Former Appalachian State punter Sam Martin found a place to practice on his own before the 2020 NFL season gets started.
Martin was the Detroit Lions’ punter for the past seven seasons. He signed a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos reported to be worth $7.05 million March 24.
The teams aren’t scheduled to report to a minicamp until later, and Martin found a place in Southern California to work out until the Broncos are cleared to do so. Finding a place to work out is difficult with all of the recent restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 virus, especially in hard-hit California.
“I’m just waiting it out,” Martin said. “It’s pretty bad out here. With the population out here there are more people obviously.”
Once NFL players are allowed to officially get back to work, Martin theoretically has an advantage going to Denver and the 5,280-foot altitude that goes with it. Martin, who kicked in Boone’s 3,333-foot altitude at App State, got a chance to kick in Denver just once in his seven-year career, when the Lions played at Denver in 2017.
“That was the first time I really experienced it,” Martin said. “I noticed that tight-spiraled punt cuts through (the air) on its own. Different punts fly further obviously. As much as the elevation helps, it’s still Denver. You get some bad weather, so it’s a lot like Boone.”
Martin said there were other teams interested in signing him, but the Broncos showed more interest than the others. Martin said the interest between the teams was mutual.
“I patiently had to wait for the process to work out,” he said. “Punters aren’t necessarily priorities in free agency, so I decided to wait my turn and calls started to come into my agent. Once they came to the table we were like, ‘Let’s make this work.’”
Martin said the Broncos’ success in recent years pushed his interest in signing with the team. The Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 in 2016 and played in Super Bowl XLVII, but lost 43-8 to the Seattle Seahawks.
Martin also likes the outdoors lifestyle of the Denver area and the direction of the team. The Broncos have not made the playoffs since beating the Panthers, but closed out the 2019 season winning four of their last five games to finish second in the AFC West Division with a 7-9 record.
“They’ve kind of been in a rebuild stage, if you will, but it’s a widespread opinion that they are on their way up,” Martin said. “That was definitely appealing to me along with the city itself. The lifestyle out there and the quality of life — that was something else that was pretty big for me.”
Martin got off to a fast start in the NFL. In his fourth season, which was 2016, Martin averaged 48.5 yards per punt after averaging 46.0 yards the year before. Martin’s net yards per kick average was 44.2 in 2016 and 42.0 the season before.
The 2017 season got off to a bad start when Martin suffered a freak accident while snorkeling on vacation in the Bahamas in June, cutting a ligament in his right ankle. His average went down to 43.4 yards per kick in 2017, and was subpar by his standards in 2018, but came back to 45.3 yards per kick in 2019.
“I was really stoked about the 2017 season,” Martin said. “It was a lot bigger deal than I thought when I did it. I came back midseason and I wasn’t the same guy and next year wasn’t the same guy. Finally last year I kind of finished with better stats and felt more like my old self. It was really the first kind of adversity I had to face in terms of that. It was tough.”
He knows his good fortune to be able to recover from the injury and stay active in the league. He now has a chance for a new start in Denver.
“Every now and then you kind of have to pinch yourself,” Martin said. “After seven years, it’s kind of everything else — it’s my life. Every now and then you have to step back and remind yourself where you are and how far you’ve made it. You have to appreciate it and acknowledge it.”
Martin said he overcame his injury and is ready to return to the top of the punting profession.
“Honestly, I think I’m just climbing back up the hill after my injury, so I’ve got a lot more to do. Every now and then I’ve got to sit back and really acknowledge that it’s been seven years. To be honest with you, seven years blows my mind.”
