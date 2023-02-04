Janay Sanders at Coastal Carolina.jpg

App State senior Janay Sanders scored a game-high 26 points during a tight 70-67 loss to Coastal Carolina on Feb. 4, and in the process cracked 1000 points in her collegiate career.

 Photo credit Katherine Jamtgaard via App State Athletics

CONWAY, S.C. — Redshirt senior Janay Sanders recorded her 1,000th collegiate point in App State's game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The Mountaineers fell just short to the Chanticleers, 70-67, in Conway.

Sanders matched her single-game career high of 26 points, which she first recorded on Jan. 14 at Georgia Southern. The Charlotte, N.C., native shot 10-for-11 from the free-throw line, helping the Mountaineers to a perfect team free-throw percentage in the first half and 76.2% for the game as a whole. The game marked Sanders' 10th as top scorer for the Mountaineers.

