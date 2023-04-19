The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of April 11 to April 17.
April 11
• BOONE — App State head men's basketball coach Dustin Kerns has announced the signing of Myles Tate (Roebuck, S.C. / Butler) to the program.
Tate will be a Mountaineer for his senior year after three seasons with the Bulldogs. The South Carolina native played 57 games at Butler and started in 18 of them.
Tate averaged 4.2 points per game in his career and racked up 93 rebounds and 80 assists. His career high came against Seton Hall on Jan. 2, 2021, when he posted 22 points and hit five of his eight 3-point attempts.
During the 2022-23 season, Tate averaged 7.7 minutes per game in 23 appearances. The junior notched a season high 10 points in the first round of the Big East Tournament against St. John's.
A consistent shooter from the foul line, Tate has made 56 of his 75 career free throw attempts, averaging just under 75%.
Prior to his time at Butler, Tate led Dorman High School to four straight 5A state championships and was the program's all-time leading scorer with 1,874 career points. He was named the 2020 MaxPreps Player of the Year for South Carolina, among an elite group of 51 players in the nation honored with the award.
• RALEIGH — Addison Beam and Aidan Browning tied for 16th place with 3-over totals at the Stitch Intercollegiate, which was a one-day, 36-hole event Tuesday at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course.
The Mountaineers took sixth in a field with six top-150 teams, led by first-place and 35th-ranked Duke. App State finished ahead of higher-ranked Georgia State, one of three Sun Belt teams in the field.
Playing as an individual, Browning fired a 1-under 70 in the final round to go with an opening-round 75. Beam posted a 72-73—145 total.
Lukas Jönsson opened with a 73, while Herman Huus and Colin Browning both had second-round 73s.
April 12
• NEW ORLEANS – App State senior Helena Jansen has been named the Sun Belt Women's Tennis Player of the Week after her standout performances in wins over South Alabama and Southern Miss last weekend.
The Mountaineers' No. 1 singles player all season long, Jansen had one of her best weekends to date. In a battle of two of the conference's best, Jansen came from behind to defeat 2022 all-conference honoree and reigning Sun Belt Player of the Week Luminita Tutunaru of South Alabama. After trailing 3-0 early in the first set, Jansen fought back to win it 7-6 (7-5 tiebreaker). After dropping the second set 6-4, Jansen again stormed back for a 6-1 third-set win. Jansen teamed up to win her doubles set 6-2 on court two that clinched the doubles point in App State's 4-1 team win over the Jaguars.
April 13
• BOONE — The App State women's basketball team will add sophomore transfer Rylan Moffitt to its 2023-24 signing class, head coach Angel Elderkin announced on Thursday. Moffitt is the fourth addition to the incoming class and joins the Mountaineers after finishing her freshman season at Daytona State (NJCAA).
While at Daytona State, Moffitt was a starter for 23 of the 27 games she appeared in, clocking 767 minutes on court. Moffitt was the Falcons' top rebounder, averaging 10.4 per contest and 280 on the year. She finished the season ranked fourth in the state of Florida in rebounding. Moffitt also registered 10 double-doubles and four games with 20+ rebounds during the 2022-23 campaign. Over the course of the season, Moffitt recorded 278 points, averaging 10.3 points per game. She also averaged 16.2 points per game, 17.5 rebounds per game, and shot 60 percent from the arc in the Falcons' final six games of the season. In addition to strong shooting and rebounding, Moffit recorded 27 blocks, 25 assists, and 18 steals. Moffitt earned Second Team All-Central Conference honors for her efforts on the court.
Moffitt intends on pursuing a degree in exercise science while at App State. Moffitt also has a connection to App State through her brother, Trevor Moffitt, who is an inside linebacker on the football team.
"We are really excited to welcome Rylan to our Appalachian State Women's Basketball program," Elderkin said. "Rylan brings us a blue collar work ethic coupled with an innate ability to rebound the ball. She fits the needs of our program and will provide us depth and versatility around the rim. She has a passion for App State and we can't wait to immerse her into our community."
April 14
• HICKORY — On Friday, Wainscott, Cooper, and freshman Nadiyah Byard garnered gold in their respective events. Wainscott posted a personal best of 17.89m (58' 8.25) to place first in the men's shot put, which keeps him at third in the App State all-time list. Wainscott also secured silver in the men's discus with a toss of 48.51m (159' 2"). Cooper earned a first-place finish in the women's shot put with a toss of 12.64m (41' 5.75") and finished fourth in the women's discus with a mark of 34.84m (114' 4"). Junior Megan Plummer took second in the women's discus (38.28m (125' 7"), PR). In her debut in the women's high jump, Byard clinched gold with a leap of 1.65m (5' 5").
Prior to his arrival in Boone, Smith won 244 games at Lander and 228 at Belmont Abbey, taking each program to the Division II College World Series. He has since won 128 games in seven seasons with the Mountaineers, trailing only Jim Morris (611) and Chris Pollard (244) on the App State wins list.
App State came through in the clutch all night long. The Mountaineers tallied 10 of their 14 hits in two-out situations, and went 6-for-16 (.375) with runners in scoring position, while limiting the Eagles to just 2-for-12 (.167) in those spots. St. Laurent and Moronta each finished with three-hit, two-RBI games, while Xuereb drove in a career-high four runs.
• BOONE — There was only one way to finish a day of tennis that lasted more than seven hours at multiple facilities with multiple delays: a dramatic, tie-breaking thriller.
Freshman Savannah Dada-Mascoll provided the final touch on a day full of high drama with her singles win that broke a 3-3 tie and propelled App State (11-6, 8-2 Sun Belt) to a 4-3 win over Marshall (13-7, 7-3 SBC) in a matchup of two of the league's best teams this year.
April 15
• HICKORY — The App State track and field team totaled 11 event wins and 51 top-five finishes at the Southside Power & Fitness Invitational hosted by Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory this weekend.
The Mountaineers went 1-2-3 in the men's 1500 meters and men's pole vault. Freshman Tucker Sangster led the pack in the men's 1500 meters, clocking a personal best of 3:58.00, and was followed by sophomore Rylan Haskett (3:59.04) and junior Calbert Guest (4:00.79, PR). In the men's pole vault, sophomore Matthew Bigelow recorded a personal best clearance of 4.75m (15' 7"). Juniors Braden Underwood and Taylor Fox took second and third, respectively, with clearances of 4.65m (15' 3").
April 16
• RADFORD, Va. – After a marathon of a tennis match Friday against Marshall, App State made quick work of a nonconference road match Sunday at Radford, winning 5-0 to push the Mountaineers' win streak to five.
• STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Led by three top-20 finishers, App State Men's Golf tied for fourth place in the 12-team field at the Rutherford Intercollegiate hosted by Penn State.
Lukas Jönsson tied for 10th overall with an even-par total (73-70-70—213) over 54 holes on the par-71 layout. Colin Browning tied for 15th place at 3 over (69-73-74—216), and Herman Huus tied for 18th place at 4 over (72-76-69—217). Highlighted by a second-round 71, Addison Beam tied for 39th.
Penn State used a 3-under team total to edge runner-up Valparaiso by one stroke, and App State moved up two spots Sunday while finishing with a 9-over total that matched Rhode Island's.
