. 11 — NCAA Southeast Regional — Louisville, Ky.
Nov. 19 — NCAA Cross Country Championships — Stillwater, OK
• BOONE — May 2021 App State graduate Ryan Huff, who played for the Mountaineers’ football team from 2017-21 and is currently a master’s student in the Reich College of Education, has been named the 2022-23 recipient of the Steve and Marcia Wilks Diversity and Inclusion Postgraduate Scholarship.
The scholarship, which was established last year by former App State football standout and longtime college and NFL coach Steve Wilks and his wife, is awarded annually to a qualified former Mountaineer student-athlete from an underrepresented population who is pursuing a graduate degree at Appalachian State University. The scholarship includes a year-long athletics department fellowship that focuses on developing transferable skills, networking, mentoring and professional development.
“Marci and I are honored to offer support to the dedicated and deserving student-athletes of Appalachian State,” Steve Wilks said. “We are committed to making a positive impact on their educational endeavors.”
In addition to assisting with the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of North Carolina Mountaineers RISE student-athlete development program, Huff will have the opportunity to complete rotations serving in a variety of areas within App State Athletics.
“Ryan is a great selection to be this year’s scholarship recipient,” said Director of Athletics Doug Gillin. “He has given his all for App in his academic, athletic and social pursuits, and he will continue to be an ambassador for the Mountaineers in this role. We are grateful to Steve and Marcia Wilks for their generosity and for remaining connected to our student-athletes in this impactful way.”
Aug. 5
• BOONE — Back for the 2022-23 season, App State Athletics has announced the relaunch of the Junior Mountaineer Kids Club.
The JMKC is an exclusive club for those that are in eighth grade or below. Membership includes entry to various App State games and events as well as access to limited-edition gear. Members of the Junior Mountaineer Kids Club will also be awarded priority entrance to the App State Athletics FanFest on Saturday, Aug. 20 starting at 3:45 p.m. ET.
This annual membership runs from July 1, 2022 until June 30, 2023. Individual memberships cost $35 and then $30 for each additional member for families planning to register multiple children.
Aug. 7
• WILMINGTON, N.C. — An unbeaten weekend in Wilmington gave App State’s Colin Browning the Carolina Golf Association’s North Carolina Amateur Match Play title.
Browning, who will be a third-year sophomore this fall for the Mountaineers, posted a 3-and-1 victory Sunday against Michael La Sasso in the championship match at the Country Club of Landfall.
Seeded 19th, Browning went 5-0 in the event with App State teammate Josh Buxbaum serving as his caddie. Browning recorded a 6-and-5 victory in Round 1, a 2-and-1 victory in the Round of 16, a 5-and-4 win in the quarterfinal against Nolan Mills IV and a 2-and-1 semifinal victory against Carson Ownbey.
Browning won the second and fourth holes Sunday morning against La Sasso, a rising freshman at NC State, to claim a quick 2-up lead in the championship match. La Sasso pulled even at the turn and, after both players birdied the 10th hole, Browning won four of the next seven holes to clinch the victory
A birdie on hole No. 11, followed by a win at hole No. 12, pushed Browning to a 2-up advantage. La Sasso came back to win hole No. 13 with a birdie, but Browning nearly aced the 191-yard, par-3 15th hole before closing out the match by sinking a 20-foot eagle putt at No. 17.
Unofficially, Browning totaled 26 strokes on the first eight holes of the back nine (four birdies, one eagle) and 62 total strokes over 17 holes. By his side was Buxbaum, who will be a redshirt freshman at App State this fall.
Aug. 8
• BOONE — App State cornerback Steven Jones Jr. has been named a second-team preseason All-American by Pro Football Network.
Jones adds the PFN recognition being a second-team preseason All-American from Walter Camp and making watch lists for the Nagurski Trophy (nation’s top defender), Bednarik Award (nation’s top defender) and Thorpe Award (nation’s top defensive back).
Last season, Jones tied for second place nationally and first in the Sun Belt last season with five interceptions. He led the country with three pick-six interception returns for touchdowns, ranked in the top 20 nationally with 13 passes defended (counting eight breakups) and finished the season with 51 tackles.
• BOONE — As App State fans continue to purchase tickets and support their football program at a record pace, the Mountaineers’ Oct. 1 home game against The Citadel is officially sold out of reserved seats.
To allow families of App State students the best opportunity to attend the Family Weekend game, the only tickets available will be student guest tickets at $30 each, while supplies last. App State students will receive information via email today about how to reserve their tickets and purchase student guest tickets. (NOTE: Student guest tickets are not available for the Sept. 3 North Carolina game, but will be available for all other home games at the beginning of each game week following the same protocols as last year.)
This is the latest in a trend of Kidd Brewer Stadium sellouts. App State announced July 19 that football season tickets are sold out for the first time in school history after approximately 11,000 had been sold. The next day, the Sept. 3 season opener against North Carolina officially became a sellout.
