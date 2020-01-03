MOBILE, Ala. — The Appalachian State women's basketball team fell 81-66 to South Alabama 81-66 in the Mountaineers’ Sun Belt opener on Jan. 2 in the Mitchell Center.
Appalachian State (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) got a team-high 19 points from Pre Stanley after making 9-of-11 free throws. Lainey Gosnell scored 12 points and teammate Ashley Polacek added 11 points. The duo scored 20 of its combined 23 points in the second half. Polacek also added five rebounds and three assists.
App State senior Bayley Plummer was limited to just five points, but she grabbed 15 rebounds for the 25th time in her college career. She also blocked three shots. App State’s Nicola Mathews scored 10 points off the bench by shooting 4-of-5 from the field.
Plummer also helped limit South Alabama standout Antoinette Lewis to just two points on 1-of-4 shooting and four rebounds. Lewis, the Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year, came in averaging 13.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
But Lewis had plenty of help from her teammates, including Shaforia Kines, who scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Savannah Jones scored 20 points and Jala Buster scored 12.
South Alabama made 10-of-20 3-point shots.
Trailing by as much 44-26, in the third quarter, the Mountaineers hit seven of their next 10 shots to slice the gap to seven. Mathews started the surge late with back-to-back buckets before four Mountaineers hit five shots capped off by a 3-pointer from Gosnell to bring App State to within 61-54 with 8:49 left in the game.
As the momentum started to shift towards Appalachian State, the Mountaineers’ offense went cold the rest of the game as they hit only three shots. South Alabama capitalized by scoring seven straight points to push the lead back to double-digits and pulled away for the win.
South Alabama women 81, App State 66
Appalachian State 66 (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt)
Gosnell 4-13 3-4 12, Plummer 2-7 1-2 5, Stanley 5-14 9-11 19, Bigott 2-6 0-0 6, Polacek 3-9 4-4 11, Calder 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 4-5 0-010, Porter 1-4 0-0 3, Hampton 0-0 0-0 0, McDonald 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 17-21 66.
South Alabama 81 (6-7, 1-0 Sun Belt)
Buster 5-5 0-0 12, Lewis 1-4 0-0 2, Kines 8-18 4-4 24, Telemaque 4-8 2-2 11, Jones 7-18 5-5 20, Morrow 2-3 0-0 6, Mallard 0-2 0-0 0, Centers 3-4 0-1 6, Lowe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 11-12 81.
Appalachian State 12 12 25 17 — 66
South Alabama 21 16 24 20 — 81
3-point goals—App State 7-23 (Mathews 2-3, Bigott 2-6, Polacek 1-1, Porter 1-3, Gosnell 1-6, Stanley 0-2, McDonald 0-2), South Alabama 10-20 (Kines 4-8, Buster 2-2, Morrow 2-2, Telemaque 1-2, Jones 1-4, Centers 0-1, Lowe 0-1). Rebounds—App Stte 41 (Plummer 15), South Alabama 35 (Kines 11). Assists—App State 11 (Polacek, Mathews 3), South Alabama 14 (Kines 5). Turnovers—App State 18, South Alabama 15. Total fouls—App State 19, South Alabama 21. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None Att.—308.
