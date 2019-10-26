BOONE – Appalachian State men's basketball alum Rondhd Shabazz was selected with the 13th overall pick by the College Park Skyhawks in the NBA G League Draft on Oct. 26.
Training camp for the Skyhawks, who are the G League affiliate of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, begins on Oct. 28 and runs through Nov. 4. The Skyhawks season officially tips on Nov. 8 against the Erie BayHawks.
A three-time All-Sun Belt honoree, Shabazz etched his name into the record books at App State. He is just one of two players in program history to score 2,000 career points, totaling 2,067, which ranks second all-time. He also holds the program record for career field goals made with 712 and ranks third in career 3-pointers made (269) and is tied for third in games played (126).
During the 2018-19 season, Shabazz led the team in scoring at 18.3 points and in assists with 75. He scored a total of 586 points during the season and is the only player in program history to score 500 or more points in three separate seasons.
On Feb. 28 at Louisiana-Monroe, he had a game for the ages, scoring a career-high 47 points on a career-high 17 made field goals and a program record tying 10 3-pointers. The scoring output was also the highest scoring game in Sun Belt Conference history.
The NBA G League is the NBA's official minor league, preparing players, coaches, officials, trainers, and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league's research and development laboratory. Featuring 28 teams — all with one-to-one affiliations with NBA franchises — in the 2019-20 season, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.
