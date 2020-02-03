LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – App State men's basketball shot a single-game program record 72.7 percent from the field, but fell at league leading Little Rock 93-86 Feb. 1.
App State (12-11, 6-6 SBC) went 15-of-20 from the field in the first half and 17-of-24 in the second half to finish 32-of-44 from the field. The field goal percentage bettered the previous mark of 71.0 percent (44-of-62) set against Tennessee Wesleyan on Dec. 30, 1999.
In addition, the Mountaineers shot 63.2 percent (12-of-19) on 3-pointers. It marks the best three-point percentage in a game for the Mountaineers since Feb. 19, 2011 at High Point, when App State shot 69.2 percent (9-of-13) from deep.
Justin Forrest led four Mountaineers in double figures with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting and a 5-of-8 (62.5 percent) clip from deep.
O’Showen Williams added 18 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 from deep. Isaac Johnson had a near double-double with 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting, a career-high nine assists and four steals. Kendall Lewis added 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting and four rebounds off the bench.
In the first half, the Mountaineers scored five straight points to jump out to a 7-3 lead. Little Rock (17-7, 11-2 SBC) responded with the next seven points to take a 10-7 advantage, only to see the Mountaineers tie the score at 12-12. The Mountaineers opened up a 22-18 edge at the 11:15 mark of the opening half on a three from Forrest. The Trojans used an 8-2 run later in the half to open a 37-31 lead and took a 44-40 lead into the break.
Little Rock opened the second half with seven straight points to extend its lead to 51-40. The Trojans used a 6-0 run to open a 15-point lead at 59-44, only to see the Mountaineers counter with six consecutive points to pull within nine at 59-50.
A 3-pointer-pointer from Williams brought the Mountaineers within eight points at 64-56. Little Rock came right back with a 12-3 run to build its lead back to 76-59 with 10:14 to play. App State chipped away at the lead and pulled within seven points late, but could get no closer.
Ben Coupet Jr. led five Trojans in double figures with 23 points. Markquis Nowell added a double-double with 17 points and 13 assists.
