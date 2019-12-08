BOONE — Media outlets including ESPN and Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports are citing anonymous sources in reporting that Missouri is working on details to finalize a deal to make Eliah Drinkwitz the new head football coach at the SEC program.
On Sunday evening, Thamel tweeted, "Sources: Missouri is 'working to finalize' a deal to make Eliah Drinkwitz the next head coach. Both parties met in North Carolina late Saturday.”
Chris Low of ESPN also reported that sources told him that “Eli Drinkwitz has reached an agreement to be the next @MizzouFootball head coach.”
No sources were named in either tweet.
According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Drinkwitz is one of several coaches who Missouri was looking at as a possible replacement for Barry Odom, who was fired after four seasons at Missouri.
The Post-Dispatch and the Kansas City Star reported that Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk informally discussed a list of candidates with the UM System Board of Curators to replace Odom. That list includes Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson, Army coach Jeff Monken, Nevada coach Jay Norvell and Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz.
Other names, such as Charlotte’s Will Healy and Central Michigan’s Jim McElwain have also emerged, according to the Kansas City Star.
On Saturday, Drinkwitz talked about the rumors swirling around him following Appalachian State’s 45-38 win over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. He cautioned that not everything that’s been said is necessarily true.
“I hate to make this comparison, but the President of the United States always says ‘fake news’ and you don’t believe ... it until you start seeing it about yourself a lot,” Drinkwitz said in a postgame interview. “There’s a lot of fake news and rumors and stuff going on out there. Our focus this week was being 1-0. My family and I love it here. We’re very excited about what we’re doing here at App State. But at the same time, every opportunity, I owe it to my family to see if that’s something we’re interested in.”
Drinkwitz was also linked to being a candidate for the Arkansas job. Drinkwitz is from Alma, Ark., and graduated from Arkansas Tech.
He took over the Appalachian State job to replace Scott Satterfield, who moved on to be the head coach at Louisville. Drinkwitz was the offensive coordinator at N.C. State in 2016-18 and was the offensive coordinator at Boise State in 2015.
Drinkwitz said after the Louisiana game that he isn’t necessarily looking to move on.
“I’m not in any hurry to leave,” he said. “We feel strongly we’re building something special here that can be sustained for a long period of time. When all that stuff plays out we’ll answer that stuff. Right now there’s nothing to it.”
That was Saturday afternoon. The Post-Dispatch reported that a plane landed in Columbia (Mo.) Regional Airport that took off from Wilkes County Airport. The report did not identify any of those who were on the plane.
