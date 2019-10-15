NEW YORK — Former Appalachian State receiver Malachi Jones has played football in several professional leagues.
Jones gets a chance to play in the XFL after being drafted into the league Oct. 15. Jones was taken in the 10th round of the skill position players by the Seattle Dragons.
Jones’ last league was the Arena Football League, when he was the Player of the Year for the Albany Empire. Jones has been with the Empire, after playing for a season with the High Country Grizzlies arena team in 2017 where he was named the National Arena League Rookie of the Year.
Jones caught 96 passes for 1,440 yards and 25 touchdowns in his second season with the Empire. His two-year totals at the Empire were 173 catches for 2,596 yards and 54 touchdowns.
He also played for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of the American Football league in 2019 before the league folded. Jones hooked on to the Chicago Bears of the NFL, but was cut from the team before the 2017 season.
Jones finished four years of football at Appalachian State with 124 receptions for 1,711 yards and eight touchdowns.
One of Jones’ quarterbacks with the Dragons is Brandon Silvers. Each franchise in the XFL was assigned a quarterback.
The Dragons are coached by former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jim Zorn, who is also the Dragons’ general manager. Zorn also served as the head coach of the Washington Redskins in 2008-09.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.