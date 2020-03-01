Numerous media reports have said former App State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither will undergo surgery to repair a partial stress fracture in his right foot.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was the first to report that Davis-Gaither will have the surgery done this week.
“Appalachian State LB Akeem Davis-Gaither will have surgery Tuesday with Dr. Robert Anderson for a partial stress fracture in his right foot that has bothered him since the season, source said. It’ll be a 6- to 8-week recovery, so healthy in plenty of time for his rookie year," Pelissero tweeted.
Davis-Gaither was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. He blocked a field goal that clinch a 34-31 win over North Carolina last season.
