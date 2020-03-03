Most Senior Days are pretty predictable with athletic teams.
The seniors on a team are grouped together at the middle of a court or field, usually with their families. They are introduced to those attending the game and often they are given some type of gift. Sometimes it can be a poster of that player, while often times flowers are involved.
Appalachian State did something a little different for Kaila Craven. She got a chance to take to the basketball court one more time.
That may seem small in nature, but Craven had a reason to appreciate the gesture. The senior did not play for the Mountaineers in the 2019-20 season because of a lingering hip injury that required surgery for a second time in August.
The injury put her back on crutches for the third time since she arrived at Appalachian State. The Mountaineers needed special permission to allow Craven, who was medically disqualified to play this season, to join fellow seniors Armani Hampton, Bayley Plummer, Nicola Mathews and Ashley Polacek in the starting lineup against Louisiana-Monroe Feb. 29 since Craven was not technically on the App State roster.
“We went to compliance and we went to the officials,” App State coach Angel Elderkin said. “Kaila Craven loves basketball and Kaila Craven didn’t get to show App Nation for four years how much she loves basketball.”
The game started with Plummer tapping the opening tip-off, unchallenged by Louisiana-Monroe, to Craven.
With ULM willingly watching the play go on, Craven took the ball and held on to it for 10 seconds, which was long enough for the officials to call a 10-second violation. That turned the ball over to ULM, which allowed Elderkin to replace Craven with Pre Stanley. ULM took possession of the ball, and the teams started playing for keeps from then.
Plenty of red-tape had to be cut through for the Mountaineers to give Craven her special night.
The officials had to be notified of the plan, and ULM also had to agree to allow the Mountaineers to tap the ball to Craven, who said Elderkin called her, while the Mountaineers were on a road trip, and asked if she was interested in going along with the idea.
It’s an unusual way to start a game, but it’s been done before, so the Mountaineers had a blue print to follow. Elderkin said it was approved a couple of days before the game.
Craven appreciated the gesture and gladly participated.
“I said, ‘You know what? This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.’ I might as well just take it. It’s my career and my chance to be dressing out one final time.”
Craven wasn’t disappointed nor was the Holmes Center crowd.
“I didn’t know what to do at first, but the crowd responded, so I guess that helped,” Craven said. “I was just really thankful for all of the support the community has for me and for the program. Some of these people have been a part of my life for five years now. It’s a pretty tight-knit community here in Boone, so I’m grateful to everybody.”
Craven has not had many chances to take to the court despite being a part of the program for the past five seasons. She had a solid freshman season, coming off the bench to average 9.2 points per game and hitting a team-high 41 3-point shots.
But Craven injured her hip in her freshman season and played through the pain until having surgery after the season. She then tore her right ACL her first practice back from the hip surgery and was lost for the 2016-17 season.
She tried to return for the 2017-18 season, but while she was rehabilitating her knee, her hip started to hurt in January of 2018 and she stopped playing after 10 games. Craven played three games in the 2018-19 season and had more hip surgery in August 2019, which kept her out for good. She had a follow-up surgery March 2 to remove the screws from her hip.
“It was an option a couple of years ago, but I wanted to try to comeback to play,” Craven said.
Craven did not give up basketball completely. She was a volunteer assistant with the Watauga High School girls’ basketball team this season.
“Most importantly, she knows the game really well from years of playing in high school and at App,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “She’s also very relatable, so that helps her be able to teach the game. They know she cares about them and those kind of things.”
Life also went on outside of basketball. She still had to get around campus to go to class despite the injuries. She said many people helped her out with things like that.
Many times, she was on her own. She’s been off her crutches since September.
“I’m like a professional on crutches now,” Craven said. “I have rides and a lot of people helped out.”
Craven will also graduate in May with a degree in child development. She’s currently doing an internship with the Childen’s Council of Watauga, a nonprofit in Boone.
“I’m pretty excited about that,” Craven said. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do afterwards.”
