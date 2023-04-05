The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of March 28 to April 3.
March 28
• BOONE — App State Athletics is excited to announce that the grand opening of the new Randy Marion Track & Field Facility will be April 28 at the start of the two-day App State Open meet.
App State track & field alumnus Randy Marion provided the lead gift for the new facility, which is located at the Appalachian 105 Complex on High School Road off Highway 105 in Boone. App 105 will also be the future home of the App State softball and tennis programs.
On Friday, April 28 at 4 p.m. there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony and live DJ to kick off action for the Mountaineers’ final regular season meet of the outdoor season before they head to Myrtle Beach, S.C. for the Sun Belt Championships. The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony and the meet. Admission is free.
March 29
• NEW ORLEANS – After App State’s 2-0 weekend with road wins at Troy and Georgia State, freshman Savannah Dada-Mascoll was named the Sun Belt Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Competing at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles, Dada-Mascoll helped App State secure a come-from-behind 4-3 win at Troy with her dominant 6-0, 6-2 singles win over the Trojans’ Hagar Amin.
At Georgia State, she teamed with Ellie Murphy to win 6-3 in their court one doubles match and then earned another straight-set 6-3, 6-3 singles win over GSU’s Marina Paredes.
March 31
• LAFAYETTE, La. – App State Tennis dropped a tight 4-3 decision to Louisiana at the Cajun Courts on Friday.
The Mountaineers (7-6, 4-2 Sun Belt) secured the doubles point to start the day, but the Ragin’ Cajuns (7-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) were able to finish off four singles wins to the Mountaineers’ two.
App State won doubles matches on court two (Helena Jansen and Erika Dodridge, 6-3) and three (Maggie Pate and Virginia Poggi, 6-4) to take a 1-0 lead.
On singles court two, freshman Savannah Dada-Mascoll – the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Week – extended her win streak to 10 with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Lucie Raquin. Poggi then battled to a 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 win over Laurie-Line Monnoyer on court five for the Mountaineers’ third and final point of the match.
• BOONE — App State softball dropped its series opener against Texas State on Friday, 4-3.
Kayt Houston tallied a team-high three hits, including a leadoff triple to open the bottom of the first. Sidney Martin followed that with a two-run homer, her third bomb of the season. App State led by a pair of runs after one.
The Bobcats responded with three unanswered runs across three innings, leading to a pitching change for the final three. Sejal Neas pitched the first four and allowed only two earned runs. Kaylie Northrop relieved and tallied just one earned run to go along with three strikeouts.
Houston ignited the Mountaineers with a home run that reached the parking lot to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth. The junior has tallied two homers this season.
Texas State would bring in the winning run in the final inning despite a feisty day by the App State defense, which caught two runners stealing.
• LAFAYETTE, La. – With the bases loaded in the fifth inning, and Xander Hamilton’s pitch count nearing triple digits, pitching coach Justin Aspegren paid a visit on the mound.
Hamilton (win, 5-1) responded, getting an inning-ending flyout to keep the Mountaineers in front by a run as he marched off the mound shouting in excitement. Hamilton returned to the hill to strike out the side in the sixth inning, capping a career-high 13 strikeouts on the night, as the Mountaineers (14-10, 5-2) defeated Louisiana 3-2 on Friday at Russo Park.
Hamilton’s 13 strikeouts were the most in a single-game by an App State pitcher in recorded history, while the Mountaineers’ 18 strikeouts as a team came within one of the program record for a game. App State’s 5-2 start to conference play is its best since joining the Sun Belt in 2015.
The Raleigh, N.C., native also struck out the side in the second inning and struck out all nine hitters in the Louisiana order at least once during his outing. Hamilton allowed just two runs over six innings of work, throwing 115 pitches in the outing.
April 1
• GREENVILLE, N.C./WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Mountaineers closed out competition at the Bill Carson Invitational despite high winds and spats of rain. Senior Mariah Atwater set pace for the Mountaineers in the women’s 400 meters, stopping the clock at 55.03 for a personal best. Her time moved her from fourth in the all-time list to second in the women’s 400 meters category. Atwater also clocked a personal best of 23.68 in the women’s 200 meters, moving to fourth in the all-time list. In the women’s 800 meters, Jasmine Donohue stopped the clock at 2:19.44 for a personal best and first-place finish.Freshman Christian Gore clocked a personal best of 54.48 to finish first in the men’s 400-meter hurdles, with junior Jabari Dalton following close behind, taking second with a time of 54.60. Junior Cole Krehnbrink placed first in the men’s 400 meters with a time of 48.06 and third in the men’s 200 meters with a personal best of 21.60. In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, freshman Harrison Robinson clocked a personal best of 14.18, to take second overall and 10th in the App State all-time list. Senior Claire Mason posted a second-place finish in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 12:02.15.
In the men’s shot put, junior Chris Wainscott clinched gold with a personal best toss of 17.69m (58’ 0.5”), which keeps him at third in the App State all-time list. Fellow junior Nate Karl took second with a toss of 16.60m (54’ 5.5”). In the men’s pole vault, juniors Taylor Fox and Braden Underwood tied for first with clearances of 4.41m (14’ 5.5”) and fellow junior Matthew Bigelow landed third, also with a clearance of 4.41m (14’ 5.5”). Junior Siby Yao secured silver in the women’s long jump (5.74m (18’ 10”)) and bronze in the women’s 100 meters (11.91, PR).
Junior Ben Datte placed third in the men’s unseeded 10,000 meters with a time of 32:27.54 at the Colonial Relays on Saturday. In the women’s unseeded 10,000 meters, sophomore Catherine Breault finished fourth with a time of 39:05.35, while fellow sophomore Abby Granberg finished 11th with a time of 40:25.76.
April 2
• BOONE — App State softball fell in its series finale against Texas State, 7-2.
After a three-run opening by the Bobcats (23-14-1, 4-4-1 SBC), the Mountaineers (18-13, 1-6 SBC) struck early as well, cutting the lead to two in the bottom of the first. Emily Parrott batted in Kayt Houston’s fourth run of the series.
The top of the lineup did more damage in the bottom of the second. Houston walked before Sidney Martin doubled to bring her home a second time. Martin tallied four hits in the series and has punched 10 extra-base hits this season.
Kaylie Northrop pitched the first five innings and allowed only two earned runs with one strikeout. Sejal Neas relieved for the final two.
Houston, Martin and Parrott combined for nine hits and six runs throughout the series.
• LAFAYETTE, La. – App State fell to Louisiana in the series finale at Russo Park, 6-0, but comes away with a series win on the road, after winning the first two games of the weekend.
After two scoreless innings, the Cajuns put their first run on the board in the bottom of the third, when they executed a double-steal with runners at the corners to plate the first run of the ballgame.
The score remained 1-0 until the sixth inning. In the bottom of the frame, the Cajuns loaded the bases, and Julian Brock hit a grand slam to increase their lead to 5-0. They also added another in the seventh with a ground out RBI to second base.
Caleb Cross made his first start of the season, allowing just one hit in his three innings pitched. Cross (loss, 3-1) struck out three, and allowed just one run in the outing.
Zach Lewis also impressed on the mound, recording the final five outs for the Mountaineers. Lewis recorded a strikeout, and allowed just one baserunner.
The Mountaineers (15-11, 6-3) struggled offensively in the contest, mustering just six hits, while leaving 10 runners stranded on base. The Mountaineers went just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Austin St. Laurent went 2-for-4 with a double, and CJ Boyd and Hayden Cross also added doubles. Cross also threw out two base-stealers in the ballgame to give him 10 caught on the season.
