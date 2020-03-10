BOONE — App State Wrestling has set a program record with six entries for the 2020 NCAA Championships, as Codi Russell received an at-large berth March 10.
Russell (133 pounds) joins Southern Conference champions Jonathan Millner (149), Matt Zovistoski (157), Demazio Samuel (197) and Cary Miller (285) as well as Thomas Flitz, who received one of the league’s two automatic berths at 174 pounds.
In multiple instances previously, App State had five NCAA entries in one year, most recently in 2003.
Russell, the SoCon runner-up, is 26-10 this season with a listing of No. 30 in the last set of NCAA Coaches Panel rankings. His record is highlighted by wins against Lock Haven's DJ Fehlman (No. 27), North Carolina's Jaime Hernandez (No. 28) and previously ranked Anthony Cefolo of Rider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.