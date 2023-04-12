The following are highlights from teams across Watauga County for the week of April 4 to April 10.
April 4
• NEW ORLEANS – Following a historic strikeout performance against Louisiana on Friday, right-hander Xander Hamilton has been named the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
Hamilton struck out a career-high 13 batters in six innings against the Ragin’ Cajuns, allowing just two runs on four hits, on the way to his fifth victory of the season – a 3-2 App State triumph. The 13 strikeouts were the most by a Sun Belt pitcher this season, and the most in App State recorded history (since 2013).
• SPARTANBURG, S.C. — App State Men’s Golf placed third in a 17-team field as the Wofford Invitational wrapped up Tuesday at the Country Club of Spartanburg.
With an 11-under total (280-282-279—841) over 54 holes, the Mountaineers finished behind only 49th-ranked Chattanooga (43 under) and USF (13 under). App State beat fourth-place Wofford by three strokes.
• BOONE — App State softball dropped a 3-2 contest against Queens in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday before falling in the second matchup, 5-2.
Despite the outing, Riley Becker stole the show with the first hit of her career in the bottom of the sixth of Game 2 – a home run over the left field wall.
All five pitchers on App State’s roster saw playing time and collectively allowed just four earned runs across two games.
April 6
• BOONE — App State was unable to overcome a pair of big innings Thursday night, as they fell in the series opener to ULM, 12-3, at Smith Stadium.
ULM scored seven times in the third inning, with all of the runs coming on two-out hits to pull ahead, and never relinquished the lead. The Warhawks added four runs in the fifth inning to pull away.
App State (16-12, 6-4) plated the first run of the ballgame in the second. Golston Gillespie drew a walk to begin the inning, and after a single from CJ Boyd advanced him to third, Gillespie scored on a sac fly from Braxton Church to make it 1-0.
Following the seven-run top of the third inning, the Mountaineers got a run back in the bottom of the frame as Luke Drumheller scored on a wild pitch after reaching on a two-out walk.
Boyd capped the scoring with an opposite-field solo homer in the eighth inning, his fourth of the season. Boyd went 2-for-4 in the ballgame, joining Xavier Moronta who also had a two-hit game.
Dante Chirico and Jake Beaty combined to allow just one run over 4.1 innings in relief.
• STATESBORO, Ga. – App State softball dropped the two opening games of its series against Georgia Southern on Thursday, 5-3 and 2-1.
App State went into extra innings for only the second time this season in the first game of the day, thanks to a stellar defensive performance that led to four three up, three down innings.
The Black and Gold punched seven hits in the first five innings to force a pitching change but were only able to score one run in that time, allowing the Eagles to take a late lead in the bottom of the sixth in the second game.
April 7
• STATESBORO, Ga. — App State softball dropped its series finale against Georgia Southern, 10-2, after six innings on Friday.
Riley Becker tallied her third and fourth RBI of the week with a two-run single in the fourth inning, becoming the fourth straight Mountaineer to reach a base as Addie Wray and Mary Pierce Barnes ran home.
App State led by two runs in the middle of the fourth before the Eagles jump-started their best offensive performance of conference play.
Sejal Neas pitched the first five innings and struck out four batters with three earned runs. Delani Buckner and Kaylie Northrop stepped in to finish the game.
Becker went 2-2 to lead the Mountaineers, who posted seven hits in the contest.
• DURHAM, N.C. — The App State track and field team continued action at the Duke Invitational with the pole vault and distance events on Friday.
Junior Calbert Guest stopped the clock at 9:09.53 for a personal best and third place finish in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase. Senior Jonah Morris also clocked a personal best in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:22.89, placing 13th overall. Junior Dwayne Lillie clocked a personal best of 14:26.49 in the men’s 5,000 meters to take 19th, which moved him to eighth in the App State all-time list.
Freshman Ava Studney tied for ninth in the women’s group B pole vault with a clearance of 3.50m (11’ 5.75”). In the men’s group B pole vault, junior Braden Underwood recorded a clearance of 4.60m (15’ 1”) to tie for 11th overall. Both men’s and women’s pole vault had been moved indoors due to the weather conditions.
On Thursday, junior Chris Wainscott posted personal bests in the men’s discus (51.26m (168’ 2”)) and men’s hammer throw (57.57m (188’ 10”)). Fellow junior Nathan Karl finished 12th in the men’s discus with a mark of 47.20m (154’ 10”). Sophomore Daiyanna Cooper recorded a personal best toss of 55.01m (180’ 5”), placing 17th overall in the women’s hammer throw.
April 8
• BOONE — App State Tennis kept its hot streak alive on Saturday with a 4-1 win over South Alabama at the Deer Valley Racquet Club.
Playing at home for the first time since March 18, the Mountaineers (9-6, 6-2 Sun Belt) earned a big Sun Belt win over the Jaguars (14-4, 4-3 Sun Belt), a perennial powerhouse in the league.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” said head coach Ashleigh Antal. “That’s what we’ve been working for. Everybody came together. Everybody was loud. Everybody competed really hard. They trusted the process, and that’s what it’s about at this point in the season. This is the first time we’ve beaten South Alabama since I’ve been here, and I have a lot of respect for Jaco (Keyser) and the program he runs. They’re competitors and they’re really talented, so for us to come out on top today is huge for us.”
• BOONE — Despite a strong start from Bradley Wilson, ULM rallied past App State, 3-2, Saturday, winning both games in an abbreviated series. The finale of the three-game set was canceled due to Sun Belt start time regulations.
Wilson allowed just one hit through his first five innings of work. For the second consecutive Saturday he matched a career-high with six strikeouts. After a leadoff double began the ballgame for ULM, Wilson proceeded to strike out the side in the first inning, and went on to retire six consecutive batters, and 11 of the next 12 that he faced.
Wilson ultimately went 5.2 innings, giving up a run on three hits, walked three, and struck out six.
April 9
• BOONE — After dropping the doubles point, App State went on a tear with six straight singles wins to claim a 6-1 victory over Southern Miss on Sunday at the Watauga High School tennis courts.The Mountaineers made it a perfect 2-0 weekend and improved to 10-6 overall and 7-2 in Sun Belt Conference matches. It’s the most conference wins for App State since its 2018-19 championship season when it finished with a league-best 9-1 record.
“It was a great bounceback, really proud of that effort,” said head coach Ashleigh Antal about recovering in singles after the doubles point. “It took us a little time to adjust, but once we got into it, we really did our job and trusted the process.”
Straight-set wins went to Helena Jansen on court one (7-5, 6-1), Savannah Dada-Mascoll on court two (7-6, 6-0), Maggie Pate on court three (6-0, 6-0) and Olwyn Ryan-Bovey on court six (6-3, 6-0). Virginia Poggi’s opponent retired after Poggi got up 4-0 on court five. On court four, Erika Dodridge bounced back from losing the first set 6-1 to win the next two 6-1 and 6-4.
