Scot Sloan is back in Boone as App State's Defensive Coordinator. 

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — Scot Sloan, who helped App State Football rise to prominence in its transition from the FCS to FBS ranks, is returning to Boone as defensive coordinator, head coach Shawn Clark announced Friday.

Sloan will oversee a Mountaineer defense that was annually rated among college football's best during his time on staff from 2010-17.

