The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of April 18 to April 24.
April 18
• CULLOWHEE, N.C. – App State softball dropped its midweek matchup at Western Carolina, 9-0, after five innings.
Mary Pierce Barnes opened the game with a double to center field, her fourth of the season. After the Catamounts built a two-run lead, Addie Wray collected App State’s second hit of the game.
Sejal Neas started in the circle and tallied three strikeouts among five hits. Kaylie Northrop relieved for the last 1.2 innings and struck out two batters while allowing four hits.
April 20
• BOONE — The App State men’s and women’s track team will split this weekend, making appearances in Atlanta, Ga. for the Georgia Tech Invitational, Hickory, N.C. for the LR Bears Invitational, and Winston-Salem for the Wake Forest Invitational.
Also on Friday and Saturday, sophomores Regan Hodge, Graysen Arnold, Cierra Woods, and junior Megan Plummer, will compete at the LR Bears Invitational, hosted by Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory. Hodge will race in the women’s 800 meters, which is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Friday. Arnold, Woods, and Plummer will compete in women’s discus, which is part of Friday’s 2 p.m. field event session, and well as the women’s hammer throw, which is part of Friday’s 4 p.m. field event session. Arnold, Woods, and Plummer will return on Saturday for the women’s shot put, which is slated for noon.
Senior Oliver Wilson-Cook and junior Calbert Guest will compete at the Wake Forest Invitational in Winston-Salem on Friday. Guest will run in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, slated for 8:15 p.m. and Wilson-Cook will run in the men’s 10,000 meters at 11 p.m.
April 21
• BOONE — Will Formato, Chopper Mordecai, Ethan Oakley and Tommy Askey from App State were among the individuals named NWCA Division I Scholar All-Americans on Friday, helping increase the Mountaineers’ total to 17 over the last four seasons.
Formato was recognized for the fourth straight year, while Mordecai, Oakley and Askey were first-time honorees from head coach JohnMark Bentley’s program.
• ATLANTA, Ga./HICKORY, N.C./WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The App State track and field team tallied 17 top-10 finishes as they split for a trio of meets on Friday, competing at the Georgia Tech Invitational in Atlanta, Ga., LR Bears Invitational in Hickory, N.C., and Wake Forest Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Friday.
Georgia Tech Invitational | Atlanta, Ga.
Kicking off competition at the Georgia Tech Invitational in Atlanta, junior Chris Wainscott took fourth in the men’s shot put with a mark of 8.11m (190’ 7”) and placed fifth in the men’s hammer throw with a toss of 58.11m (190’ 7”). Also in the men’s shot put, fellow junior Nathan Karl rounded out the top-10 with a toss of 16.23m (53’ 3”). In the women’s pole vault, senior Celia Agee recorded a clearance of 3.56, (11’ 8”) for a fourth-place finish. In the women’s long jump, junior Siby Yao landed in the top-10 with a leap of 5.60m (18’4.5”).
On the track, freshman Harrison Robinson recorded a time of 14.36 in the men’s 110-meter hurdles to place fifth overall.
Graduate student Jonah Bird led the Mountaineers in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with a personal best of 9.26.97, finishing eighth overall. Bird was followed by junior Ben Datte, who took 15th (9:49.18). Senior Claire Mason finished 12th in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with a personal best of 11:38.46.
LR Bears Invitational | Hickory, N.C.
At the LR Bears Invitational, hosted by Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory, N.C., junior Megan Plummer took third in the women’s discus with a toss of 37.7m (122’ 73”) and fourth in the women’s shot put with a toss of 11.15m (36’ 7”). Sophomore Graysen Arnold posted a pair of fourth place finishes in the women’s discus (36.93m (121’ 2”)) and women’s shot put (11.55m (37’10.75”)).
Sophomore Reagan Hodge stopped the clock at 2:28.76 to finish eighth in the women’s 800 meters.
Wake Forest Invitational | Winston-Salem, N.C.
In Winston-Salem, N.C. at the Wake Forest Invitational, junior Calbert Guest finished sixth in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, crossing the line with a personal best of 8:57.83. Guest’s time moves him to fifth in the App State record book.
• BOONE — With App State down to its final out in the ninth inning, and the home crowd roaring at Smith Stadium, the Mountaineers rose to the occasion, hitting back-to-back RBI singles to tie the ballgame and then win it, 7-6, over Old Dominion on Friday night.App State (18-17, 8-7) entered the ninth inning trailing 6-5 after the Monarchs grabbed a late lead on a go-ahead, two-run home run by Jake Ticer in the eighth inning.
Collin Welch (win, 1-1), recorded the final four outs of the ballgame to earn his first win of the season.
• BOONE — App State softball clinched a series win over Georgia State with a pair of wins on Friday, 8-7 and 8-4.
Kaley Coltrain ended the series opener with a walk-off home run, her first hit since coming back from injury, after the Mountaineers scored seven runs in the first inning. In the second game of the day, Mary Pierce Barnes led the Black and Gold with four hits, totaling six on the day.
Barnes is now the No. 1 hitter in the Sun Belt during conference play, batting .465 through 15 games.
April 22
• NORFOLK, Va. – App State Tennis concluded its regular season Saturday with a 7-0 loss at No. 32 Old Dominion, which claimed the Sun Belt regular-season championship with a 10-0 record in its first year in the league.
Under the direction of head coach Ashleigh Antal, the Mountaineers finished the regular season with a 12-7 overall record and 8-3 mark in league play. It’s the team’s best overall and league records since 2019 and their second-best since joining the Sun Belt in 2014. App State is tied for third in the standings entering next week’s Sun Belt Tournament (April 26-29 in Peachtree City, Ga.).
The doubles point went to the Monarchs (15-4) after No. 37 Sofia Johnson/Tatsiana Sasnouskaya defeated Savannah Dada-Mascoll/Ellie Murphy 6-2 on court one and Allison Isaacs/Alexandra Viktorovich downed Erika Dodridge/Helena Jansen 6-3 on court two.
ODU claimed all six singles matches, but it wasn’t without a fight from the Mountaineers. On court one, Jansen took the first set 6-4 from No. 31 Sasnouskaya before Sasnouskaya won the next two 6-2, 6-2. Dodridge also took her first set 6-3 over Alesya Yakubovich on court four.
• BOONE — App State fell to Old Dominion, 13-1, Saturday at Smith Stadium, forcing a rubber game in the weekend series on Sunday.
App State was held hitless at the plate until the fourth inning, when Xavier Moronta led off with a double. Luke Drumheller singled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games, while Hayden Cross drew a walk in four plate appearances, extending his on-base streak to 25 in a row. Dylan Rogers tallied the lone two-hit game for App State.
Eli Ellington took over in relief in the fourth inning, and threw 0.2 scoreless, picking up a strikeout. The Mountaineer bullpen finished the game strong, with Ryan Sleeper, Jeriah Henry, and Jordan Fisher combining to allow just two runs over the final 3.1 innings.
• ATLANTA, Ga. — A school record, two event wins and 28 top-10 finishes highlighted the App State track and field teams’ performances at the Georgia Tech Invitational on Saturday.
The women’s 4x400-meter relay team of senior Jelonnie Smith, senior Jada Branch, junior Hunter Robinson and senior Mariah Atwater claimed the win in Atlanta in 3:43.30 to take down a school record of 3:43.69 that had stood since 2014. The same quartet broke the school indoor record twice this year also.
Branch, who was crowned the Sun Belt indoor triple jump champion in February, captured the women’s triple jump title with a personal-best outdoor leap of 13.13m (43’1”), which moves her to third in the App State record book. Senior Djamila Peterson finished third (12.01m (39’5”)), and sophomore Jazeemine Posey placed fifth (11.95m (39’2.5”)).
The men’s 4x400-meter relay team of freshman Christian Gore, junior Cole Krehnbrink, freshman Parker Kinney and freshman Jayvion Johnson placed sixth in a time of 3:15.89.
In the men’s pole vault, sophomore Matthew Bigelow jumped into third place with a height of 4.70m (15’5”). Junior Braden Underwood was behind him in fourth with an equal height of 4.70m (15’5”). Junior Taylor Fox round out the squad in eighth with a leap of 4.55m (14’11”).
April 23
• BOONE — App State softball dropped its series finale against Georgia State in extra innings on Sunday, 7-5.
After claiming the series win on Friday, the Mountaineers tied the Panthers through the first seven, with each team scoring three runs. Georgia State added four in the top of the eighth to take a 7-3 lead. Kayt Houston and Kylie LaRousa hit back-to-back home runs to cut the lead in half, but the Black and Gold fell two runs short.
• BOONE — The Mountaineers’ bats came alive at the plate on Sunday, plating a season-high 18 runs in the ballgame, and posting their second walk-off of the series, scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to run-rule Old Dominion, 18-8, at Smith Stadium.
The Mountaineers (19-18, 9-8) scored a run in each of their final six at-bats of the ballgame, tallying 17 hits on the day, and batted .515 as a team. Seven Mountaineers enjoyed multi-hit efforts, led by CJ Boyd and Andrew Terrell who tallied three hits apiece.
• NEW ORLEANS – Following its best regular season since 2019, App State Tennis finished in a tie for third place in the Sun Belt Conference standings and has earned the No. 5 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.
The 2023 Sun Belt Women’s Tennis Tournament will take place Wednesday-Saturday (Sunday will be utilized if inclement weather alters the schedule) in Peachtree City, Ga. (Peachtree City Tennis Center). As the No. 5 seed, App State will face 12th-seeded Georgia State at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The winner advances to play the winner between No. 4 Georgia Southern and No. 13 Southern Miss on Thursday.
App State, under the direction of third-year head coach Ashleigh Antal, finished the regular season with a 12-7 overall record and 8-3 mark in league play. It’s the team’s best overall and league records since 2019 and their second-best since joining the Sun Belt in 2014.
The Mountaineers tied with Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina for third in the final league standings at 8-3, but lost tiebreakers to both based on common opponents. App State did not face either the Eagles or the Chanticleers during the season.
